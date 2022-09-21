Life Science NewsInvesting News

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce a variety of PlanteinTM inspired entrees created from Plantein's Nuggets; Schnitzel; and Sweet Chili Tenders, will be available at Vancouver Giants home games at the Langley Event Centre (LEC

The initiative to provide PlanteinTM plant-based options to spectators attending events at the LEC was initially brought forward by the Vancouver Giants Hockey Club (Giants) who play their home games at the LEC. The Giants (www.vancouvergiants.com) strive to provide the best possible experience for their fans when attending games and adding additional menu choices supports that initiative.

Vancouver Giants Senior Vice President Mr. Dale Saip states, "Its especially important to the Giants to ensure we are providing the best possible fan experience both on and off the ice. Our fans have asked for additional menu choices at home games and we have delivered by adding PlanteinTM entrees to the already existing selection of fan favourites."

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "We are more than pleased to be a Vancouver Giants Partner. In addition to supplying the LEC with PlanteinTM entrees, we will also be providing PlanteinTM products to the families that billet the Giant's hockey players as well as supporting various Giant's activities such as the Tail Gate Event at the LEC prior to the team's season opener September 23rd. The Vancouver Giants are ingrained in the community and the LEC is one of Langley's highest profile facilities. We are pleased to begin this relationship with Vancouver Giants the LEC and as we continue to grow our presence in the community as well."

The Vancouver Giants are a major juniorice hockey team playing in the Western Hockey League (WHL). and are led by majority owner and British Columbia-based businessman Ron Toigo. The Giants are considered amongst the elite of major junior hockey clubs in all North America having reached the pinnacle of major junior hockey winning the Memorial Cup. As importantly, the hockey club is well known and respected in the community for being actively involved in several charitable endeavours through their ‘Be A Giant Foundation'.

The Langley Events Centre (www.langleyeventscentre.com) is a multipurpose facility in the Township of Langley, BC, Canada and is the largest sports and recreation project in Langley's history. It is home to the; Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League; the Fraser Valley Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League; Langley Thunder Lacrosse Teams; Trinity Western University Teams as well as hosts multiple tournaments annually as well as many non-sport related activities such as conventions and tradeshows.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a plant-based food manufacturing and technology company that produces and distributes nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products.

Founded in 2010, the Company operates a certified food manufacturing facility located just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada, focusing on producing an extensive range of plant-based entrees.

Naturally Splendid has an exclusive 10-year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.

In addition to producing the Company's own branded products, Naturally Splendid provides contract manufacturing services and private labelling for a variety of nutritional plant-based food products destined for multiple distribution channels.

The Company has established healthy, functional foods under brands such as Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII™, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™. The Company launched Plantein™ Plant-Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

Naturally Splendid has reached an agreement with Biologic to terminate the agreement with Plasm Pharmaceutical and is negotiating a compensation package for work done to date pursuing a potential treatment for Covid with the target drug Cavaltinib.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of healthy omega 3 and 6 oils, as well as a protein concentrate from hemp.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. J. Craig Goodwin

President, Director

Contact Information

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTCQB; 50N Frankfurt)
#108-19100 Airport Way
Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2
Office: (604) 570-0902
E-mail: info@naturallysplendid.com
Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; customers will complete on sales contracts; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/716830/PlanteinTM-Available-at-Vancouver-Giants-Games-at-the-Langley-Event-Centre

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Naturally Splendid EnterprisesTSXV:NSPEmerging Tech Investing
NSP:CA
Naturally Splendid Enterprises

Naturally Splendid Enterprises


Keep reading...Show less
Vegan Supply to Distribute Plantein Through Foodservice Network & Sell in Retail Store

Vegan Supply to Distribute Plantein Through Foodservice Network & Sell in Retail Store

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ September 6, 2022 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC Pink:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Vegan Supply will carry a selection of PlanteinTM products for its retail and foodservice customers.

Vegan Supply, a Vancouver based company with both retail and foodservice distribution, began business in 2015 as the world's largest e-commerce marketplace exclusively providing their retail customers and foodservice clients with high-quality vegan products. Vegan Supply is listing five (5) PlanteinTM plant-based entrees: Nuggets, Schnitzel, Crumbed Tenders, Sweet Chili Tenders, and Crispy Burgers. The PlanteinTM line of products will be available through Vegan Supply's retail store in Vancouver, BC, their e-commerce platform, and marketed to their foodservice distribution network.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION: Naturally Splendid Reports Second Quarter Results for 2022

CORRECTION: Naturally Splendid Reports Second Quarter Results for 2022

This release acts as a correction for the release posted on 8/29/2022 at 10:30 PM EDT from Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. announcing its second quarter results for 2022 due to an error in comments stated

