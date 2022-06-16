GamingInvesting News

Expanded Ecosystem Partnership with Industry-leading Gaming Studio Enables Comprehensive Visual Optimization Solution for 120 FPS Gaming

Pixelworks, Inc.  (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, today announced that the latest release of One Piece Fighting Path published in mainland China by ByteDance's game studio Nuverse and CMGE Group has integrated Pixelworks' Rendering Accelerator SDK to significantly enhance the visual quality for mobile gaming. Coupled with Pixelworks X7 visual processor, the Rendering Accelerator works as a bridge to deliver high frame rate game content precisely and efficiently onto mobile devices. One Piece Fighting Path is the first mobile game to leverage a collaborative effort between content providers and mobile devices to jointly improve the visual experience, marking an important milestone in the development of the gaming ecosystem comprised of content providers, game engine platforms and smartphone manufacturers. Underpinned by Pixelworks' SDK and advanced visual processing technology, the frame rate of mobile games can be increased by up to 4x from the original content, while simultaneously achieving lower power consumption.

As a benchmark for Action Role-Playing Game (ARPG) mobile games based on industry-renowned manga series intellectual property (IP), One Piece Fighting Path has received great attention following its initial release. The game has achieved around 610,000 reviews and a rating of 4.9/5 in App store, as well as 24,000 reviews and a rating of 7.5/10 from TapTap, which stands out among all One Piece IP licensed mobile games. With accurate reproduction of the main plot from the original animation and well-designed tasks embedded in the subplots of the game, users can enjoy a more fantastic One Piece world with friends, and again become inspired by the spirit of adventure for pursuing courage, friendship, vitality and dreams.

For games such as One Piece Fighting Path , it is always challenging to replicate the previous success of original manga IP with a huge fan base. Picture quality is fundamental to achieving the most immersive gaming experience and depends on premium reproduction skill on the depiction of characters and scenes of original animation as well as the smooth transition between frames, which determines the fluency of animation. However, relieving the associated rendering pressure of high frame rate mobile games and reducing the impact of power consumption on mobile device present significant hurdles that must be overcome by game development teams.

Pixelworks' development and introduction of innovative solutions in the field of advanced visual display serve as a bridge to build a game ecosystem with game content providers, game publishing and production studios, game engine platforms and smartphone manufacturers. Through recent joint efforts it is now possible to optimize the visual display of mobile game across the entire lifecycle, from production to display. The integration of Pixelworks' Rendering Accelerator allows motion vectors to be generated directly from the game content. Coupled together with the Pixelworks X7 visual processor, the solution provides users with a choice of two modes for frame rate optimization, both of which ensure a silky-smooth visual quality and effectively reduce power consumption. The Low Power 120fps Mode is designed to boost low frame rate games to high frame rate in seconds with low power consumption, while the Premium Picture Quality 120fps Mode makes high frame rate games run more stable and consume less power.

"From incubation, pre-research, production to the official launch, it took several years for us to complete the development journey for our One Piece Fighting Path project." One Piece Fighting Path game development team mentioned, "To live up to the expectation of One Piece animation fans, we have tried to take everything into consideration, from storyline reproduction, gameplay design to visual display, striving to improve the gaming experience to an optimum level. Picture quality and fluency are the keys to deeply engage users in games. Excellent visual display of mobile games is supported by high quality content and high-performance device. Pixelworks' visual display solution has found an impressive balance between high frame rate gaming and power consumption, providing our gamers with the immersive and stable 120fps One Piece world for a longer play time."

"It is always a challenge to successfully recreate a phenomenal manga IP," said Leo Shen , Sr. VP, GM of Mobile BU, Pixelworks. "For the game development team, immersive gaming scenes, smooth frame transitions of animation and careful management of power consumption on mobile devices are shoulder-to-shoulder factors that contribute to the excellent visual experience for mobile gaming. We are glad to participate in this journey and have Pixelworks' Rendering Accelerator serve as an enabler for visual display optimization throughout the production-to-display lifecycle of mobile games. We hope that our cooperation both encourages and inspires content partners to embrace this compelling balance of picture quality and power consumption, thus bringing users with more breakthroughs and excitement for mobile gaming."

