GamingInvesting News

Introduces Expanded Picture Quality Enhancements and Customizations to Further Elevate the Immersive Visual Experience Pixelworks, Inc . a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that the latest iQOO Neo6 smartphone incorporates Pixelworks X5 Plus visual processor, providing users with a high definition and ultra-smooth gaming experience, while also enabling advanced ...

Introduces Expanded Picture Quality Enhancements and Customizations to Further Elevate the Immersive Visual Experience

Pixelworks, Inc . (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that the latest iQOO Neo6 smartphone incorporates Pixelworks X5 Plus visual processor, providing users with a high definition and ultra-smooth gaming experience, while also enabling advanced picture quality enhancement options for diverse content applications to deliver always-optimized visual enjoyment.

The iQOO Neo6 smartphone features a 6.62-inch AMOLED flat screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and supports refresh rates of up to 120 Hz. The iQOO Neo6 smartphone is built on the advanced Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8 Gen 1 mobile platform and powered by Pixelworks' innovative visual processing technology, which adds leading display capabilities that emphasize and further elevate the immersive visual experience for mobile gaming.

Through the collaborative efforts of iQOO and Pixelworks, the iQOO Neo6 features a new Game Appearance Reproduction mode to restore the original artistic intent of visualized game content. The iQOO Neo6 also incorporates a number of advanced gaming filters to enhance visual display effects, including dedicated filters for specific games as well as customized filters that independently adjust the display contrast, saturation, hue and brightness. Additional general display filters can be utilized across all games, such as Vivid, Highlight, Soft, Old Retro, Snow Blindness Prevention and Low Light Enhancement modes. For example, Low Light Enhancement mode can help gamers find previously hidden adversaries lurking in the dark more quickly, and an innovative Snow Blindness Prevention mode that reduces the glare caused by strong light to improve the visibility of content details. Collectively, these extensive filter options empower iQOO Neo6 users with the ability to choose and create the most immersive game atmosphere and outperform their gaming opponents.

The iQOO Neo6 is equipped with Pixelworks' visual processor to achieve significantly improved visual performance through the following supported display attributes:

  • MotionEngine ® Technology — Pixelworks' patented MotionEngine ® technology (MEMC) optimizes the content of low frame rate animation to high frame rates of up to 120 Hz, which ensures ultra-smooth motion quality while preserving original artistic intent of game creators. Additionally, Pixelworks' distributed processing offloads GPU workload to reduce overall system power consumption, which in turn prevents overheating and extends game play on mobile devices. The solution is also uniquely optimized to boosts the display performance for more than 20 popular mobile games, including Honkai Impact 3 , Perfect World , Genshin Impact , King of Glory , and Game for Peace .
  • HDR Enhancement — Converts SDR (standard dynamic range) format video and game content to HDR (high dynamic range) in real-time to present expanded color scales and details. For video content, the solution improves the saturation and contrast of images, while minimizing power consumption. The function is specifically tuned for use on numerous leading video Apps, including BiliBili, Tencent Video, iQIYI, Youku, Douyu and HuYa Live. For gaming content, the solution leverages an ambient adaptive color gamut to display a more true-to-life gaming environment and also includes a series of optional, user-selected filters to further customize the appearance and improve game performance.
  • Absolute color accuracy — Every iQOO Neo6 smartphone is factory calibrated with Pixelworks patented, high-efficiency calibration technology, producing an average Delta E less than 1, which means that the human eye cannot detect any deviation from perfect color reproduction.
  • Smooth brightness control — In dimly lit environments, the finely tuned, automatic luminance control provided by the Pixelworks visual processor enables ultra-smooth display brightness transitions with an unprecedented 16,384 gradients of brightness, resulting in both reduced screen flash and eye strain.

"iQOO is striving to deliver premium smartphones for mobile gaming that feature excellent performance, outstanding appearance and comfortable control," said Yaojing Yang, Director of Gaming Experience Planning Center, iQOO. "The iQOO Neo6 smartphone has been greatly improved in both core configuration and user experience. In terms of display performance, we are glad to continue the in-depth cooperation with Pixelworks by boosting low frame rate games to high frame rate, and also giving users the option to further optimize the gaming appearance according to their taste, all without the burden of worrying about power consumption. Our continuous improvement aims to raise the mobile gaming experience to a new level, making it possible for users to enjoy the excitement of desktop games on their smartphone."

"It's a great honor to witness the launch of iQOO Neo6 smartphone in conjunction with iQOO's third anniversary!" said Leo Shen , Sr. VP, GM of Mobile BU, Pixelworks. "Just like its brand name, which means i Quest On and On , iQOO's adherence to the persistent pursuit of performance, exploration of innovation and strong focus on user experience led the brand to become a pioneer of smartphones for mobile gaming. We believe that with the incorporation of Pixelworks' visual processing technology, the iQOO Neo6 will again demonstrate innovative visual quality for mobile gaming and expand its consumer base with enriched visual enjoyment."