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Reports Second Quarter Results for 2022 and Strategic Update

Naturally Splendid Reports Second Quarter Results for 2022 and Strategic Update

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards

Naturally Splendid CFO Mr. George Ragogna stated, "We are continuing to implement our plan focused on our plant-based opportunities, most notably PlanteinTM Plant-Based Foods. With most Covid restrictions now removed, we have been able to meet clients face to face at several trade shows after a multi-year hiatus, to promote the launch of our PlanteinTM retail line while developing national distribution and sales relationships. Responses from the trade shows have been overwhelmingly positive, resulting in multiple new accounts as well as building the foundation for many new business opportunities. The plant-based market is maturing, and consumers are demanding higher quality products, most notably beginning with taste. Feedback from these recent tradeshows has confirmed we have amongst the best tasting plant-based products available in the Canadian market, and demand for our PlanteinTM line continues to gain traction."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Announces Proposed Consolidation and Special Meeting

Naturally Splendid Announces Proposed Consolidation and Special Meeting

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces that it intends to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of up to fifteen (15) pre-consolidation shares to one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation"). The purpose of the Consolidation is to facilitate the Company's ability to attract future financings, generate greater investor interest, and improve trading liquidity

The Company currently has 330,624,458 common shares issued and outstanding. In the event the Company proceeds with the Consolidation, as opposed to a lesser ratio, the Company anticipates there would be 22,041,631 common shares issued and outstanding.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Reports First Quarter Results for 2022

Naturally Splendid Reports First Quarter Results for 2022

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards

During this reporting period, Covid-19 uncertainty negatively affected sales of existing product lines as well as impaired launches of new product lines. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") a global pandemic resulting in governments worldwide, including the Canadian government, enacting extensive measures in an effort to limit the spread of the virus. These measures, which include social distancing, travel restrictions, outright travel bans, and closures of non-essential businesses including restaurants, created a challenging period for the Company.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Progressus Clean Technologies Executes Letter of Intent with Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp for Industry-Leading Clean Hydrogen Joint Venture Pilot

Progressus Clean Technologies Executes Letter of Intent with Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp for Industry-Leading Clean Hydrogen Joint Venture Pilot

  • Pilot project to provide in-field proof of concept and operational data
  • Advancing a potential solution for global utility companies to blend hydrogen and natural gas
  • JV structured to support potential future growth and additional partnerships

Progressus Clean Technologies Inc. ("Progressus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a letter of intent ("LOI") with Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP") executed on September 12, 2022, to complete a joint venture ("JV") pilot project that aims to provide a solution for natural gas utilities to directly power both residential and commercial businesses. Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. The JV is intended to provide proof of concept for each company's technologies and assess the ability to combine various Progressus technologies with AFCP fuel cells to serve residential and small building customers across North America.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT - Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Executes Letter of Intent with Progressus Clean Technologies Inc. for Industry-Leading Clean Hydrogen Joint Venture Pilot

REPEAT - Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Executes Letter of Intent with Progressus Clean Technologies Inc. for Industry-Leading Clean Hydrogen Joint Venture Pilot

  • Pilot project to provide in-field proof of concept and operational data
  • Advancing a potential solution for global utility companies to blend hydrogen and natural gas
  • JV structured to support potential future growth and additional partnerships

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce the execution of a letter of intent (" LOI ") with Progressus Clean Technologies Inc. (" Progressus ") executed on September 12, 2022, to complete a joint venture (" JV ") pilot project that aims to provide a solution for natural gas utilities to directly power both residential and commercial businesses. Progressus is a venture-stage green technology company developing solutions for hydrogen generation and separation, which are complementary to AFCP's fuel cell technologies. The JV is intended to provide proof of concept for each company's technologies and assess the ability to combine various Progressus technologies with AFCP fuel cells to serve residential and small building customers across North America.

Channce Fuller, President and CEO of Progressus and Frank Carnevale, CEO of Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. shake hands upon finalizing the LOI.

Figure 1- Channce Fuller, President and CEO of Progressus and Frank Carnevale, CEO of Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. shake hands upon finalizing the LOI.

"Alkaline Fuel Cell Power is pleased to be working with the talented team at Progressus to combine our respective technologies and accelerate the ability for utility companies to utilize natural gas pipelines for the distribution of hydrogen for residential and commercial customers, more immediately," said Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer of AFCP. "This JV pilot project is a key milestone in our goal of making zero emission fuel cells widely available, handing ‘power to the people' so that individuals can both save on energy costs while positively contributing to global emission reduction targets."

