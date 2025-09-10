Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Provides Update on Shareholder Meeting

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Provides Update on Shareholder Meeting

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF,OTC:PBFFF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) (the "Company") provides the following update further to its news release of August 6, 2025 announcing governance reforms and a petition to the Supreme Court of British Columbia respecting its shareholder meetings.

The Company confirms that it was served with a Notice of Hearing filed with the Vancouver Registry of The Supreme Court of British Columbia. As such, the petition relating to holding of the Company's shareholder meetings will be heard at the courthouse located at 800 Smith Street, Vancouver, BC on September 12, 2025 at 9:45 AM.

Neither the Company nor its solicitor have received any inquiries since the posting of the news release on August 6, 2025 in relation to the hearing of the petition, and thus the Company does not expect the petition to be opposed. If any interested shareholder wishes to attend the hearing, they should contact the Company's solicitor, PEAK Legal Counsel, and attend the hearing at the courthouse on September 12, 2025.

About Planet Based Foods Global Inc.

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. is reimagining the future of food through a diverse portfolio of sustainable ingredients, plant-based solutions, and advancements in agricultural technology. With a focus on environmental stewardship, product excellence, and scalable impact, the Company empowers food manufacturers, partners, and consumers to participate in a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient global food system. Planet Based Foods operates with integrity and purpose, delivering products that align with evolving consumer values and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Additional information is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board

Claire Skillen
Chief Executive Officer and President
Contact: info@pbfglobal.com

For further details or inquiries regarding the hearing:

Andrew McLeod
PEAK Legal Counsel
email: andrew@peaklc.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, and intentions of Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (the "Company"). These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, industry developments, regulatory changes, access to capital, operational challenges, supply chain disruptions, and economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Additional information, including risk factors, is available in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this release and accepts no responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265960

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Planet Based FoodsPBF:CCCSE:PBF
PBF:CC
The Conversation (0)
Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Strategic Transformation and Strengthened Financial Foundation

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Strategic Transformation and Strengthened Financial Foundation

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF,OTC:PBFFF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) ("PBFG" or the "Company") announces a fundamental transformation of its business model, setting the stage for a new strategic direction as a purpose-led, globally connected leader in sustainable food systems and agri-tech.

Formerly focused on consumer-packaged food products, the Company has repositioned itself at the intersection of agriculture, technology, and sustainability. This shift is designed to address critical challenges in food security, smart AI tech, and the creation of resilient, traceable supply chains.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baron Global Financial Canada Ltd. Early Warning Report

Baron Global Financial Canada Ltd. Early Warning Report

Baron Global Financial Canada Ltd. (the "Acquiror"), a company of which David Eaton is a director, announces the filing of an early warning report in connection with the acquisition of 5,714,285 subordinated voting shares (the "Shares") in the capital of Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (the "Issuer") on August 28, 2025 (the "Acquisition") in settlement of outstanding indebtedness.

Prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror did not hold any securities of the Issue, but its director, David Eaton, owned 214,200 subordinated voting shares in the Issuer, representing a negligible voting interest in the issuer. Upon completion of the Acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially held and/or had control over an aggregate of 5,714,285, representing approximately 16.14% (or 16.66% including David Eaton's personal holdings) of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares of the Issuer.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coenda Investments Holding Corp. Shareholder Press Release Amended Early Warning Report

Coenda Investments Holding Corp. Shareholder Press Release Amended Early Warning Report

Coenda Investments Holding Corp. (the "Acquiror"), a company controlled by Kerem Akbas, announces the filing of an amended early warning report in connection with the acquisition of 9,523,809 subordinated voting shares (the "Shares") of Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (the "Issuer") on August 28, 2025 (the "Acquisition") in settlement of outstanding indebtedness.

Prior to the transaction, the Acquiror owned 10,000,000 subordinated voting shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 49.15% of the issued and outstanding subordinated voting shares of the Issuer. Following completion of the Acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially held and/or had control over an aggregate of 19,523,809 subordinated voting shares, representing approximately 54.86% of the issued and outstanding subordinated voting shares of the Issuer.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Closing of Debt Settlement Transactions with Related Parties

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Closing of Debt Settlement Transactions with Related Parties

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF,OTC:PBFFF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) (the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of August 20, 2025, it has now completed its previously announced debt settlement transactions (the "Transactions") with each of Baron Global Financial Canada Ltd. ("Baron") and Coenda Investments Holding Corp. ("Coenda"), executed definitive debt settlement agreements (the "Debt Settlement Agreements") with each of Baron and Coenda (together, the "Creditors").

Pursuant to definitive debt settlement agreements entered into with the Creditors, the Company has issued an aggregate of 15,238,094 subordinated voting shares (the "Shares") to settle bona fide indebtedness of CAD $800,000 owing to the Creditors. The Shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.0525 per Share, representing a 25% discount to the market price of the Company's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on the trading day immediately prior to the announcement of the Transactions.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coenda Investments Holding Corp. Early Warning Report

Coenda Investments Holding Corp. Early Warning Report

Coenda Investments Holding Corp. (the "Acquiror"), a company controlled by Kerem Akbas, announces the filing of an early warning report in connection with the acquisition of 10,000,000 subordinated voting shares (the "Shares") in the capital of Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (the "Issuer") on May 31, 2024 (the "Acquisition").

Prior to the Acquisition, neither the Acquiror nor Kerem Akbas held any securities of the Issuer. Upon completion of the Acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially held and/or had control over an aggregate of 10,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 49.15% of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares of the Issuer as at May 31, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location Update

Apollo Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

BioSig Technologies, Inc. Announces Corporate Rebrand to Streamex Corp.

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Battery Metals Investing

Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location Update

Lithium Investing

CATL Mine Restart Pressures Australian Lithium Market

nickel investing

Trump’s Deep-Sea Mining Push Gains Momentum with Bahrain Backing

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Gold Outlook: World Edition

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

×