About vivo
vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, design-driven value, user-orientation, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a wide range of R&D centers in cities including Shenzhen , Dongguan , Nanjing , Beijing , Hangzhou , Shanghai , Xi'an , focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set-up smart manufacturing networks (including brand-authorized manufacturing centers). As of now, vivo has an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones, with its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right - which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

About Pixelworks
Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com .

Note: Pixelworks, MotionEngine and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pixelworks-empowers-iqoo-neo6-with-differentiated-visual-experience-for-mobile-gaming-301524054.html

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Spring Bankai Live 2022 on Tuesday, April 26

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will host the "Bleach: Brave Souls" Spring Bankai Live 2022 from 8 pm on Thursday, April 26 (UTC+9). See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20220413bleach_brave_souls_spring_bankai.html ) for more information.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will host the "Bleach: Brave Souls" Spring Bankai Live 2022 from 8 pm on Thursday, April 26 (UTC+9).

This special live broadcast will feature Azusa Sekine , from the Japanese idol group Up Up Girls (Kakko Kari); and an impressive display of talent from the Bleach anime series including Masakazu Morita , the voice actor for Ichigo Kurosaki; and Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice actor for Byakuya Kuchiki. In addition to the familiar special guests, the cast will be joined by Noriaki Sugiyama , the voice actor for Uryu Ishida; and Tetsu Inada, the voice actor for Sajin Komamura.

Viewers can look forward to a Brave Souls filled program including the Brave Souls Quiz, Co-Op Challenge between the special guests and players, and new information about the game. There will also be special campaigns on the official Brave Souls Twitter ( @bleachbrs_en ) so be sure to check them out for a chance to win great prizes.

Bleach: Brave Souls Spring Bankai Live 2022 Overview

Livestream Schedule
Starts at 8:00 pm on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 (UTC+9)

Spring Bankai Live 2022 Webpage:
https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/news/220426/

Bankai Livestream URLs
YouTube Live:
(EN) https://youtu.be/jYGin0_7O2c
(JP) https://youtu.be/EXWfpZFcQvM

Twitter Live:
(EN) https://twitter.com/bleachbrs_en
(JP) https://twitter.com/Bleach_BS

Facebook Live (EN Only): https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/

EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.
JP: Japanese audio only.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Genre:

3D Action

Price:

Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account:

@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram:

@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright:

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot


© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-spring-bankai-live-2022-on-tuesday-april-26-301524702.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Asetek SimSports Unveils Invicta Racing Boots for Full Immersion, Maximum Performance and Unrivaled Comfort in Sim Racing

- Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today unveiled its Invicta™ Racing Boots, specifically designed for full immersion, maximum performance and unrivaled comfort, providing the perfect, stable grip for sim racing.

Attractive and elegant, and uniquely designed for sim racing, the Invicta™ Racing Boots feature the classic Asetek SimSports™ design. Made with a thin rubber sole ideal for a stable grip with the Invicta™ pedal face plates, the boots emphasize comfort, with perforations in the front for maximum breathability; a padded tongue for extra comfort; and a hook & loop self-fastener strap and laces for easy adjustment and a perfect fit.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
East Side Games Group Announces CEO Succession and Management Transition Plan

East Side Games Group Announces CEO Succession and Management Transition Plan

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the implementation of its planned succession process, as Darcy Taylor is succeeded by the current Chief Revenue Officer, Board Chair, and East Side Games co-founder, Jason Bailey as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 13th .

East Side Games Group Logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

Mr. Taylor has been nominated for election at the Company's upcoming annual shareholders meeting to the Board of Directors in replacement of Jonathan Bixby , who will not be standing for re-election. Mr. Taylor will continue to work closely with Mr. Bailey and the rest of the ESGG Executive Team to support the transition.

Mike Edwards , ESGG's Lead Director, said: "As ESGG's vision holder, greatest champion, and largest shareholder, Jason was the clear and unanimous choice of the Board and Executive Team to serve as ESGG's CEO. He has a proven ability to think strategically, communicate the vision and grow our business effectively. East Side Games is stronger than ever — with $100M in revenue for our first full year as a TSX listed company, the strongest fourth quarter revenue in our history, and a deep game pipeline for 2022 — the timing is right to implement this succession plan. We look forward to working with Jason and the rest of the Executive Team, and we are confident they will capably guide ESGG through our next chapter of growth and success."