"The missions and combined vision of AFCP and Progressus are very complementary to one another. By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, we can more efficiently and effectively solve the growing need for innovative hydrogen solutions. The proposed JV pilot project with AFCP is an active step towards progressing hydrogen innovation and combining the suite of technologies that will ultimately be needed for global hydrogen solutions in the future." said Channce Fuller, Chief Executive Officer of Progressus.

Summary of the JV

To reduce the CO2 emissions around the world, gas distribution companies and municipalities are setting-up projects to inject hydrogen into the local gas distribution grid. This gas mixture generally aims to contain up to 20% hydrogen and its use is targeted for residential and commercial buildings.

AFCP and Progressus will work together to execute a JV pilot project utilizing technologies from each company to provide in-field proof-of-concept, generate operational data that can inform continued development and market opportunities, and establish a platform to support future potential growth and additional partnerships. The exact location of the JV pilot project remains under consideration but initially, North America will be the focus with secondary priority given to potential future pilots in Europe.

Progressus technologies enable the extraction of dilute hydrogen from gas streams, a critical component as utility companies globally increasingly strive to inject hydrogen into natural gas streams. Progressus represents a solution that can extract the hydrogen at high efficiencies, complementing AFCP's low-cost combined heat and power (" CHP ") alkaline fuel cell and generator development.

The JV pilot project is designed to use the Progressus hydrogen separation technology to efficiently extract hydrogen at high purities from the existing natural gas grid, and then convert the purified hydrogen using either AFCP's 4 kW Micro-CHP or 4 kW generator to produce electricity, and potentially heat. This project could be put to immediate use in a residential home or commercial building, providing truly zero-emission power. AFCP has already identified interest from natural gas and electric utilities and municipalities to pilot the concept.

By accelerating the distribution of hydrogen through natural gas transportation networks, particularly in North America, sales of AFCP's alkaline fuel cell CHP units and generator systems could be rapidly scaled. Combining AFCP's and Progressus' technologies offers an ideal potential solution to support the generation of low carbon energy that contributes to the world's clean energy transition.

AFCP's conceptual designs for the 4 kW Micro-CHP and 10 kW Fuel Cell Generator systems

Figure 2- AFCP's conceptual designs for the 4 kW Micro-CHP and 10 kW Fuel Cell Generator systems

Background to the JV

The energy sector currently contributes approximately three-quarters of global greenhouse gas emissions and is therefore simultaneously capable of averting the worst effects of climate change 1 . To reduce CO 2 emissions, gas distribution companies and municipalities are advancing projects that facilitate the injection of hydrogen into the local gas distribution grid as a cleaner energy source.

In the last two years alone, more than two dozen hydrogen injection projects have been announced in the U.S., with additional commitments outlined in early 2022 2 . With the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), there is massive momentum building for additional investment in clean hydrogen solutions. Beyond the U.S., the largest global gas utilities (including SoCalGas, Enbridge, ATCO Gas, Snam SpA, Enagas S.A., and Open Grid Europe, to name a few) are all actively working on projects to inject hydrogen into their natural gas grids 3 .

The proposed pilot project would initially cover one extraction system linked to one 4 kW Micro-CHP or generator system, with expansion to a larger scale in future pilots designed to provide clean hydrogen and power for multiple residential users or commercial applications.

As the Company disclosed on August 26, 2002 , AFCP is expecting to have six prototype fuel cells to utilize within pilots, globally.

Outlook for Second Half of 2022

On June 20, 2002, the Company provided an outlook for the balance of 2022 and over the longer-term. As an example, the Company indicated that it will further accelerate and ramp up efforts to bring fuel cells to market, globally. The Company also indicated that it will look to secure additional strategic partnerships for the piloting and deployment of fuel cells in North America.

With this announcement, AFCP is pleased to continue to meet its outlook objectives for the second half of 2022.

ABOUT PROGRESSUS CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES

Progress Clean Technologies (formerly AES-100 Inc.) is a venture stage green technology company focused on the development of novel hydrogen generation and separation technologies. Progressus Clean Technologies owns the exclusive rights and intellectual property pertaining to the Advanced Electrolyzer System for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas.

ABOUT Alkaline Fuel Cell Power CORP. (NEO: PWWR)

AFCP is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future- forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

AFCP operates through two global entities: Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium, and PWWR Flow Streams ("PWWR Flow"), an AFCP brand in Canada.

  • Fuel Cell Power NV is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro- combined heat and power ("micro-CHP") systems and off-grid and back-up power generators based on advanced alkaline fuel cell technology that generates zero CO2 emissions. Fuel Cell Power NV is working through milestones to deliver a commercialized alkaline fuel cell in 2024.
  • PWWR Flow is focused on the development, ownership and operations of combined heat and power ("CHP") assets. PWWR Flow assets deliver efficiency improvements of over 20% with reduced costs to customers in multi-residential and commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and has an additional pipeline of potential contracts valued at over $50 million currently in development.

