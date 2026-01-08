PharmAla To Supply Østfold Hospital Trust with LaNeo MDMA for Clinical Research

PharmAla To Supply Østfold Hospital Trust with LaNeo MDMA for Clinical Research

Pharmala Biotech Holdings Inc. ("PharmAla" or the "Company") (CSE: MDMA) (OTCQB:MDXXF), a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of LaNeo™ MDMA and novel derivatives of MDMA (MDXX class molecules), is pleased to announce that it has executed an agreement with Østfold Hospital Trust of Norway.

"It was gratifying to be selected as the supplier to Østfold Hospital Trust following a lengthy diligence and negotiation process completed over the summer and fall of 2025. We continue to be incredibly impressed with the team's success in both executing and publishing exceptional research into MDMA as a potential treatment for Major Depressive Disorder," said Nicholas Kadysh, CEO, PharmAla Biotech. "We are excited and committed to help support them in their goal, and look forward to delivering investigational LaNeo MDMA to them to help support this exceptional work – and gratified that our previous establishment of a value chain across Europe will be helpful in the technical operations needed to make this delivery."

The sales agreement contains both financial and data-sharing provisions. PharmAla will seek to ship its LaNeo MDMA Clinical Research Materials to Østfold Hospital Trust at the earliest opportunity, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

"PharmAla was selected after a competitive review of potential manufacturers", said Tor-Morten Kvam at Østfold Hospital Trust. "Their demonstrated professionalism and understanding of the regulatory and scientific requirements for clinical research made them a strong partner for this study."

Researchers like those at Østfold Hospital Trust can access a tool, offered at https://pharmala.ca/clinical-trials, which provides access to drug product quality information, which researchers can examine directly. PharmAla is confident that it can offer research customers rapid support to convert their clinical trial registrations and IRB approvals to the LaNeo MDMA Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control package.

PharmAla will consider discounts in favour of data sharing where appropriate. Qualified clinical researchers may contact sales@pharmala.ca.

About PharmAla

Pharmala Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA)(OTCQB: MDXXF) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials as well as commercial sales in selected jurisdictions, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the only company currently provisioning clinical-grade MDMA for patient treatments outside of clinical trials. PharmAla's research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into several IP families, including ALA-002, its lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a "regulatory first" organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators.

For more information, please contact:
Nicholas Kadysh
Chief Executive Officer
Pharmala Biotech Holdings Inc.
Email: press@PharmAla.ca
Phone: 1-855-444-6362
Website: www.PharmAla.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains ‘forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on PharmAla's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by PharmAla at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and PharmAla is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in PharmAla's management's discussion and analysis which is available on PharmAla's profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.


