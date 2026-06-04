PitchBook Announces New Premium Connector Integration with Harvey, Bringing Private Market Intelligence Into AI-Native Legal and Deal Workflows

Deal teams and legal advisors can access PitchBook's trusted private market data directly within Harvey

PitchBook , the leading private capital market intelligence platform, today announced a premium partnership with Harvey , the leading AI platform for legal and professional services, to bring trusted private capital market data directly into legal and deal workflows. Through the PitchBook Premium Connector — built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP) — licensed users can retrieve PitchBook's trusted data on private companies, deals, funds, and investors directly inside Harvey using natural language prompts. By connecting PitchBook to Harvey, mutual customers can now access that data within the same workspace where they draft, analyze, and review deal documents — making it easier to ground AI-powered outputs in trusted, authoritative market data. The PitchBook integration will be available to Harvey customers starting in June.

The integration pairs PitchBook's trusted private capital market data — powered by a combination of advanced AI, machine learning, and expert human analysis — with Harvey's purpose-built AI for legal and deal workflows. Together, they are optimized for the specific work products that deal teams and their advisors produce: investment committee memos, term sheet comparisons, cap-table analyses, diligence summaries, and fund formation documents. Every figure and market insight links directly back to its original PitchBook source, preserving auditability across legal and regulated workflows.

With this integration, deal teams and their legal advisors can:

  • Screen targets and build comparable company analyses
  • Generate sector and fund landscape scans
  • Draft IC memos with embedded PitchBook-sourced data, charts, and tables
  • Conduct first-pass legal and commercial diligence by combining PitchBook data with NDAs, SPAs, LPAs, IMs, and internal memos
  • Access the connector securely through Single Sign-On (SSO), available exclusively to mutual PitchBook-Harvey customers

"As AI becomes more powerful, the grounding source behind it matters more than ever. We're committed to building intentionally across the AI ecosystem - putting trusted private capital market intelligence at the center of the workflows that matter most," said Thomas Van Buskirk, Executive Vice President of Technology and Engineering at PitchBook. "Our partnership with Harvey reflects that, giving modern deal teams and their advisors direct access to the quality insights that they need, when they need it."

"Deal professionals shouldn't have to choose between the depth of data and the speed of AI-powered workflows," said Anique Drumright, Chief Product Office at Harvey. "With this integration, mutual customers can go from a PitchBook query to a fully cited memo or comp table in a single workspace — no context-switching, no copy-pasting, and no compromise on data quality."

Together, these collaborations reflect PitchBook's intentional approach to working across the AI ecosystem, extending access to trusted private market intelligence wherever professionals choose to work.

To learn more about PitchBook's AI partnerships, click here .

About PitchBook, a Morningstar company

As the pulse of private capital markets, PitchBook delivers trusted, real-time data, research, and technology to help investors, dealmakers, and innovators make decisions with confidence. Its products provide comprehensive information on companies, investors, funds, deals, and people, along with tools that help professionals analyze market activity and make informed decisions. Founded in 2007, PitchBook today serves more than 100,000 clients worldwide and is recognized as the leading source of private capital market intelligence. PitchBook has grown to over 3,000 employees across offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and other global locations. Since 2016, PitchBook has operated as a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc.

For more information, visit www.pitchbook.com .

About Harvey

Harvey is the operating system for legal and professional services. Our products streamline workflows in areas including contract analysis, due diligence, compliance, and litigation to drive efficiency and value. Global law firms and Fortune 500 enterprises around the world use Harvey to enable faster, smarter decision-making. Backed by world-class investors including Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, GV, OpenAI Startup Fund, Coatue, Andreessen Horowitz, GIC and EQT, Harvey is used by 1,500+ customers in 60+ countries. For more information, visit harvey.ai .

PR@pitchbook.com
Amy Warmenhoven
425-999-0432

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

morningstarMORNnasdaq:morn
MORN
The Conversation (0)
EnerCom Opens Registration for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference August 17-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado

EnerCom Opens Registration for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference August 17-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado

Investors are encouraged to register for EnerCom Denver The Energy Investment Conference featuring a broad group of public and private energy companiesSponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking to increase their market presence DENVER, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom,... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Reports Serious Injury Incident Involving Two Contractors at Moonlite Project

Stallion Uranium Reports Serious Injury Incident Involving Two Contractors at Moonlite Project

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) deeply regrets to report that yesterday morning, April 1, 2026, two contractors working on a surface drilling rig were seriously injured following an isolated incident at the Company's Moonlite Project in... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Reports Serious Injury Incident Involving Two Contractors at Moonlite Project

Stallion Uranium Reports Serious Injury Incident Involving Two Contractors at Moonlite Project

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) deeply regrets to report that yesterday morning, April 1, 2026, two contractors working on a surface drilling rig were seriously injured following an isolated incident at the Company's Moonlite Project in... Keep Reading...
EnerCom Announces Initial List of Presenting Companies for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference to be held August 17-19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado

EnerCom Announces Initial List of Presenting Companies for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference to be held August 17-19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado

EnerCom Denver The Energy Investment Conference marks 31 years of connecting companies, investors, analysts, and leaders in the energy industry!Presentation opportunities are available for E&P, Midstream, OFS, Minerals, and Energy Transition companies Sponsorship opportunities are available for... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Reports Drilling Update at Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Reports Drilling Update at Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") provides the following update for the Seagull Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"), located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Drilling is being carried out by Rift Minerals Inc. ("Rift"), as operator,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Blue Jay Gold Details Fully Funded Exploration Program at Steller Gold Project in Yukon and Confirms Listing Date

Trillion Energy Advances Additional Earn-In Payment on M47 Oil Block and Plans Upcoming Seismic

The Supply Gap No One Is Filling: How CHARBONE Is Building the UHP Industrial Gas Platform Big Players Won't

QIMC Appears Before Quebec National Assembly on Bill 17, Highlighting Quebec's Natural Hydrogen Potential

Related News

gold investing

McFarlane Lake Shares Jump 25 percent on Gentile Support

gold investing

Blue Jay Gold Details Fully Funded Exploration Program at Steller Gold Project in Yukon and Confirms Listing Date

oil and gas investing

Trillion Energy Advances Additional Earn-In Payment on M47 Oil Block and Plans Upcoming Seismic

oil and gas investing

The Supply Gap No One Is Filling: How CHARBONE Is Building the UHP Industrial Gas Platform Big Players Won't

agriculture investing

Trump Revamps Metals Tariffs to Give Relief to US Manufacturing and Agriculture

QIMC Appears Before Quebec National Assembly on Bill 17, Highlighting Quebec's Natural Hydrogen Potential

base metals investing

Angkor Resources Commences Drilling At Gossan Hills And Wild Boar Prospects, Andong Meas License, Cambodia