Placement to Institutional and Sophisticated Investors, Appointment of Joint Broker,Issue of Equity & TVR

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
December 04, 2025
Metals One (AIM: MET1, OTCQB: MTOPF), a critical and precious metals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it has successfully raised gross proceeds of £4.4 million (before expenses) through a placing of new ordinary shares with institutional and sophisticated investors (the "Placing").
The Placing comprises the issue of 220,000,000 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Placing Shares") at a price of £0.02 per share. The closing mid-market price on 3 December 2025 was £0.034. The Placing Shares represent approximately 26% of the Company's existing issued share capital. Due to demand the Placing was upsized to utilise the Company's total headroom capacity.
Use of Proceeds
The Placing proceeds will be applied primarily to the Lions Bay Resources ("LBR") transaction as announced by the Company on 27 November 2025 and general working capital. The Company is in the process of agreeing loan funding with LBR to be applied by LBR towards refurbishing a cogeneration plant (the "Plant") located in South Africa. The Company understands LBR is also in the process of identifying potential mining assets located in South Africa that may suit the intended gold roasting configuration at the Plant. Further announcements will be made by the Company in respect of the LBR transaction in due course.
Subject to receipt of a Competent Person's Report and the configuration to be adopted, it is expected that the Plant will require approximately US$4.5 million to restart production of steam and power. LBR expects to receive the final Competent Person's Report for the Plant by mid-December.
Appointment of Joint Broker
Oak Securities is acting as agent for and on behalf of the Company in connection with the Placing and has been appointed as joint broker to the Company with immediate effect.
Total Voting Rights
Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM (the "Admission"). Admission is expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. on or around 11 December 2025.
Following Admission, the Company's total issued share capital will consist of 1,059,946,460 ordinary shares with voting rights attached. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Daniel Maling, Managing Director of Metals One, commented:
"It's pleasing to see institutional investment support for our Lions Bay Resources gold development strategy in South Africa. Having additional capital ring-fenced to facilitate the buy and build plan will be key during upcoming negotiations and will very well position the Company.
We have a busy period ahead of us and I look forward to providing further updates on our progress in the weeks ahead."
Enquiries:
Metals One Plc
Daniel Maling, Managing Director
Craig Moulton, Chairman
+44 (0)20 7981 2576
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
James Biddle / Roland Cornish
+44 (0)20 7628 3396
Oak Securities
Jerry Keen / Calvin Man
+44 (0)20 3973 3678
Capital Plus Partners Limited (Joint Broker)
Jonathan Critchley
+44 (0)207 432 0501
Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)
Ben Simons / Fiona Hetherington / Anna Stacey
IR.MetalsOne@vigoconsulting.com
+44 (0)20 7390 0230
About Metals One
Metals One is pursuing a strategic portfolio of critical and precious metals projects and investments underpinned by the Western World's urgent need for reliably and responsibly sourced raw materials - and record high gold prices. Metals One's shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market (MET1) and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States (MTOPF).
Map of Metals One projects/investments
Follow us on social media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/metals-one-plc/
X: https://x.com/metals_one_PLC
Subscribe to our news alert service on the Investors page of our website at: https://metals-one.com
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 which forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ('MAR').
Nominated Adviser
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
The Conversation (0)
7m
Registration opens for PDAC 2026: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention
The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is pleased to announce that registration is now open for PDAC 2026, taking place March 1-4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto. The world’s leading gathering for mineral exploration and mining will once again unite... Keep Reading...
2h
Gold’s Next Test: WGC Warns 2026 Could Make or Break Bullion
Investors should brace for what could be a make-or-break year for gold: according to the latest 2026 outlook by the World Gold Council (WGC).After a blistering 2025 that saw gold hit more than 50 all-time highs and rise over 60 percent, the WGC says 2026 could deliver anything from a modest... Keep Reading...
22h
Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends for Gold in 2026
Gold has reached once-unthinkable prices in 2025, gaining over 60 percent by early December. Looking ahead to 2026, experts believe the major themes that carried the gold price to new heights this year will continue to underwrite its trajectory in the months ahead, boosting the metal even... Keep Reading...
22h
US Capital Gains Tax Guide for Gold and Silver Investors
As gold and silver continue to prove their worth as sound investments, market participants should know how capital gains taxes are calculated for precious metals investments in the US. While the majority of gold and silver investing comes with a certain degree of taxation, there are different... Keep Reading...
03 December
Cassiar Gold Drills 13.53 g/t Gold over 13.4 Meters from 28.2 Meters Downhole, Including 210.71 g/t Gold over 0.8 m with 369.00 g/t Gold over 0.4 Meters from 39.8 m Downhole, Extends Higher-Grade Domains at the Taurus Deposit
Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC,OTC:CGLCF) (OTCQX: CGLCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce results from nine initial diamond drill holes of the 2025 exploration program at the Taurus Deposit, which is located within the Cassiar Gold Project, in northern British Columbia. Results from these... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00