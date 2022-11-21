GamingInvesting News

Precision Color in High Frame Rate Displays Help Deliver the Ultimate Mobile Gaming Experience

Pixelworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXLW), a leading provider of solutions for innovative video and display processing, recently announced that MediaTek, the world's largest supplier of smartphone chips, has adopted the Company's visual processing Pro Software solution in its new Dimensity 9200 5G smartphone chip. The incorporation of Pixelworks' professional color calibration solution further expands and enhances its color display capabilities. The two companies are engaged in ongoing cooperation to explore more advanced joint solutions at the application systems level.

Most recently, Pixelworks successfully implemented its latest generation X7 mobile visual processor in the first smartphone launched to feature the Company's smooth adaptation of its ultra-low latency frame interpolation solutions (double/triple/quadruple the frame rate of original content up to 120fps), while also simultaneously leveraging the Company's direct work with leading gaming studio to uniquely optimize the visual performance of high frame rate mobile gaming. This combination served as an end-to-end solution and delivered an extraordinary visual experience at lower power, which received significant recognition from a large number of mobile gamers.

Given the previous cooperation on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, the two parties continue to pursue collaboration on opportunities involving the new MediaTek Dimensity 9200. In addition to deeper technology integration, both parties aim to cultivate an expanding ecosystem of partners to facilitate the development of more comprehensive, cutting-edge visual solutions.

"The collaboration with Pixelworks ensures our latest Dimensity 9200 5G smartphone chip can provide next-gen flagship experiences," said Dr. Yenchi Lee , Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit. "Color accuracy is the foundation to creating an immersive visual experience, adding realism to pictures, videos, and during gaming. In this regard, Pixelworks' expertise in color accuracy has been successfully proven with Dimensity 9000, which has set a solid foundation for the Dimensity 9200 to build on. In addition, we are pleased to extend and deepen our cooperation with Pixelworks to enhance the visual performance of mobile games as we continuously seek to improve the user experience."

"It's great to see the launch of MediaTek's latest new products and innovations," said Todd DeBonis , President and CEO, Pixelworks. "Building on the success of its predecessor, the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 brings even more stunning performance tuning and elevated gaming performance, catering directly to the needs of mobile gamers. We are pleased to have Pixelworks' excellent color display technologies incorporated into MediaTek's Dimensity 5G smartphone platform, and we look forward to our continued collaboration aimed at bringing advanced visual display technologies to the Dimensity 5G Open Architecture platform, including potential ultra-low latency frame interpolation solutions. We believe this cooperation will ultimately enable more gaming content to be presented on mobile devices with outstanding picture quality, while also encouraging broader market adoption of high frame rate mobile gaming."

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.
For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com .

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of terms such as "begin," "continue," "will," "expect", "believe," "anticipate" "projected" and similar terms or the negative of such terms, and include, without limitation, statements about the launch dates of smartphones containing Company's products.

Such statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements due to many factors, including, without limitation: our ability to execute on our strategy; competitive factors; the success of our products in expanded markets; current global health and economic challenges, including the impact of COVID-19; and changes in our target markets, including as to demand. More information regarding potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements is included from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 , as well as subsequent SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Vanta Partners with Ultimate Gaming Championship to Provide Expert Esports Coaching & Development Gamers & Schools Across the U.S.

Youth esports and coaching platform Vanta has announced their partnership with the Ultimate Gaming Championship (UGC), a nationwide esports league and tournament platform. With Vanta as the official coaching partner of the UGC, the two organizations will work closely to provide coaching and development opportunities to organizations and gamers competing on UGC's platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with the UGC and bring our coaching offerings to their growing community of gamers," said James Roche , co-founder of Vanta, "UGC shares our passion for gaming and esports, and we look forward to helping them enhance the experience of their community through the power of coaching and development. We believe that this partnership will give us a great opportunity to continue building a sustainable esports and gaming market at the amateur level across the United States ."

Renegades Make a Triumphant Win Against the Cesta Cyclones at the Battle Court Season II Finals

Magic City Jai-Alai, the preeminent professional jai-alai league in the United States concluded its second Battle Court season at a thrilling Finals championship on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Magic City Fronton. The nine-week season which was streamed live on ESPN3 began with four squads and culminated with the Rebote Renegades overtaking the reigning champions, the Cesta Cyclones, in a best of three match with a $45,000 player prize pool on the line. The Rebote Renegades overtook the reigning champions, the Cesta Cyclones, in a formidable show of force on Magic's glass-walled court.

"Congratulations to the Renegades who worked so hard to make it to the Finals and to each of the squads who competed so fiercely over the season," said Scott Savin , Chief Operating Officer at Magic City Jai-Alai.  "The energy from our squad owners was infectious and helped propel their teams throughout the season."

DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 .

Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

NATHAN'S FAMOUS PROVIDES $5,000 DONATION TO THREE SQUARE FOOD BANK WITH HELP FROM PROFESSIONAL TWITCH STREAMERS

National Hot Dog Brand Takes its Nathan's Duos Program from Virtual to In-Person at Local Las Vegas Community Event to Raise Awareness About Food Insecurity in the Community

In 2020, Nathan's Famous launched its Twitch gaming program, Nathan's Duos, to match gamers to play side-by-side and create genuine moments of connection through livestreaming events. In its continued efforts to bring people together, the program is transforming from online livestreams to in-person events to give back locally.

Local Toy Store Surprises Milwaukee School Kids with Supplies

Poggers.com donates more than $80,000 in supplies to MPD

Kids across Milwaukee are getting an unexpected surprise with much-needed school supplies (and some toys) thanks to a local e-commerce company, founded and run by three brothers.

OXYGEN ESPORTS AND BOSTON BREACH ANNOUNCE CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE MAJOR 2 VENUE ALONGSIDE FENWAY MUSIC COMPANY AND LIVE NATION

BOSTON'S FIRST MAJOR ESPORTS EVENT IN 5+ YEARS WILL BE HOSTED AT MGM MUSIC HALL IN FEBRUARY 2023

Oxygen Esports (OXG), the owners of the Boston Breach, alongside Fenway Music Company (FMC) and Live Nation are excited to announce that Call of Duty League ™ (CDL) Major 2 will be hosted at the newly opened, state of the art MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The tournament welcomes fans from across the globe to Boston where competition begins on Thursday February 2 nd with a champion being crowned on Sunday February 5 th . This marks the dawn of a new era for Boston as an esports destination and will be the largest esports event Boston has hosted in nearly a decade.

