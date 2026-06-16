PitchBook and Samaya AI Announce Premium LLM Partnership, Powering Private Market Workflows with Industry-Leading Data and AI Auditability

PitchBook's data powers Samaya AI's Expert AI Agent Platform — delivering accurate, auditable private market insights into a single workflow

PitchBook , the leading private capital market intelligence platform, today announced a premium partnership with Samaya AI , the Expert AI Agent Platform for financial services. PitchBook's trusted data is now natively integrated into Samaya AI through Q&A prompts and agent workflows, so investment professionals can access private market intelligence where they already work, with no platform-switching required.

The integration pairs the breadth of PitchBook's data on private companies, investors, deals, and funds with Samaya AI's leading system of large language models and purpose-built small models. PitchBook's intelligence is synthesized alongside broker research and filings — enabling long-context analysis at scale and giving customers comprehensive coverage of private markets with full traceability back to the source.

With this integration, investment professionals can:

  • Surface private company profiles including funding history, ownership, and key investors.
  • Run deal comparisons and transaction searches for benchmarking and due diligence.
  • Prepare for management meetings by combining PitchBook's structured data with internal notes and research.
  • Source transaction multiples with full auditability back to primary deal-level sources.

"The data grounding AI has never mattered more, and neither has knowing where it comes from. This partnership closes the gap between speed and defensibility, bringing full traceability back to primary sources," said Tom Van Buskirk, Executive Vice President of Technology and Engineering at PitchBook. "By combining PitchBook's trusted data and insights with Samaya's expert-quality outputs, professionals get answers they can act on and defend, without leaving the workflow they're already in."

"One of the core advantages of Samaya is our ability to retrieve the right data an agent needs, across both our customers' proprietary sources and the third-party datasets their work depends on. That's what unlocks high-quality, end-to-end agentic workflows. PitchBook sets the standard for private markets data and insights, and this integration brings that depth directly into our customers' work in Samaya," said Suharsh Sivakumar, Head of Engineering at Samaya AI.

The Samaya AI integration marks the latest milestone in PitchBook's expanding network of AI partnerships, which include Anthropic, Hebbia, Model ML, OpenAI, Perplexity and Rogo. Together, these collaborations extend PitchBook's intentional approach to working across the AI ecosystem, bringing trusted private market intelligence to professionals wherever they choose to work.

To learn more about PitchBook's AI partnerships, click here .

About PitchBook, a Morningstar company

As the pulse of private capital markets, PitchBook delivers trusted, real-time data, research, and technology to help investors, dealmakers, and innovators make decisions with confidence. Its products provide comprehensive information on companies, investors, funds, deals, and people, along with tools that help professionals analyze market activity and make informed decisions. Founded in 2007, PitchBook today serves more than 100,000 clients worldwide and is recognized as the leading source of private capital market intelligence. PitchBook has grown to over 3,000 employees across offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and other global locations. Since 2016, PitchBook has operated as a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc.

For more information, visit www.pitchbook.com .

About Samaya AI

Samaya AI builds AI Agents for financial professionals, supporting high stakes investment workflows across leading financial institutions. By training a custom AI Architecture for state of the art financial reasoning, Samaya helps experts go from global information to investment conviction.

PR@pitchbook.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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