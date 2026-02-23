Pliant Therapeutics to Participate in the Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Science Conference

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of integrin-based therapeutics, today announced its participation in the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference being held in a virtual format February 25-26, 2026. Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer and Keith Cummings, M.D., Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the live webcast of the fireside chat by visiting Xa3VUMGC2_Ip7Klyhdt7Vf1yOt0Qw8WTmi_9dah2biB-nASmM0JJx57x64GZ7LiFyawXY2drbjEtOtL0J1yeKYTwB4wIH2_YqYwiEZTnd8750aXWAJ3PYSUVb6ZCcifAus8d-hDvLeg==" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">here or the Xe8A8WC8QA1H-HY45dsZ2V4NFAyG_Z2zf7aS9UxGBpVQkxoUGCBW0SJMpli1hXBTRjXUv72bhYcUTcoBxgA=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Investor Relations' Events & Presentation page of Pliant's website. The webcast replay will be archived on the Pliant website for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of integrin-based therapeutics. The Company's lead program is PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. Pliant's early-stage platform includes preclinical research focused on tissue-specific delivery and internalization of drug payloads utilizing integrin receptor-binding molecules. For additional information, please visit: www.PliantRx.com. Follow us on social media XLinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contact:
Christopher Keenan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
ir@pliantrx.com