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com .

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pixelworks-technology-empowers-one-piece-fighting-path-to-advance-visual-experience-of-mobile-gaming-301568019.html

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Aristocrat Gaming and Seminole Gaming Launch $1 Million Dollar Storm Progressive Jackpot

Exclusive high-limit progressive debuts at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Aristocrat Gaming and Seminole Gaming have leveled up once again with the launch of an all-new Dollar Storm featuring a progressive jackpot starting at $1 million . Building on the phenomenal success of the Dragon Link™ high-denomination slot and the launch of the $1 million Dragon Link progressive jackpot, the $1 million Dollar Storm slot game rounds out the star-studded lineup of high-limit player options.

West Midlands partners with Global Esports Federation to enhance UK's position as a global esports hub

  • 10-year agreement builds on the UK's position as a leading global hub for esports.
  • Partnership follows announcement that Birmingham will stage inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships and Commonwealth Esports Forum.
  • Agreement places esports and adjacent sectors at the heart of UK's digital economic development, with the sector set to grow exponentially in the years ahead.

- The West Midlands has agreed on a 10-year Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA) with the Global Esports Federation (GEF), accelerating the region's commitment to driving international growth in the rapidly developing industry, and further burnishing the UK's credentials as an international esports centre. The partnership will see the West Midlands join a network of global hubs, including GEF's headquarters Singapore and continued developments in Brazil China Türkiye Japan the Middle East Africa and the Americas, among others.

L-R: Andy Street, West Midlands Mayor. Rachel Davis, Director of Warwick Enterprise. Alice Dearing – Olympian and avid gamer. Matt Hammond, PwC regional chairman and West Midlands Growth Company chairman. Paul J Foster, CEO of Global Esports Federation. Cllr Ian Ward, Birmingham City Council Leader.

The agreement spanning 10 years – led by the West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC)* – will cement the region's position as a hotbed for the esports and gaming industry, with the West Midlands already responsible for one quarter of the UK's output in the sector.

The announcement precedes the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships and the Commonwealth Esports Forum in partnership with the Commonwealth Games Federation which will take place in Birmingham this August. Together, this partnership and the Championships will turbocharge growth and prosperity in the UK esports industry, which is already the fastest growing tech sector in the country. The Championships will be the foremost esports event since the Global Esports Games in Singapore in December 2021 , which attracted over 500 million viewers from across the globe.

The Strategic Framework Agreement commits to progressing a number of key areas, including:

  • The commissioning of an independent report into the esports sector in the region, assessing the potential for the sector's growth and its economic impact.
  • A bid to host the GEF's flagship Global Esports Games in 2027/2028.
  • The region playing host to the Global Esports Tour from 2023 through to 2026.
  • The development of a range of initiatives focused on education, health, and the future of work – harnessing GEF and the region's shared principles of integrity, inclusion, diversity, and innovation.
  • The establishment of a GEF Innovation and Research Centre (IRC) to catalyse further collaboration between the private sector and the universities in the West Midlands, spurring innovation in gaming and immersive technologies.
  • Collaboration with the region's leading games developers to showcase West Midlands talent.
  • The hosting of an annual GEF World Forum in the West Midlands, focused on areas including health, wellness, education, youth leadership, careers and the future of work, and tangible impact for local communities.

Read more about the Global Esports Federation and West Midlands Strategic Framework Agreement .

