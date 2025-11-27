Petrus Resources Announces Monthly Activity Update

Petrus Resources Announces Monthly Activity Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ,OTC:PTRUF) is pleased to announce the most recent version of the Company's monthly activity update can be found on the Company's website at https:www.petrusresources.commonthlyupdates .

ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

Petrus Resources Ltd.

Petrus Resources Ltd.

