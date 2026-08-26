Pinnacle Extends Closing Date of Private Placement to September 26, 2026

Pinnacle Extends Closing Date of Private Placement to September 26, 2026

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, August 26, 2026 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTCQB: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or the "Exchange") approval to extend the closing date of the non-brokered private placement announced on July 13, 2026 (the "Offering") until September 26, 2026.  The Offering comprises up to 20,000,000 units (the "Units") with each Unit, priced at $0.11, consisting of one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant ("Warrant").  Each whole Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.16 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.  Finders' fees may be paid in connection with the Offering.  Each Finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.16 cents per share over a 24-month period.

As previously announced, a first tranche consisting of 5,928,000 Units, for gross proceeds of $652,080, was closed on August 7, 2026.

The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used to advance the high-grade El Potrero gold-silver project in Durango, Mexico, for project evaluations, and for general working capital.

About the Potrero Property

El Potrero is located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental of western Mexico and lies within 35 kilometres of four operating mines, including the 4,000 tonnes per day (tpd) Ciénega Mine (Fresnillo), the 1,000 tpd Tahuehueto Mine (Luca Mining) and the 250 tpd Topia Mine (Guanajuato Silver).

High-grade gold-silver mineralization occurs in a low sulphidation epithermal breccia vein system hosted within andesites of the Lower Volcanic Series and has three historic mines along a 500 metre strike length.  The property has been in private hands for almost 40 years and has never been systematically explored by modern methods, leaving significant exploration potential.

A previously operational 100 tpd plant on site can be refurbished / rebuilt and historic underground mine workings rehabilitated at relatively low cost in order to achieve near-term production once permits are in place. The property is road accessible with a power line within three kilometres.  

Pinnacle will earn an initial 50% interest immediately upon commencing production.  The goal would then be to generate sufficient cash flow with which to further develop the project and increase the Company's ownership to 100% subject to a 2% NSR.  If successful, this approach would be less dilutive for shareholders than relying on the equity markets to finance the growth of the Company.

About Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

Pinnacle is focused on the development of precious metals projects in the Americas.  The high-grade Potrero gold-silver project in Mexico's Sierra Madre Belt hosts an underexplored low-sulphidation epithermal vein system and provides the potential for near-term production. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the Company owns a 100% interest in the past-producing, high-grade Argosy Gold Mine and the adjacent North Birch Project with an eight-kilometre-long target horizon.  With a seasoned, highly successful management team and quality projects, Pinnacle Silver and Gold is committed to building long-term, sustainable value for shareholders.

Signed: "Robert A. Archer"

President & CEO

For further information contact:

Email:        info@pinnaclesilverandgold.com

Tel.:  +1 (236) 455 – 3238

Website: www.pinnaclesilverandgold.com

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

   

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

pinnacle silver and goldpinn:cctsxv:pinnprecious metals investing
PINN:CC
Pinnacle Silver and Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold

Advancing a high-grade past-producing gold-silver project toward a production decision

Advancing a high-grade past-producing gold-silver project toward a production decision Keep Reading...
Freegold Intersects 3.59 g/t Au over 143.7 m including 141.3 g/t Au over 3.0 m as it advances Golden Summit PFS

Freegold Intersects 3.59 g/t Au over 143.7 m including 141.3 g/t Au over 3.0 m as it advances Golden Summit PFS

SIX RIGS ACTIVE AS GOLDEN SUMMIT ADVANCES TOWARD PFS INFILL DRILLING FOCUSED ON INCREASING CONFIDENCE IN THE HIGHER-GRADE AREA DISTRICT-SCALE GROWTH POTENTIAL REMAINS OPEN ALONG TREND Freegold Limited ("Freegold") (TSX: FVL,OTC:FGOVF) (OTCQX: FGOVF) reports additional drill results from its... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Announces Closing Of Second Tranche Of Its Private Placement

Brixton Metals Announces Closing Of Second Tranche Of Its Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private... Keep Reading...
NevGold Expands Recent Mineral Resource Estimate With First 2026 Drillholes; 1.16% Antimony Over 3.0 Meters Within 1.38 g/t AuEq Over 50.3 Meters From Surface

NevGold Expands Recent Mineral Resource Estimate With First 2026 Drillholes; 1.16% Antimony Over 3.0 Meters Within 1.38 g/t AuEq Over 50.3 Meters From Surface

Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce assays from the first three drillholes from the 2026 program at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. These results have significantly expanded the... Keep Reading...
Graycliff Shakespeare Drilling Update

Graycliff Shakespeare Drilling Update

Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY,OTC:GRYCF) (OTCQB: GRYCF) (FSE: GE0) ("Graycliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an operational update on the ongoing exploration drilling campaign at its 100-per-cent-owned Shakespeare gold project located near Sudbury, Ontario. The Company has... Keep Reading...
Halcones Precious Metals Announces Extension of Polaris Project Option Commitment

Halcones Precious Metals Announces Extension of Polaris Project Option Commitment

Halcones Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: HPM) (the "Company" or "Halcones") announces that Minera Los Halcones SpA ("Minera Halcones"), Halcones' wholly-owned subsidiary, has amended its binding Contrato de Opcion Unilateral de Compra de Concesiones Mineras dated October 25, 2024 between Minera... Keep Reading...
GoldInxs Strengthens Corporate Development and Investor Communications with Key Appointment and ICG Engagement

GoldInxs Strengthens Corporate Development and Investor Communications with Key Appointment and ICG Engagement

GoldInxs Mining Corp. ("GoldInxs," or the "Company") (TSXV: INXS) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Tara Asfour as Vice President Corporate Development and Communications. The Company also announces that it has entered into an engagement with Indigenous Collaboration Group Ltd.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Pinnacle Silver and Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Getty Copper Defines Seven New Exploration Targets in the Highland Valley Copper District

RETRANSMISSION: QIMC Drills New Company Record of 27.8% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Just 374 Metres at Bennett Hill, Nova Scotia

Freegold Intersects 3.59 g/t Au over 143.7 m including 141.3 g/t Au over 3.0 m as it advances Golden Summit PFS

University of Ottawa and Ni-Co Energy Begin Kremer Research Program to Refine Critical Minerals Exploration Targeting

Related News

base metals investing

Getty Copper Defines Seven New Exploration Targets in the Highland Valley Copper District

RETRANSMISSION: QIMC Drills New Company Record of 27.8% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Just 374 Metres at Bennett Hill, Nova Scotia

base metals investing

University of Ottawa and Ni-Co Energy Begin Kremer Research Program to Refine Critical Minerals Exploration Targeting

lithium investing

Webbs Silver: 300M Expansion, 3rd Rig Added!

vanadium investing

Post Acquisition Review of Big It Tungsten Project Identifies Significant Expansion Opportunities

antimony investing

US Antimony Doubles Ore Extraction at Stibnite Hill

copper investing

EXIM Backs Ivanhoe Copper Mine With US$1.1 Billion Financing