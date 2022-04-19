GamingInvesting News

The Pixelworks Rendering Accelerator Enables Unity Developers to Reach a New Standard for Silky-Smooth Mobile Gaming Experience Pixelworks, Inc. a leading provider of visual processing solutions, today announced it is now a Unity Verified Solutions Partner . This means that Unity has vetted the Pixelworks SDK and ensured that it is optimized for the latest version of the Unity editor, providing a seamless experience ...

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, today announced it is now a Unity Verified Solutions Partner ("VSP"). This means that Unity has vetted the Pixelworks SDK and ensured that it is optimized for the latest version of the Unity editor, providing a seamless experience for Unity developers.

The Unity Verified Solutions Program supports Unity developers and creators through partnerships with technologies that help shorten application delivery times, improve game performance, minimize downtime, and accelerate adoption.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading technology and solutions for content creation, video delivery, and display processing – targeted at enabling highly-authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens. With the convenience of portability and continued performance improvements, smartphones have become the go-to device for multiple forms of visual entertainment. Specific to gamers, certain prominent pain points have remained synonymous with mobile gaming, such as the tradeoffs commonly associated with higher frame rates. Pixelworks' solutions augment the display performance capabilities of mobile devices to enable the seamless play of AAA games in HDR at a high frame rate over extended periods, while simultaneously retaining a fully optimized and immersive visual experience.

In late 2021, Pixelworks launched its X7 visual processor and Rendering Accelerator Solution 2.0 for the advanced display processing of mobile games. Designed on the basis of an X7 processor, Pixelworks' Rendering Accelerator Solution provides powerful, industry-first features that effectively combat the inherent pain points associated with gaming on mobile devices. Now, as VSP of Unity, Pixelworks aims to contribute to building a more robust and sustainable gaming ecosystem alongside other key players in the gaming industry, including content providers, game developers, mobile platforms, and other technology providers.

The release of Pixelworks' Rendering Accelerator intends to serve as a catalyst for bringing ultra-smooth motion and a longer time of play for games on mobile devices. Coupled together with Pixelworks' X7 processor, the Rendering Accelerator solution elevates content frame rate by pre-processing motion vectors more precisely and efficiently to deliver the optimal and smooth animation, while simultaneously offloading the GPU to extend the length of gameplay and lowering the operating temperature of mobile devices.

"As the world's leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D content, Unity has gained immense popularity among game developers due to its cutting-edge technology and abundant resources that extend across the full game development lifecycle," said Todd DeBonis , President and CEO, Pixelworks. "By becoming a Unity VSP, we aim to expand on our vision to embrace technology innovation and an improved user experience, coupled together with a cooperative development environment and comprehensive support tools for the entire gaming community. It's exciting to work with both Unity and OEM partners to positively impact all phases of the mobile gaming development lifecycle, and thus bring valued benefits and a premium gaming experience to more users."

"We're pleased to welcome Pixelworks to the VSP program," said Junbo Zhang , Unity Greater China President and Global Senior VP. "We hope our creators enjoy success through the use of the newly available Rendering Accelerator." As part of elevating users' gaming experience with superior visual display performance, Pixelworks continues to develop dedicated visual processing solutions that allow mobile OEMs to meet the growing and individualized demands of end consumers. The Company's visual processors and solutions have been successfully applied and recognized by many well-known mobile device manufacturers, including vivo, OPPO, OnePlus, Black Shark, HONOR and realme.

For game developers who are interested in Pixelworks' Rendering Accelerator, please direct detailed inquiries to: rendering.accelerator@pixelworks.com

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.
For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com .

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pixelworks-becomes-a-unity-verified-solutions-partner-to-improve-visual-display-for-mobile-gaming-301527243.html

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

5000 Games Made on No-Code Gaming Platform Breshna, Followed By Beta Launch

Blockchain gaming company GRID launches the beta version of its no-code gaming platform Breshna.io on April 15, 2022 . GRID aims to disrupt the video games industry by operating at the intersection of no-code, content creation and web3 video games. Breshna empowers users to create, share and monetize their own web3 games that not only have immense entertainment value but also facilitate purposeful communication.

As of April 13, 2022 , the Alpha (web2) version of the platform has garnered 14k+ website visits and 1725 registered game makers who have created 5189 video games without any marketing spend. Over the past 5 months, the platform has seen global expansion, with users from more than 84 countries.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

One More Game Raises $22 Million Series A Round Led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Joined by Andreessen Horowitz and Griffin Gaming Partners, to Develop Spellcraft

Investment Will Fuel Development and Launch of the Studio's Debut Title, Created by Veteran Developers Behind Beloved Franchises like Warcraft , StarCraft , Diablo and Guild Wars

- One More Game, a new game studio built by veteran developers behind Warcraft StarCraft Diablo and Guild Wars today announced that it closed a $22 million Series A funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. The investment will further empower the team in its mission to help players have more fun, beginning with its first title: Spellcraft an online competitive strategy game that aims to birth a new game genre.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Meeting Expectations + Business Games Partnership Provides Game-Based Learning Programs to Enhance Employee Recruitment, Retention, and Training

North American companies can now access proven programs for employee onboarding, DEI, and skills-based training

- With the U.S. experiencing the lowest unemployment levels since 1969 and reporting near-record levels of job openings, companies are facing a challenge attracting, retaining, and upskilling talent. To address this need, Meeting Expectations + Business Games is now providing proven game-based learning experiences to North American corporations. Through these programs, employers use proven and customizable learning modules to enhance employee engagement and skills and better compete for talent.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PLAYTIKA ANNOUNCES DATE OF FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the first quarter 2022 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 .

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time , 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

THE TALKSHOW "GAMEFI - THE REVOLUTION IN GAMING INDUSTRY" HAS ENDED SUCCESSFULLY

THE INSIGHTFUL TALKSHOW CATCHING THE COMMUNITY'S ATTENTION

Recently, the talk show "GameFi - the Revolution in Gaming industry" took place at 7:30 (UTC) on April 16 broadcast live globally on Facebook and YouTube platforms, has ended with many highlights.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE LAUNCHES GAMING COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP WITH RIVAL

Online gaming community to enable PFL fans to participate, compete, and engage in competitions of popular video game titles

PFL MMA Regular Season kicks off on April 20 to more than 160 countries

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

