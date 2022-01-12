Gaming Investing News
Play It Forward is excited to share the details of the $PIF Token Launch Auction (TLA)—the first GuildPlay-to-Earn TLA in 2022. Play It Forward's priority is for a fair, community-first launch and have decided to conduct their auction on Copper Launch on 19 January 2022 .

From inception, Play It Forward DAO has made its commitment to a more streamlined, user-friendly, inclusive Metaverse crystal clear. In just 6 months, Play It Forward have built a community of over 40,000 participants and more than 3,000 scholars (among the largest guilds globally) across multiple games (Axie Infinity, Thetan Arena, Pegaxy).

Play It Forward is steadfast in their mission to redefine Play-to-Earn by enabling a Plug-and-Play Metaverse for guilds and players. Now, investors finally have an opportunity to invest in Play It Forward Tokens ($PIF) and share in the upside as the platform, guild, and Treasury grows.

Details of the $PIF Token Launch Auction

Auction Link: https://copperlaunch.com/auctions/0xda724fa0Da9c7A17BdFB5e970Ba26b75588C5E4a

Start Date: 19 January 2022, 1pm UTC / 9pm GMT+8

End Date: 22 January 2022 , 1pm UTC / 9pm GMT+8

Sale Duration: 3 days (72 hours)

Platform: CopperLaunch.com

Minimum Purchase Amount: None

Accepted Currencies: USDC, WETH, DAI

Blockchain: ERC-20

PIF holders will benefit from multiple token accrual mechanisms:

  • Growing Guild revenues across our markets and varied game scholarships
  • Increasing P2E Board platform revenue from guilds and players using our premium tools and services
  • Appreciation of Treasury NAV via early stage investments in GameFi governance tokens and NFTs
  • Active Treasury management from buybacks using DAO revenues and price support in times of weakness

About Play It Forward DAO

Play It Forward DAO is the unique combination of a guild management platform (P2E Board) and a large-scale guild of 3,000+ scholars (PIF Guild). Allowing broad access to Play-to-Earn gaming, PIF DAO is positioned to be the growth engine of a Plug-and-Play Metaverse. We are an ecosystem where participants can track their performance across all games and build up immutable profiles for the pursuit of opportunities. Play It Forward, Play-to-Earn made easy.

Play It Forward DAO Social Media Links:
Website: https://playitfwd.io
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PIF_DAO
Discord: https://discord.gg/pif-dao
Telegram: https://t.me/PIF_DAO
Facebook: https://facebook.com/PIF.DAO
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/pif-dao

"We are solving the riddle of what's next for the Metaverse" - Stephen Rubin, Licensing and IP Expert, Joins Streamline Media Group's Advisory Board

- Today, Streamline Media Group (Streamline), a global video game and Metaverse developer, announced the appointment of Stephen Rubin Esq. as its latest advisory board member. Rubin, who recently retired from a 52-year career in law, has devoted much of his career to the video game industry as an expert in licensing and publishing agreements and intellectual property (IP) laws for the U.S. and international video game developers, and software and internet companies.

"This is an exciting time for the video games industry and IP law," says Alexander Fernandez , CEO and Co-Founder of Streamline. "Steve has been a pioneer of video game law since the 1990s. He basically wrote the book on how deals get papered and studios sold. The Metaverse needs his type of experience to ensure fair and equitable relationships are the norm, not the exception, and we can't wait to work together."

road ahead with 2022 graphic

Gaming Outlook 2022: Consumer Trends to Dictate Revenues

After an eventful 2021, what new highlights will 2022 bring for the gaming investment market?

Video games continue to dominate free time for people around the world, and as consumers struggle to get their hands on new hardware, experts are calling for increased development and market progress this year.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) provides a preview of what 2022 could bring for the conversation around gaming stocks and investments, with commentary from industry participants.

Playtika Bolsters Board of Directors with Seasoned Tech Executives

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK), a leading mobile entertainment and gaming company, today announced the appointment of Ms. Dana Gross and Ms. Hong Du to the Company's Board of Directors.  Ms Gross, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Prospera Technologies, will also join the Company's Audit Committee. Ms. Du, Co-President and COO of SINA, will also serve on the Company's Compensation Committee. Gross and Du bring a deep level of technology and public markets expertise to Playtika's board as the company continues to expand and diversify its global foothold, businesses and operations.

Mobil 1 Challenges NBA2K Players to Tune Up Their Game with Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai

Global esports organization Gen.G and Mobil 1™, the Official Motor Oil of the NBA, have teamed up to launch The Tune Up, a program designed to help NBA2K players tune up their skills and tune up the community.

SuperHub.com Project Pivots to Hinder Facebook's Meta

The owners of the Internet domain www.superhub.com one of the oldest continuously owned Web addresses at 26 years, have decided to try and directly inhibit Mark Zuckerberg's takeover of the metaverse. "Basically, we want to impede Mark Zuckerberg's relentless march, aka the 'Z-Menace', by providing easy navigation and privacy to Web users," says owner Tal Newhart .

This widening of the original SuperHub model will bifurcate the portal or browser into two easily navigated regions. One side of SuperHub.com will branch into the familiar 'realverse' including neutral social media, expanding e-commerce platforms, and legal online sports betting platforms such as DraftKings and Barstool Sports. Basically, the fun and useful places we go every day. The other side will navigate into the expanding virtual worlds of the metaverse including doorways to Fortnite and Roblox, NFT platforms such as OpenSea and Rarible, crypto trading, as well as virtual platforms that would include Microsoft's amazing Mixed Reality efforts, such as virtual classrooms. It will not include the privacy shattering world of Meta.

Jackpot Digital Receives Third Order From Virgin Voyages

Jackpot Digital Receives Third Order From Virgin Voyages

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.A)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH3) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Virgin Voyages ("Virgin") to install one (1) Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Game ("ETG") onboard Virgin's third ship, Resilient Lady. This new order means that once the Jackpot Blitz™ ETG is installed onboard Virgin's Resilient Lady, then Jackpot BlitzTM ETGs will be operating onboard all of Virgin's cruise ships

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states "We are very pleased to see our relationship with Virgin continue to grow with the installation of another Jackpot Blitz™ ETG onto Virgin's newest cruise ship. The Jackpot Blitz™ ETG brings a lengthy track record of success in delivering consistent, fun-filled gaming entertainment to cruise ships while simplifying their staffing needs, all while delivering an amazing turnkey poker experience where guests can play poker with life-like, touch screen card control. Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs are being adopted by more and more land and cruise ship casinos, as is evidenced by several new recent orders including today's announcement, and we are confident this momentum will continue to build throughout 2022."

