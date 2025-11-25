Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF,OTC:PBFFF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) (the "Company" or "PBFG") is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held today in Vancouver, British Columbia, for the financial years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024.

Shareholders approved all matters set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated October 23, 2025.

A total of 19,585,642 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 55.98% of the Company's 34,985,232 issued and outstanding shares as of the record date. This total includes 19,563,809 shares represented in person and 21,833 shares represented by proxy.

Number of Directors

Shareholders approved setting the number of directors of the Company at six (6) for the ensuing year.

Election of Directors

Each of the following nominees was elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:

  • William Blake Aaron
  • Olha Yushchenko
  • Ceri Cukran
  • Beata Jirava
  • Kerem Akbas
  • David Eaton

Appointment of Auditor

Shareholders approved the appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration.

Approval of Evergreen Security-Based Compensation Arrangement

Shareholders approved the Company's evergreen security-based compensation arrangement (which encompasses the Company's stock option plan and restricted share unit plan).

Ratification of Past Acts

Shareholders also approved the ordinary resolution ratifying, confirming and approving all acts, contracts, proceedings, appointments, elections, payments and engagements made by or on behalf of the Company since the last annual general meeting of shareholders.

The detailed voting results will be filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile.

About Planet Based Foods Global Inc.

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. is reimagining the future of food through a diverse portfolio of sustainable ingredients, plant-based solutions, and advancements in agricultural technology. With a focus on environmental stewardship, product excellence, and scalable impact, the Company empowers food manufacturers, partners, and consumers to participate in a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient global food system. Planet Based Foods operates with integrity and purpose, delivering products that align with evolving consumer values and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Additional information is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board,

Kerem Akbas
Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President
Contact: info@pbfglobal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, and intentions of Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (the "Company"). These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, industry developments, regulatory changes, access to capital, operational challenges, supply chain disruptions, and economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Additional information, including risk factors, is available in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this release and accepts no responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275842

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Planet Based FoodsPBF:CCCSE:PBF
PBF:CC
The Conversation (0)
Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Clarifies Director Nominees Disclosed in Information Circular

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Clarifies Director Nominees Disclosed in Information Circular

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF,OTC:PBFFF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) (the "Company") wishes to clarify information contained in its management information circular dated October 23, 2025 (the "Circular") prepared in connection with the Company's upcoming annual general meeting of... Keep Reading...
Coenda Investments Holding Corp. Shareholder Press Release Amended Early Warning Report

Coenda Investments Holding Corp. Shareholder Press Release Amended Early Warning Report

Coenda Investments Holding Corp. (the "Acquiror"), a company controlled by Kerem Akbas, announces the filing of an amended early warning report (the "EWR") to correct and supplement disclosure in the amended EWR dated August 28, 2025.The EWR reflects that, prior to May 31, 2024, Mr. Akbas... Keep Reading...
Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Board Changes and the Establishment of a Subsidiary in Singapore

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Board Changes and the Establishment of a Subsidiary in Singapore

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF,OTC:PBFFF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) (the "Company" or "PBFG") announces significant corporate developments as it continues to execute on its growth strategy.Appointment of Chief Executive Officer, President and Chair of the BoardPBFG is pleased to... Keep Reading...
Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Secures Royalty Agreement for New Horticulture Revenue Stream

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Secures Royalty Agreement for New Horticulture Revenue Stream

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF,OTC:PBFFF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) ("PBFG" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a royalty agreement related to horticultural inputs produced in Van, Türkiye.Under the agreement, PBFG will manage operations and receive a revenue... Keep Reading...
Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Receives Shareholder Support, Advances Strategic Focus with Enerama Partnership

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Receives Shareholder Support, Advances Strategic Focus with Enerama Partnership

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF,OTC:PBFFF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) ("PBFG" or the "Company") today provided a shareholder update, including a letter of support from Coenda Investments Holding Corp., the Company's majority shareholder.Coenda Investments expressed its strong support... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

BTU Announces Closing of Over Subscribed Flow Through Financing

High-Grade Antimony Zone Extends 1km North at ACP

Execution of Land Access Agreement

Locksley Strengthens U.S. Defense Supply Chain Strategy with Appointment of Lockhead Martin Materials Leader to Advisory Board

Related News

Gold Investing

BTU Announces Closing of Over Subscribed Flow Through Financing

Precious Metals Investing

High-Grade Antimony Zone Extends 1km North at ACP

Base Metals Investing

Execution of Land Access Agreement

copper investing

ASX Copper Mining Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

gold investing

Barrick Regains Control of Mali Gold Mine

Gold Investing

Nevada’s Walker Lane Trend: A Golden Resurgence for Investors

Critical Metals Investing

Antimony's Rise: A Strategic Shift