Mr. Edwards continued: "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Darcy for his incredible leadership over the past 3 years. Darcy and the ESGG Executive Team have built the Company into one of the leading, most respected and creative publicly listed mobile game group companies. Darcy's commitment to creating value has driven ESGG's strategy, culture and success and, if elected, will continue to serve as a board member to support ESGG's executive team. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his knowledge, experience and counsel."

Mr. Bailey said: "This is an incredibly exciting time for ESGG. We are an emerging leader in the mobile games industry. We have grown the core team to over 200 people with well over 200 more working exclusively on our games through our many partner studios. We are working with many of the world's biggest brands, on some of the most beloved television and movie properties in the world. As CEO, I am committed to enable creators to successfully deliver mobile gaming experiences that players engage with every day."

Mr. Bailey continued: "I would like to also thank Jonathan Bixby for his service who will be stepping down from the board at the upcoming AGSM. I'd also like to deeply and sincerely thank Darcy Taylor for all he has done to get ESGG to where it is today. Without his mentorship, guidance and unrelenting support, I would not be as ready as I am today to take the helm of this company."

ABOUT East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c8963.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

XSET Acquihires Astoic Management; Appoints Co-Founders to Executive Roles

Astoic Management has represented talent including Offset, Floyd Mayweather , and Ronnie2K

XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced today they have acquihired Astoic Management. As a result of this acquisition, they have appointed both co-founders to executive roles at XSET. Lonnie Anthony will serve as Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) and Rob Martin will serve as Chief Experience Officer (CXO).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FAZE CLAN WELCOMES TRAILBLAZING CONTENT CREATOR FAZE DEESTROYING AS NEWEST OFFICIAL MEMBER

MEET THE DYNAMIC ATHLETE AND CONTENT CREATOR DONALD DE LA HAYE WHO QUIT COLLEGE FOOTBALL TO PURSUE YOUTUBE AND NOW HAS A DIEHARD COMMUNITY OF OVER 10 MILLION FANS

Download images HERE .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GAMING ARTS TO SHOWCASE MANY INNOVATIVE NEW GAMES AT NIGA 2022

Gaming Arts will be unveiling a large number of innovative new games for each of its gaming platforms including the beautiful new VertX Grand™ 49" portrait cabinet, the Phocus ® dual display and the HaloTop™ wheel cabinet at NIGA 2022. Gaming Arts has a long tradition of supporting its tribal customers across the country and this year that support will be stronger than ever.

Gaming Arts, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Gaming Arts, LLC)

The new lineup of VertX Grand™ games begins with the all new Pop'N Pays More™ games. This series follows the nationwide success of the Pop'N Pays™ brand with greatly expanded new features perfectly tailored for the VertX Grand portrait display.

Closely following Pop'N Pays More, is the fascinating and fun Kung Fu Empress™, an incredible new game with bold, exciting features, including a host of enemies battled by the adorable and noble Kung Fu Empress, producing big wins for the player along the way.

The story doesn't end there as Gaming Arts will also be showing the patented Pub™ series, where players can visit four exciting destinations from across the globe and celebrate happy hour at their favorite pub or bistro. Players will love it!  What could be better than enjoying a cold beverage while awaiting the big payday!

Not to be overshadowed, also on display will be the new and remarkable Casino Wizard VIP™. This stunning ETG multi-game follows in the successful footsteps of the original smash hit, Casino Wizard™. Casino Wizard VIP™ will include a greatly expanded game lineup, including many new table game favorites with compelling high-hold side bets and progressives, all of which can only be found exclusively on Casino Wizard VIP™.

Gaming Arts will also be featuring many new additions to its Phocus dual screen and HaloTop wheel libraries. This Phocus game lineup will include: The Adventurers™ and The Protectors™ games which are part of the Cash Quest™ series.  For the HaloTop wheel cabinet:  Spooky Spins™, a follow up to the very successful Inferno Wheel™ brand will be on display, along with the one-of-a-kind Fortune Flip™, as well as the Gumball Game™, a fun and unique offering that is sure to give players everywhere plenty to chew on!

Mike Dreitzer , CEO of Gaming Arts, commented, "Gaming Arts is proud to support all of our tribal customers across the country with the introduction of many exciting new games. Our incredibly talented game development team has risen to the occasion by creating games like none other in the industry.

At Gaming Arts, we never follow, instead we focus on breaking new ground for our tribal customers and their players. Our line up at NIGA 2022 is a perfect example of this philosophy. We are grateful to our partners and proudly support their efforts," Dreitzer concluded.

About Gaming Arts - Gaming Arts, LLC is an award-winning end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada , and is licensed in approximately 150 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

Media Contact
Bree Gonzalez
Marketing Manager
725.223.4592

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-arts-to-showcase-many-innovative-new-games-at-niga-2022-301524188.html

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×