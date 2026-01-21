Peabody to Announce Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will announce fourth quarter and year end December 31, 2025, financial results in an investor conference call on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.
Interested participants may access the call using the following phone numbers:
- U.S. Toll Free 1 833 816 1387
- Canada Toll Free 1 855 669 9657
- International Toll 1 412 317 0480
The call will also be webcast and accessible via the homepage at www.peabodyenergy.com or by clicking here. Following the live event, a replay will be available on the site.
Peabody's fourth quarter and year end 2025 earnings release will be distributed via PR Newswire before the market opens on February 5 and will be posted to the company's website at that time.
About Peabody:
Peabody is a leading coal producer, providing essential products for the production of affordable, reliable energy and steel. Our commitment to sustainability underpins everything we do and shapes our strategy for the future. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.
Contact:
Vic Svec / Kala Finklang
ir@peabodyenergy.com
