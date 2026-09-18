PitchBook Named to 2026 Top 100 Inspiring Place to Work Lists for Global and North America, Marking Consecutive-Year Recognition

PitchBook , the leading private capital market intelligence platform, today announced it has been named a 2026 Top 100 Global Inspiring Place to Work by Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW) for the second consecutive year. The company was also named a 2026 Top 100 Inspiring Place to Work in North America for the third consecutive year, ranking 41st on the list.
The Global Top 100 list recognizes the highest-scoring organizations across all IW regions, including Africa, Asia, Australasia, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North America, and the UK. The awards honor companies that build trust and purpose to create environments where people can thrive. It evaluates organizations across six pillars: culture and purpose, leadership, wellbeing, employee voice, employee experience, and inclusion and belonging.
This year, judges recognized PitchBook's wellbeing, inclusion and belonging as strengths. "PitchBook demonstrates a strong, values-driven people strategy supported by robust programs and high engagement," IW judges said.
"Culture at PitchBook is intentional, and it's foundational to how we operate," said Rod Diefendorf, President and COO at PitchBook. "That starts with how we hire, and continues through how we invest in people's growth and wellbeing. Things aren't always easy and we face challenges like any organization does, but it's our people and our culture that carry us through those moments. We're proud of what we've built and the teams who put our values into practice every day."
Being recognized globally as well as in North America reflects the strength of PitchBook's culture, values, and people, and the company's commitment to helping its teams adapt, learn, and grow alongside the markets they serve. That commitment matters as private capital markets move faster than ever before — enabling PitchBook to support its clientele with the most comprehensive and timely intelligence to drive better decision-making in an evolving landscape.
To learn more about careers at PitchBook, click here .
About PitchBook, a Morningstar company
As the pulse of private capital markets, PitchBook delivers trusted, real-time data, research, and technology to help investors, dealmakers, and innovators make decisions with confidence. Its products provide comprehensive information on companies, investors, funds, deals, and people, along with tools that help professionals analyze market activity and make informed decisions. Founded in 2007, PitchBook today serves more than 100,000 clients worldwide and is recognized as the leading source of private capital market intelligence. PitchBook has grown to over 3,000 employees across offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and other global locations. Since 2016, PitchBook has operated as a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc.
For more information, visit www.pitchbook.com .
About Inspiring Workplaces Group
The Inspiring Workplaces Group is a global organization dedicated to recognizing and advancing PeopleFirst culture. Through its two flagship programs: Certified PeopleFirst™ and the Inspiring Workplaces Awards. The organization celebrates and certifies workplaces where people and performance thrive together. Operating across North America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and beyond, Inspiring Workplaces has recognized thousands of organizations and continues its mission to change the world through the world of work.
Learn more at www.inspiring-workplaces.com
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