Petrus Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Petrus Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ,OTC:PTRUF) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual general meeting of shareholders held yesterday (the "Meeting"). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at five (5) directors was approved.

The resolution to appoint the five (5) nominees as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, was passed by way of ballot and the directors received the following votes:

Nominee   Outcome of Vote   Votes For   % For   Votes Withheld   % Withheld
Donald Gray
   Elected
   59,924,118
   99.934
   39,860
   0.066
                     
Donald Cormack   Elected   59,924,579   99.934   39,399   0.066
                     
Patrick Arnell   Elected   58,580,055   97.692   1,383,923   2.308
                     
Ken Gray   Elected   59,914,360   99.917   49,618   0.083
                     
Peter Verburg   Elected   59,954,975   99.985   9,003   0.015
                     

The ordinary resolution approving the unallocated restricted share unit awards under the Company's restricted share unit award plan and ratifying the previous grants of restricted share unit awards was approved.

The resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Calgary, Alberta as the Company's auditors was approved.

ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

For further information, please contact:
Ken Gray
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 403-930-0889
E: kgray@petrusresources.com


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