AFCP is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ , and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:

LinkedIn , Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange ("NEO") under the symbol " PWWR ", the OTC Venture Exchange "OTCQB" under the symbol " ALKFF " and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol " 77R " and " WKN A3CTYF " .

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531-8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Health Announces CEO Update Call on Sept. 22, 2022

Avricore Health Announces CEO Update Call on Sept. 22, 2022

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") is excited to offer a live discussion on the Company's current activities and forward outlook as it executes a significant national scale-up of its pharmacy-based point-of-care platform, HealthTab.

"We're currently deploying a significant expansion of HealthTab systems and we're on track to achieve our revenue goals, as well as getting to cash flow positivity," said Avricore Health CEO, Hector Bremner. "It's an exciting time for the Company and we're looking forward to discussing the recent successes and future objectives."

Call Details:

September 22, 2022 @ 11:00am PT / 2:00pm ET via Zoom
Register here to receive login details: Investor@avricorehealth.com

Agenda:

The 60-minute call agenda will be as follows:
10min: Opening Remarks / Team Introductions
30Min: Overview Presentation and Update
20Min: Q&A

We're looking forward to seeing you there, please review our most recent investor presentation here: www.avricore.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Executes Letter of Intent with Progressus Clean Technologies Inc. for Industry-Leading Clean Hydrogen Joint Venture Pilot

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Executes Letter of Intent with Progressus Clean Technologies Inc. for Industry-Leading Clean Hydrogen Joint Venture Pilot

  • Pilot project to provide in-field proof of concept and operational data
  • Advancing a potential solution for global utility companies to blend hydrogen and natural gas
  • JV structured to support potential future growth and additional partnerships

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce the execution of a letter of intent (" LOI ") with Progressus Clean Technologies Inc. (" Progressus ") executed on September 12, 2022, to complete a joint venture (" JV ") pilot project that aims to provide a solution for natural gas utilities to directly power both residential and commercial businesses. Progressus is a venture-stage green technology company developing solutions for hydrogen generation and separation, which are complementary to AFCP's fuel cell technologies. The JV is intended to provide proof of concept for each company's technologies and assess the ability to combine various Progressus technologies with AFCP fuel cells to serve residential and small building customers across North America.

Channce Fuller, President and CEO of Progressus and Frank Carnevale, CEO of Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. shake hands upon finalizing the LOI.

Figure 1- Channce Fuller, President and CEO of Progressus and Frank Carnevale, CEO of Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. shake hands upon finalizing the LOI.

"Alkaline Fuel Cell Power is pleased to be working with the talented team at Progressus to combine our respective technologies and accelerate the ability for utility companies to utilize natural gas pipelines for the distribution of hydrogen for residential and commercial customers, more immediately," said Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer of AFCP. "This JV pilot project is a key milestone in our goal of making zero emission fuel cells widely available, handing ‘power to the people' so that individuals can both save on energy costs while positively contributing to global emission reduction targets."

"The missions and combined vision of AFCP and Progressus are very complementary to one another. By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, we can more efficiently and effectively solve the growing need for innovative hydrogen solutions. The proposed JV pilot project with AFCP is an active step towards progressing hydrogen innovation and combining the suite of technologies that will ultimately be needed for global hydrogen solutions in the future." said Channce Fuller, Chief Executive Officer of Progressus.

Summary of the JV

To reduce the CO2 emissions around the world, gas distribution companies and municipalities are setting-up projects to inject hydrogen into the local gas distribution grid. This gas mixture generally aims to contain up to 20% hydrogen and its use is targeted for residential and commercial buildings.

AFCP and Progressus will work together to execute a JV pilot project utilizing technologies from each company to provide in-field proof-of-concept, generate operational data that can inform continued development and market opportunities, and establish a platform to support future potential growth and additional partnerships. The exact location of the JV pilot project remains under consideration but initially, North America will be the focus with secondary priority given to potential future pilots in Europe.

Progressus technologies enable the extraction of dilute hydrogen from gas streams, a critical component as utility companies globally increasingly strive to inject hydrogen into natural gas streams. Progressus represents a solution that can extract the hydrogen at high efficiencies, complementing AFCP's low-cost combined heat and power (" CHP ") alkaline fuel cell and generator development.

