Playtika Holding Corp. announced today the hiring of Dr. Jacob Mendel as the company's Vice-President of Blockchain Technology. Dr. Mendel will leverage his deep expertise in blockchain technology as the company further explores growth opportunities in GameFi and Web3.0 more broadly. "Web 3.0 represents a disruptive new wave of commerce, product, and community engagement, and we believe best-in-class expertise in ...

GAMING00