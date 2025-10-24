PLAYSTUDIOS to Release Third Quarter 2025 Results on November 3rd

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS) ("PLAYSTUDIOS" or the "Company"), the creator of the playAWARDS loyalty platform and an award-winning developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile and social games, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2025 results after the close of the market on Monday, November 3, 2025.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, November 3, 2025 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit the PLAYSTUDIOS investor relations website at ir.playstudios.com. Interested parties may also access the call by dialing (866) 405-1203 or (201) 689-8432. An audio replay will be available on the PLAYSTUDIOS investor relations website shortly after the call.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS), creator of the groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform, is a publisher and developer of award-winning mobile games, including the iconic Tetris® mobile app, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, and Sudoku, and its casino-style games such as myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, POP! Slots, MGM Slots Live, and myKONAMI Slots. The playAWARDS loyalty platform enables players to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Bowlero, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world benefits. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit www.playstudios.com .

PLAYSTUDIOS CONTACTS

Investor Relations
IR@playstudios.com

Media Relations
media@playstudios.com

On the web
www.playstudios.com

