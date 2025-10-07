Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Secures Royalty Agreement for New Horticulture Revenue Stream

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Secures Royalty Agreement for New Horticulture Revenue Stream

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF,OTC:PBFFF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) ("PBFG" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a royalty agreement related to horticultural inputs produced in Van, Türkiye.

Under the agreement, PBFG will manage operations and receive a revenue share from production, with monthly distributions expected to provide a recurring revenue stream. The agreement represents a significant step toward diversifying PBFG's revenue base and is designed to support the Company's strategy of generating near-term revenues while advancing long-term growth initiatives.

"Establishing recurring revenues is an important milestone for PBFG and supports our broader mission of delivering shareholder value alongside sustainable solutions," said Chief Executive Officer, Claire Skillen.

About Planet Based Foods Global Inc.

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. is reimagining the future of food through a diverse portfolio of sustainable ingredients, plant-based solutions, and advancements in agricultural technology. With a focus on environmental stewardship, product excellence, and scalable impact, the Company empowers food manufacturers, partners, and consumers to participate in a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient global food system. Planet Based Foods operates with integrity and purpose, delivering products that align with evolving consumer values and contribute to a more sustainable future.

On Behalf of Planet Based Foods Global Inc.

Claire Skillen
Chief Executive Officer and President
Contact: info@pbfglobal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future-plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, and intentions of Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (the "Company"). These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, industry developments, regulatory changes, access to capital, operational challenges, supply chain disruptions, and economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Additional information, including risk factors, is available in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this release and accepts no responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269482

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Planet Based FoodsPBF:CCCSE:PBF
PBF:CC
The Conversation (0)
Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Receives Shareholder Support, Advances Strategic Focus with Enerama Partnership

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Receives Shareholder Support, Advances Strategic Focus with Enerama Partnership

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF,OTC:PBFFF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) ("PBFG" or the "Company") today provided a shareholder update, including a letter of support from Coenda Investments Holding Corp., the Company's majority shareholder.Coenda Investments expressed its strong support... Keep Reading...
Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Enerama, Sets Annual General Meeting, and Appoints Brittany Ray-Wilks as COO

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Enerama, Sets Annual General Meeting, and Appoints Brittany Ray-Wilks as COO

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF,OTC:PBFFF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) ("PBFG" or the "Company") announces three significant corporate developments as it continues to execute on its growth strategy.Enerama Distribution AgreementPBFG has entered into a binding framework agreement with... Keep Reading...
Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Provides Further Update on Shareholder Meeting

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Provides Further Update on Shareholder Meeting

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF,OTC:PBFFF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) (the "Company") provides the following update further to its news release of September 10, 2025 announcing the hearing of its petition to hold shareholder meetings.The Company announces that on September 12, 2025,... Keep Reading...
Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Provides Update on Shareholder Meeting

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Provides Update on Shareholder Meeting

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF,OTC:PBFFF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) (the "Company") provides the following update further to its news release of August 6, 2025 announcing governance reforms and a petition to the Supreme Court of British Columbia respecting its shareholder... Keep Reading...
Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Strategic Transformation and Strengthened Financial Foundation

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Strategic Transformation and Strengthened Financial Foundation

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF,OTC:PBFFF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) ("PBFG" or the "Company") announces a fundamental transformation of its business model, setting the stage for a new strategic direction as a purpose-led, globally connected leader in sustainable food systems and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Corcel Exploration Reports Historical Drill Results Ahead of Planned Phase I Drill Program

Angkor Resources Completes First Onshore Seismic Program in Cambodia; Vanderbilt Report Publishes Coverage

Troy Minerals Achieves Key Milestone Toward Operational Mining License for Its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project, Mongolia

Canada One Acquires 4,836 ha Copper-Gold Property Adjacent to Copper Mountain Mine

Related News

Gold Investing

Corcel Exploration Reports Historical Drill Results Ahead of Planned Phase I Drill Program

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Gold Investing

Angkor Resources Completes First Onshore Seismic Program in Cambodia; Vanderbilt Report Publishes Coverage

copper investing

Trilogy Metals Shares Rocket as US Government Takes Stake in Alaska Project

Cleantech Investing

Troy Minerals Achieves Key Milestone Toward Operational Mining License for Its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project, Mongolia

gold investing

Barrick Sells Côte d’Ivoire Gold Mine to Atlantic Group