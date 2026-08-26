Pinnacle Extends Closing Date of Private Placement to September 26, 2026

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, August 26, 2026 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTCQB: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or the "Exchange") approval to extend the closing date of the non-brokered private placement announced on July 13, 2026 (the "Offering") until September 26, 2026. The Offering comprises up to 20,000,000 units (the "Units") with each Unit, priced at $0.11, consisting of one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.16 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Finders' fees may be paid in connection with the Offering. Each Finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.16 cents per share over a 24-month period.
As previously announced, a first tranche consisting of 5,928,000 Units, for gross proceeds of $652,080, was closed on August 7, 2026.
The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used to advance the high-grade El Potrero gold-silver project in Durango, Mexico, for project evaluations, and for general working capital.
About the Potrero Property
El Potrero is located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental of western Mexico and lies within 35 kilometres of four operating mines, including the 4,000 tonnes per day (tpd) Ciénega Mine (Fresnillo), the 1,000 tpd Tahuehueto Mine (Luca Mining) and the 250 tpd Topia Mine (Guanajuato Silver).
High-grade gold-silver mineralization occurs in a low sulphidation epithermal breccia vein system hosted within andesites of the Lower Volcanic Series and has three historic mines along a 500 metre strike length. The property has been in private hands for almost 40 years and has never been systematically explored by modern methods, leaving significant exploration potential.
A previously operational 100 tpd plant on site can be refurbished / rebuilt and historic underground mine workings rehabilitated at relatively low cost in order to achieve near-term production once permits are in place. The property is road accessible with a power line within three kilometres.
Pinnacle will earn an initial 50% interest immediately upon commencing production. The goal would then be to generate sufficient cash flow with which to further develop the project and increase the Company's ownership to 100% subject to a 2% NSR. If successful, this approach would be less dilutive for shareholders than relying on the equity markets to finance the growth of the Company.
About Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.
Pinnacle is focused on the development of precious metals projects in the Americas. The high-grade Potrero gold-silver project in Mexico's Sierra Madre Belt hosts an underexplored low-sulphidation epithermal vein system and provides the potential for near-term production. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the Company owns a 100% interest in the past-producing, high-grade Argosy Gold Mine and the adjacent North Birch Project with an eight-kilometre-long target horizon. With a seasoned, highly successful management team and quality projects, Pinnacle Silver and Gold is committed to building long-term, sustainable value for shareholders.
Signed: "Robert A. Archer"
President & CEO
For further information contact:
Email: info@pinnaclesilverandgold.com
Tel.: +1 (236) 455 – 3238
Website: www.pinnaclesilverandgold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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