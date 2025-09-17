Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Enerama, Sets Annual General Meeting, and Appoints Brittany Ray-Wilks as COO

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF,OTC:PBFFF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) ("PBFG" or the "Company") announces three significant corporate developments as it continues to execute on its growth strategy.

Enerama Distribution Agreement

PBFG has entered into a binding framework agreement with Enerama Çevre Teknolojileri A.Ş. ("Enerama"), a Turkish environmental technologies company. Under the agreement, PBFG receives exclusive rights in North and South America to distribute and resell Enerama's innovative Dragon Climate Control and Pyramid Garden Vertical Farming technologies, as well as future products in Enerama's development roadmap.

The agreement also grants PBFG non-exclusive rights to market Enerama products globally, establishing a dealer network across the Americas and beyond. Sales targets over the next three years are structured to align distribution performance with equity participation, giving PBFG the right to earn up to 80% ownership in Enerama through milestone achievements.

Annual General Meeting

Pursuant to an Order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia pronounced September 12, 2025, the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") for financial years ended December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2024, will be held concurrently on November 24, 2025. The record date for determining shareholders entitled to vote at the AGM is October 15, 2025. Details regarding meeting format, agenda, and voting instructions will be distributed to shareholders in the coming weeks.

Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

PBFG is pleased to announce the appointment of Brittany Ray-Wilks as Chief Operating Officer.

Brittany is an accomplished senior executive with extensive experience leading both private and public companies across industrial services, construction, engineering, and manufacturing sectors. She previously served as President & COO of Creo Tech Industrial Group, where she drove strategic growth through operational excellence, M&A integration, and organizational development. Prior to that, she was EVP of Organizational Development at Atlas Engineered Products (TSXV: AEP), where she oversaw HR leadership, investor relations, strategic marketing, and corporate governance.

Recognized for her ability to scale operations, foster strong stakeholder relationships, and deliver long-term value, Brittany will play a pivotal role in advancing PBFG's operational and strategic initiatives.

About Planet Based Foods Global Inc.

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. is reimagining the future of food through a diverse portfolio of sustainable ingredients, plant-based solutions, and advancements in agricultural technology. With a focus on environmental stewardship, product excellence, and scalable impact, the Company empowers food manufacturers, partners, and consumers to participate in a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient global food system. Planet Based Foods operates with integrity and purpose, delivering products that align with evolving consumer values and contribute to a more sustainable future.

On Behalf of the Board

Claire Skillen

Chief Executive Officer and President

Contact: info@pbfglobal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, and intentions of Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (the "Company"). These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, industry developments, regulatory changes, access to capital, operational challenges, supply chain disruptions, and economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Additional information, including risk factors, is available in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this release and accepts no responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

Planet Based FoodsPBF:CCCSE:PBF
PBF:CC
