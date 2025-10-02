PharmAla Completes Shipment of LaNeo MDMA to Johns Hopkins

Pharmala Biotech Holdings Inc. (" PharmAla " or the " Company ") (CSE: MDMA) (OTCQB:MDXXF), a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of novel MDXX class molecules (including its LaNeo™ MDMA), is pleased to announce that it has completed its shipment of LaNeo™ MDMA to Johns Hopkins University from its newly onboarded distribution site in the United States.

"Our delivery to Johns Hopkins represents a new day for MDMA research in the United States, especially for those investigator-sponsored clinical trials who have struggled with investigational medical product sourcing in the past," said Nick Kadysh, CEO, PharmAla Biotech. "We believe that ensuring a supply for PharmAla's large and growing pool of Clinical Trial customers will ensure that data on MDMA's efficacy in the treatment of a number of disorders becomes widely available – and will speed the day that MDMA is accepted worldwide as a powerful treatment not just for PTSD, but for a range of disorders."

PharmAla's LaNeo™ MDMA – already in use in Clinical Trials worldwide, and in commercial medical use in a growing number of countries – is now imported, released, and ready for use in the continental US, as approved by state and federal regulators.

Issuance of Shares for Debt Settlement

In addition, as previously announced, the Company has settled $150,000 of amounts owing to an arm's length creditor through the issuance of 1,666,667 common shares in the capital of the Corporation at the deemed price of $0.09 per share.

About PharmAla

Pharmala Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA)(OTCQB: MDXXF) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials as well as commercial sales in selected jurisdictions, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the only company currently provisioning clinical-grade MDMA for patient treatments outside of clinical trials. PharmAla's research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into several IP families, including ALA-002, its lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a "regulatory first" organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators.

Pharmala Biotech Holdings Inc is focused on manufacturing and sales of MDMA and MDXX Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) for use in clinical research. PharmAla's drug API is manufactured and encapsulated under GMP conditions.

