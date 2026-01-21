Peabody to Announce Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

Peabody to Announce Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will announce fourth quarter and year end December 31, 2025, financial results in an investor conference call on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

Interested participants may access the call using the following phone numbers:

  • U.S. Toll Free                1 833 816 1387
  • Canada Toll Free          1 855 669 9657
  • International Toll           1 412 317 0480

The call will also be webcast and accessible via the homepage at www.peabodyenergy.com or by clicking here. Following the live event, a replay will be available on the site.

Peabody's fourth quarter and year end 2025 earnings release will be distributed via PR Newswire before the market opens on February 5 and will be posted to the company's website at that time.

About Peabody:
Peabody is a leading coal producer, providing essential products for the production of affordable, reliable energy and steel. Our commitment to sustainability underpins everything we do and shapes our strategy for the future. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

Contact:
Vic Svec / Kala Finklang
ir@peabodyenergy.com

Peabody. (PRNewsFoto/Peabody Energy)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peabody-to-announce-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-and-year-ended-december-31-2025-302667317.html

SOURCE Peabody

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

peabody-energy-corporation btu nyse-btu industrial-metals-investing
BTU
The Conversation (0)
Peabody Energy Corporation

Peabody Energy Corporation

Keep Reading...
BTU Announces Closing of Over Subscribed Flow Through Financing

BTU Announces Closing of Over Subscribed Flow Through Financing

BTU Metals Corp. (TSXV:BTU,OTC:BTUMF) announces that, further to the news release of November 11, 2025, the Company has closed the previously announced, over-subscribed non-brokered private placement of flow-through common shares by the issuance of 17,700,000 flow-through shares at a price of... Keep Reading...
Update on Syracuse Helium/Natural Gas Project

Update on Syracuse Helium/Natural Gas Project

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following update on its ongoing Syracuse HeliumNatural Gas Project in Kansas: Successful Production Commencement at Durler 2-21 Following our previous announcement on November... Keep Reading...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

~Company delivered 29% year over year revenue growth and consistent gross margins~ Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane '' or the " Company ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 . For further... Keep Reading...
Greenlane Renewables Announces $7.2 Million System Sale

Greenlane Renewables Announces $7.2 Million System Sale

~Greenlane to supply an integrated desulfurization and water wash system for a new RNG project in Ohio~ Greenlane Renewables Inc. ( "Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $7.2 million ( US$5.4 million ) contract through Synthica St Bernard, LLC for... Keep Reading...
Enterprise Group Subsidiary Awarded Project to Support Coastal Gas Link Construction

Enterprise Group Subsidiary Awarded Project to Support Coastal Gas Link Construction

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energyresource sector), announces that its subsidiary, Artic Therm International Ltd., ("Artic Therm") was awarded a... Keep Reading...
Closeup of pile of white kaolin clay mineral with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Andromeda Soars on Report, HPA Scoping Study

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.A mix of minerals and resources once again form this week’s top stocks list, including kaolin, gold, critical minerals antimony and... Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2025 Half Year Results

2025 Half Year Results

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced 2025 Half Year ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Update

Trading Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Trading UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Acquisition Of The Northern Shield Platinum Group Metals-Copper-Nickel Critical Minerals Project In The Ring Of Fire, Northern Ontario

Apollo Silver Closes First Tranche of $27.5 Million Private Placement Offering Including $2.355 Million Investment from Insiders

Forge Encounters Coal Seam amid Rising Coal Prices and Completes Resin Injections at La Estrella, Colombia

Rua Gold Announces $25 Million Financing

Related News

precious-metals-investing

Apollo Silver Closes First Tranche of $27.5 Million Private Placement Offering Including $2.355 Million Investment from Insiders

critical-metals-investing

Forge Encounters Coal Seam amid Rising Coal Prices and Completes Resin Injections at La Estrella, Colombia

precious-metals-investing

Rua Gold Announces $25 Million Financing

silver-investing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

gold-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

gold-investing

Sankamap Advances Toward Inaugural Drilling at Kuma Property in the Solomon Islands

gold-investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Soaring Over US$4,800