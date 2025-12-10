PharmAla Biotech Completes Release Testing on Australian-Made LaNeo Capsules

PharmAla Biotech Completes Release Testing on Australian-Made LaNeo Capsules

Pharmala Biotech Holdings Inc. (" PharmAla " or the " Company ") (CSE: MDMA) (OTC:MDXXF), a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of novel MDXX class molecules (including its LaNeo™ MDMA), is excited to announce that it has completed release testing of its first Australian-made batch of LaNeo™ MDMA 40mg capsules.

"PharmAla is pleased to have completed this first batch of material of Australian-made materials in partnership with our colleagues at Cortexa. This material will continue to drive progress in the Australian market, as well as our ongoing operations globally," said Farnoud Kazemzadeh, COO, PharmAla Biotech. "However, we are all the more excited to move forward into a very active production schedule for 2026 – including the development and release of our 20mg capsules, and the manufacture and encapsulation of our first run of ALA-002 capsules."

Delivery to Orygen

PharmAla is furthermore pleased to announce that it has completed its first delivery of its Australian-made product to the Orygen Institute. The shipment represents the second such shipment made by PharmAla to support Orygen's Phase 3 Trial examining social anxiety in autistic youth.

This shipment represents the final shipment, and concludes PharmAla's contract with Orygen.

About PharmAla

Pharmala Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA)(OTCQB: MDXXF) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials as well as commercial sales in selected jurisdictions, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the only company currently provisioning clinical-grade MDMA for patient treatments outside of clinical trials. PharmAla's research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into several IP families, including ALA-002, its lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a "regulatory first" organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators.

For more information, please contact:
Nicholas Kadysh
Chief Executive Officer
Pharmala Biotech Holdings Inc.
Email: press@PharmAla.ca
Phone: 1-855-444-6362
Website: www.PharmAla.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains ‘forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on PharmAla's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by PharmAla at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and PharmAla is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in PharmAla's management's discussion and analysis which is available on PharmAla's profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.


Primary Logo