(PRNewsfoto/Global Esports Federation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-midlands-partners-with-global-esports-federation-to-enhance-uks-position-as-a-global-esports-hub-301569495.html

SOURCE Global Esports Federation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/16/c0358.html

Swarmio Media Launches 'Lagless', a Subscription-Based Gamer Network Solution

  • Lagless dramatically reduces latency, or "lag", and delivers an enhanced experience for gamers around the world
  • Swarmio's Ember platform will bundle the Lagless solution with its subscription services and promote it via the Ember Store to its 100+ million captive base of telco users
  • Lagless works with Swarmio's Latency-optimized Edge Computing (LEC) infrastructure and utilizes intelligent network routing algorithms to reduce latency up to 80% and deliver the best gaming experience for players

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its gaming and esports platform via its telecom operator ("telco") partners, announces the launch of ' Lagless ', a high performance gamer network solution for reducing latency.

Swarmio Media Launches 'Lagless', a Subscription-Based Gamer Network Solution (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

Targeting both competitive and casual players, the subscription-based solution addresses one of the most common and significant issues facing global gamers: latency - also known as "lag" and "ping". Lagless works with Swarmio's Latency-optimized Edge Computing (LEC) infrastructure and utilizes intelligent network routing algorithms to reduce latency up to 80% and deliver the best gaming experience for players.

Swarmio's Ember platform will bundle the Lagless solution with its premium membership and make it available for its users with a deep discount in the Ember store. Swarmio will leverage its gamification engine, platform events, influencer network and the telco marketing channels to promote and market the Lagless solution to the 100+ million captive telco users in Asia , the Middle East , Africa and LATAM. All revenues generated by Lagless subscriptions within the Ember platform will be subject to a revenue share agreement between the telco provider and Swarmio.

"Lagless is one of the many solutions Swarmio plans to introduce to the 100+ million captive telco users to enhance their gaming experience." said Vijai Karthigesu , CEO of Swarmio. "Lagless expands Swarmio Store's offerings providing gamers with seamless access to a one-stop shop for in-game items, merchandise and accessories. It also expands Swarmio Pay usage, which integrates telco payments, credit card processing, mobile wallets, and other local payment gateways. With Lagless, we're expanding our portfolio of incredible gaming experiences in rapid-growth gaming regions."

All new and existing Ember premium members will receive Lagless service at no additional cost for the first three months. All Ember members can receive the Lagless service at $5.18 USD per month, a 25% discount to the retail value of $6.90 USD per month.

For more information about Lagless, please visit the website at: https://lagless.net/

Lagless can also be purchased in any of our Ember partner sites:

Globe Telecom ( Philippines ): https://globe.emberhub.gg/store
Ooredoo ( Tunisia ): https://ooredoo.emberhub.gg/store
SLTmobitel ( Sri Lanka ): https://esports.slt.lk/rewards

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

About Lagless by Swarmio

Lagless is a high performance application for improving latency (ping). The simultaneous use of routes allows the reduction of ping, correction of packet loss, ping points and even connection drops. Lagless works like an internet GPS, through a route calculation algorithm reducing ping by up to 80%.

For more information please visit:
Swarmio Investor Website ( https://swarmio.media/investors )
Swarmio on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/swarmiomedia )
Swarmio on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SwarmioMedia )

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the Company's growth, the Company's ability to capitalize on the major WHOLESALE opportunity in the gaming and esports market, anticipated benefits to the Company's partners and their customers from using the Company's products, ongoing discussions with potential new customers or partners and the possibility that such discussions may result in additional contracts or revenue for the Company, the Company's future plans, its goals and expectations, including but not limited to, the Company's continuing ability to enter into agreements to deploy its products with international telecommunications companies and game publishers and its ability to monetize these agreements through generating SaaS-based revenues are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Companies long-form prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/16/c9077.html

NetEase Games Announced Industry Veteran Emile Liang to Join its Montréal Studio

NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES, HKEX: 9999), is excited to announce the appointment of Emile Liang as a Lead Producer of its Montréal Studio. Emile brings the studio more than two decades of rich industry expertise in triple-A game production.

Located in Quebec, Canada , NetEase Games Montréal is a significant part of the Company's global strategy. The studio is dedicated to making contact with online gamers, talent and business partners in North America , and bringing top-quality games to international markets.

