Phenom Reports on MK Plus Progress to Commercialization, the Solid-State Vanadium Battery Company

Phenom Reports on MK Plus Progress to Commercialization, the Solid-State Vanadium Battery Company

Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM,OTC:PHNMF) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") is pleased to updated shareholders on progress made by MK Plus Co., Ltd. (MK Plus), the private Japanese battery company, towards their commercialization of their revolutionary fast charging low-cost vanadium solid-state batteries. Phenom owns a 5% equity interest in MK Plus resulting from an Off-take agreement signed July 24, 2023.

Until now, the Company reporting on MK Plus has been brief as MK Plus was on its earlier stages of corporate development, technical testing and European marketing. Their business is now on the verge of a significant breakout this summer. MK Plus has secured a battery manufacturing plant in Sweden with a Swedish work force, secured orders for the commercialization of its battery and are developing a growing list of interested customers in Europe and the Middle East.

In the first quarter of 2022, the prototype passed performance testing conducted in Germany, obtaining international certification. By the fourth quarter of the same year, a pilot production facility in Japan had begun operations, further solidifying the path toward implementation. Global expansion accelerated in the first quarter of 2023 with the establishment of EM Plus in Austria, creating a strategic base for European operations. Through participation in the Burgenland state (Austria) acceleration program and the Austrian government's COMET program, research and industrial collaboration in Europe have progressed steadily.

On January 29, 2025, an event was held in Vienna, Austria, were MK Plus confirmed the stable operation of its 500 Wh battery module. Following the event, MK Plus' Austrian subsidiary - Ewig Macht Plus GmbH (EM Plus) - received a "Certificate of Availability" from the European Union (EU) and an official order for 2.5 GWh of energy-storage batteries from the Austrian state government of Burgenland. This project will be promoted with appropriate support from both the Austrian federal government and the European Union. Once MK Plus delivers on the initial order with Burgenland, it is expected to lead to additional large-scale orders (2-billion-euro scale) and further industrial collaboration within the EU.

In the EU, there is growing skepticism toward the construction of large-scale energy-storage facilities based on conventional lithium-ion rechargeable batteries, due to the risk of fires. As a result, expectations are rising for non-lithium-ion battery technologies, including lithium all-solid-state batteries and sodium-ion batteries. At present, no other emerging battery technology has succeeded in developing a kWh-class module, and both MK Plus and EM Plus have received numerous inquiries, particularly from renewable-energy companies across Europe.

As global electrification accelerates and renewable energy continues to expand, the battery energy storage market is experiencing rapid growth. Standing at the forefront of this transformation, MK Plus is committed to realizing a sustainable energy society through its next-generation Vanadium Solid-State Battery (VSB) technology. This technology can be applied across a wide range of sectors-including utilities, commercial facilities, real estate, transportation infrastructure, and aerospace-providing the flexibility needed to adapt to an evolving market landscape. MK Plus' VSB offers significant advantages over conventional energy storage systems, including exceptionally fast charging (100 times faster than lithium batteries), superior safety, cost saving (storage system costs reduced by 75%, and cooling costs reduced by 90%), 100% recyclable and an extended lifespan (150 times more charge cycles than lithium batteries).

Phenom will be reporting on new developments regarding MK Plus in the coming weeks and months with its imminent commercialization stage.

About Phenom Resources Corp.
Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80 which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. The Project lies within the prolific Carlin Gold Trend. Approximately 9 million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near the Phenom property (5-15km). The Company has options on three other gold projects in Nevada, the King Solomon and Dobbin Properties which are Carlin Gold-type gold targets and the epithermal gold Crescent Valley Property.

ON BEHALF OF Phenom Resources Corp.
per: "Paul Cowley"
CEO & President
(604) 340-7711
pcowley@phenomresources.com           www.phenomresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information
Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293324

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