The JV pilot project is designed to use the Progressus hydrogen separation technology to efficiently extract hydrogen at high purities from the existing natural gas grid, and then convert the purified hydrogen using either AFCP's 4 kW Micro-CHP or 4 kW generator to produce electricity, and potentially heat. This project could be put to immediate use in a residential home or commercial building, providing truly zero-emission power. AFCP has already identified interest from natural gas and electric utilities and municipalities to pilot the concept.

By accelerating the distribution of hydrogen through natural gas transportation networks, particularly in North America, sales of AFCP's alkaline fuel cell CHP units and generator systems could be rapidly scaled. Combining AFCP's and Progressus' technologies offers an ideal potential solution to support the generation of low carbon energy that contributes to the world's clean energy transition.

AFCP's conceptual designs for the 4 kW Micro-CHP and 10 kW Fuel Cell Generator systems

Figure 2- AFCP's conceptual designs for the 4 kW Micro-CHP and 10 kW Fuel Cell Generator systems

Background to the JV

The energy sector currently contributes approximately three-quarters of global greenhouse gas emissions and is therefore simultaneously capable of averting the worst effects of climate change 1 . To reduce CO 2 emissions, gas distribution companies and municipalities are advancing projects that facilitate the injection of hydrogen into the local gas distribution grid as a cleaner energy source.

In the last two years alone, more than two dozen hydrogen injection projects have been announced in the U.S., with additional commitments outlined in early 2022 2 . With the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), there is massive momentum building for additional investment in clean hydrogen solutions. Beyond the U.S., the largest global gas utilities (including SoCalGas, Enbridge, ATCO Gas, Snam SpA, Enagas S.A., and Open Grid Europe, to name a few) are all actively working on projects to inject hydrogen into their natural gas grids 3 .

The proposed pilot project would initially cover one extraction system linked to one 4 kW Micro-CHP or generator system, with expansion to a larger scale in future pilots designed to provide clean hydrogen and power for multiple residential users or commercial applications.

As the Company disclosed on August 26, 2002 , AFCP is expecting to have six prototype fuel cells to utilize within pilots, globally.

Outlook for Second Half of 2022

On June 20, 2002, the Company provided an outlook for the balance of 2022 and over the longer-term. As an example, the Company indicated that it will further accelerate and ramp up efforts to bring fuel cells to market, globally. The Company also indicated that it will look to secure additional strategic partnerships for the piloting and deployment of fuel cells in North America.

With this announcement, AFCP is pleased to continue to meet its outlook objectives for the second half of 2022.

ABOUT PROGRESSUS CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES

Progress Clean Technologies (formerly AES-100 Inc.) is a venture stage green technology company focused on the development of novel hydrogen generation and separation technologies. Progressus Clean Technologies owns the exclusive rights and intellectual property pertaining to the Advanced Electrolyzer System for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas.

ABOUT Alkaline Fuel Cell Power CORP. (NEO: PWWR)

AFCP is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future- forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

AFCP operates through two global entities: Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium, and PWWR Flow Streams ("PWWR Flow"), an AFCP brand in Canada.

  • Fuel Cell Power NV is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro- combined heat and power ("micro-CHP") systems and off-grid and back-up power generators based on advanced alkaline fuel cell technology that generates zero CO2 emissions. Fuel Cell Power NV is working through milestones to deliver a commercialized alkaline fuel cell in 2024.
  • PWWR Flow is focused on the development, ownership and operations of combined heat and power ("CHP") assets. PWWR Flow assets deliver efficiency improvements of over 20% with reduced costs to customers in multi-residential and commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and has an additional pipeline of potential contracts valued at over $50 million currently in development.

AFCP is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ , and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:

LinkedIn , Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange ("NEO") under the symbol " PWWR ", the OTC Venture Exchange "OTCQB" under the symbol " ALKFF " and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol " 77R " and " WKN A3CTYF " .

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531-8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION; Naturally Splendid Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

CORRECTION; Naturally Splendid Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

The release replaces the press release that went out September 19, 2022 at 5:15 pm ET, correcting the date for the consolidation, which is September 22, 2022.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSX-V:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is reporting that it has received TSX-V approval of the share consolidation and the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of fifteen (15) pre-consolidation shares to one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation") will take effect on opening business on September 22, 2022. The Company's new CUSIP number is 63902L209, and its new ISIN number is CA63902L2093

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

Naturally Splendid Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSX-V:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) is reporting that it has received TSX-V approval of the share consolidation and the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of fifteen (15) pre-consolidation shares to one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation") will take effect on opening business on September 21, 2022. The Company's new CUSIP number is 63902L209, and its new ISIN number is CA63902L2093

Following the Consolidation, the Company's issued and outstanding common shares will be 22,041,631 common shares.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×