10,000 MUSIC NFTS GIVE-AWAY BUMP THE GROUND ON AIRDROP EVENT - CREATURE HUNTERS

Creature Hunters is a blockchain-based online defensive game based on the original animation created by Hitoshi Mogi and Chstudio in Seoul, Korea . Create your greatest team, combat other players, and users can have multiple ways to easily and efficiently earn rewards with your NFTs!

The first Airdrop NFT event in Creature Hunters took place on June 14th , 2022. Each member of the Creature Hunters NFTs Community group must complete all tasks on Telegram and be the most active on Telegram and Discord to be eligible for the top 10,000 winners.

1. 10,000 NFT MUSIC HIT GIVE-AWAY EVENT

NFTs aren't just cat GIFs and JPEGs of cartoon apes, they can also represent immutable ownership of music clips too.

This is what a music NFT's "non-fungible" section really means. While fungible tokens (such as Bitcoin (BTC) or a dollar coin) are mass-produced and extremely liquid, non-fungible tokens cannot be instantly exchanged for an asset of agreed-upon equivalent value.

The first Airdrop NFT event in Creature Hunters took place on June 14th , 2022. Each member of the Creature Hunters NFTs Community group must complete all tasks on Telegram and be the most active on Telegram and Discord to be eligible for the top 10,000 winners.

Step-by-step instructions : We'll retweet this event if you follow our Twitter page: Join Telegram and Discord communities to learn a lot of things. Then, join Facebook and Instagram as a fan. You also have a YouTube subscription.

Visit our official website at: https://creaturehunters.world/ to get in touch with us.

Timeline of event has opened : 1:00 a.m, June 14th, 2022 (UTC) and Close: 23:00 p.m, July 11th, 2022 (UTC). Winners will be revealed later on our official global Telegram and Discord channels.

2. OPEN BETA TEST GAME

The event will be held from June 28th to July 25th, 2022 with reward is $10,000 in prize money. Read detail about Prize Pool, Regular, Top Ranking more and more at: https://creaturehunters.medium.com/testing-campaign-creature-hunters-6ecc1042c628

Become a member with 4 steps:

Step 1: To take part in our campaign, please fill out the following form: Fill out the form and submit it.
Step 2: Participate in the Close Beta Test
Step 3: Look for bugs and report them using this form.
Step 4: Stay active and check Telegram channels frequently. Following your submission, our staff will examine your responses more closely. Spreadsheet allows you to keep track of the progress and outcomes.

You can participate in the weekly Creature Hunter event while searching for bugs. We'll compile the results and rankings at the end of the four weeks.

GAME MODE

Creature Hunters challenges users every day with a range of game modes based competition. It offers consumers a new NFT gaming experience, as well as rewards form.

Physical strength, speed, defense, and attack power are the four basic attributes of any robot, with the character displaying power based on the value of each skill. There are three skill options to choose from and the player's skill level can be improved by purchasing items for each skill.

Creature Hunters provides a variety of incentives and giveaways to players Free Token campaigns abound at Creature Hunters, with a total prize pool of thousands of CHTS drawing a large attendance. Players will get the nicest feelings if they participate in appealing projects.

Website | Telegram | Discord | Medium | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube | Tiktok | Linkedin

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/10-000-music-nfts-give-away-bump-the-ground-on-airdrop-event----creature-hunters-301569306.html

SOURCE Creature Hunters

LightSpeed Studios Joins the Open 3D Foundation as a Premier Member to Further the Vast Potential of the 3D Ecosystem

O3D community building a first-class, open-source 3D engine to advance development across gaming, the metaverse, and a variety of other applications

The Open 3D Foundation (O3DF) the home of a vibrant community focused on advancing the future of open 3D development, announces its growing ecosystem with the addition of LightSpeed Studios as a Premier member alongside Adobe, AWS, Huawei, Intel, Microsoft and Niantic.

