Perimeter Medical Imaging AI to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 12, 2025

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 12, 2025

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI logo (CNW Group/Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Inc.)

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage medical technology company, announced it will report its third quarter 2025 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. Following the announcement, Perimeter management will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Third Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call Details:

Date:                           Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Time:                           5:00 pm Eastern Time

Dial-In Numbers:      1-800-717-1738 (Canada and the United States) or 1-646-307-1865 (International)

The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website here.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Available across the U.S., our FDA-cleared Perimeter S-Series OCT system provides real-time, cross-sectional visualization of excised tissues at the cellular level. The breakthrough-device-designated investigational Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI represents our next-generation artificial intelligence technology that has recently been evaluated in a pivotal clinical trial, with support from a grant of up to US$7.4 million awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. The company's ticker symbol "PINK" is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Perimeter B-Series OCT is limited by U.S. law to investigational use and not available for sale in the United States. Perimeter S-Series OCT has 510(k) clearance under a general indication and has not been evaluated by the U.S. FDA specifically for use in breast tissue, breast cancer, other types of cancer, margin evaluation, and reducing re-excision rates. The safety and effectiveness of these uses has not been established. For more information, please visit www.perimetermed.com/disclosures.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACTS:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
Direct: 647-872-4849
Email: skilmer@perimetermed.com

Adrian Mendes
Chief Executive Officer
Toll-free: 888-988-7465 (PINK)
Email: investors@perimetermed.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perimeter-medical-imaging-ai-to-report-third-quarter-2025-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-on-november-12-2025-302606131.html

SOURCE Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2025/05/c4584.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Perimeter Medical Imaging AITSXV:PINK
PINK:CA
The Conversation (0)
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Developing the Next Generation of Point-of-Care Specimen Imaging

Developing the Next Generation of Point-of-Care Specimen Imaging Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Discovery

Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate

LaFleur Minerals Advances Swanson Confirmation Drilling to Support Beacon Mill Restart and PEA

LaFleur Minerals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Gold-Linked Convertible Notes to Finance Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Discovery

Gold Investing

Brien Lundin: Gold, Silver Waiting for Next Leg, What's the Catalyst?

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate

Copper Investing

Breakthrough Minerals Acquires Dingo for AU$15 Million

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Advances Swanson Confirmation Drilling to Support Beacon Mill Restart and PEA

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Gold-Linked Convertible Notes to Finance Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Provides Exploration Review of Boundary Zone, Copper Dome Project