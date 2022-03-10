Gaming Investing News
Playtika Holding Corp. announced today the hiring of Dr. Jacob Mendel as the company's Vice-President of Blockchain Technology. Dr. Mendel will leverage his deep expertise in blockchain technology as the company further explores growth opportunities in GameFi and Web3.0 more broadly. "Web 3.0 represents a disruptive new wave of commerce, product, and community engagement, and we believe best-in-class expertise in ...

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) announced today the hiring of Dr. Jacob Mendel as the company's Vice-President of Blockchain Technology. Dr. Mendel will leverage his deep expertise in blockchain technology as the company further explores growth opportunities in GameFi and Web3.0 more broadly.

"Web 3.0 represents a disruptive new wave of commerce, product, and community engagement, and we believe best-in-class expertise in blockchain technology will be a key determinant of the ultimate winners in this new frontier. Technology has always been at the heart of Playtika's success in mobile gaming and entertainment, as evidenced by our Game Operations-enhancing Boost Platform," said Eric Rapps , Playtika's Chief Strategy Officer. "We are excited to continue our technology leadership as we look to expand into Web3.0, starting with GameFi, a natural extension of our mobile gaming business. I am thrilled to have Dr. Mendel, one of the world's leading experts in blockchain technology and cybersecurity, join our team to lead this new growth initiative."

"I am delighted to be joining the exceptional team at Playtika and bring to bear my two-plus decades of experience leading advanced blockchain and cybersecurity projects," said Dr. Mendel. "Playtika has a proven, unique expertise in creating sophisticated technology in its products and day-to-day operations. I am excited to join this team and expand Playtika's reach into Web3.0 and GameFi."

Prior to joining Playtika, Dr. Mendel led blockchain technology initiatives at Intel and most recently J.P. Morgan. He holds 16 patents and is the Director of the Blockchain Research Institute at Tel Aviv University . Dr. Mendel holds an MBA from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel and a PhD from Poznan University of Economics and Business in Poland .

About Playtika
Playtika ( NASDAQ : PLTK ) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of multiple games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya , Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has 20 offices worldwide and employs over 4,000 employees.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/playtika-announces-hiring-of-vice-president-of-blockchain-technology-301500307.html

SOURCE Playtika

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less
East Side Games Group Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

East Side Games Group Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Record full year revenue of $93.2M growing by 37% vs full year 2020
Record Q4 revenue of $28.6M increased by 49% vs same period last year
Record Q4 player audience
Annual adjusted EBITDA of $7.4M
The Office: Somehow We Manage achieves Top 10 Most Downloaded Games Ranking in the US on iOS*
All figures are as reported under IFRS
*Source: Data Ai

 East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 . All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars on an as reported basis under IFRS unless otherwise indicated.

Keep reading... Show less

JUNGLE FREAKS NFT TO LAUNCH JUNGLE FREAKS MOTOR CLUB

- Start your engines. The Jungle Freaks team is proud to announce one of their newest and most innovative projects to date, the Jungle Freaks Motor Club (JFMC), the first-ever hand drawn generative NFT car collection.

Keep reading... Show less

Gaming Takes Center Stage: IAB Unlocks the Power of Gaming with "IAB PlayFronts," a First-of-its-Kind In-Person Event for Media Buyers and Brand Marketers to Access the Latest in Gaming

Gaming is larger than the movie and music industries combined, yet ad spending in gaming is a fraction of time spent with the platform. By the end of 2022, more than half of the US population will identify as a digital gamer, yet gaming is an underutilized and misunderstood medium that buyers can no longer ignore. To address the ever-growing advertising opportunities in gaming, IAB PlayFronts is the first annual marketplace dedicated to showcasing the advertising and partnership opportunities in gaming.

Keep reading... Show less

AviaGames Adds Industry Veteran Nick Earl to New Mobile Gaming Advisory Board

AviaGames the global leader in mobile, social competitive gaming, today announced that it has added the former president and CEO of Glu Mobile Inc. Nick Earl as a Senior Advisor to provide strategic guidance and support to the company's ongoing expansion strategy. Earl brings nearly 30 years of game industry and leadership expertise to the AviaGames team as it ramps for continued growth and expansion of its Pocket7Games' all-in-one mobile gaming platform.

Keep reading... Show less
Jackpot Digital Signs With Pit River Casino in California

Jackpot Digital Signs With Pit River Casino in California

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange: LVH3) is pleased to announce it has signed a licensing contract with Pit River Casino of Burney, California, USA ("Pit River") to install one (1) Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Game ("ETG"), subject to customary regulatory approvals. The table is currently being prepared for shipping and installation

Jackpot's President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "We are pleased to enter into a formal agreement with Pit River. Momentum continues to build in our order pipeline. In anticipation of the increased demand, we have ordered, and will continue to order, additional components for the assembly of more Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs in the near term."

Keep reading... Show less

Banilla Games Sues Copyright Infringers

Banilla Games, Inc. ("Banilla") announced today the filing of nine federal lawsuits against locations in Virginia that are profiting from counterfeit games. Altogether, the suits are asking for damages totaling a minimum of eighteen million dollars .

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×