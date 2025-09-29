Peabody Statement on President Trump's Advancing America's Clean Beautiful Coal Announcements

Peabody Statement on President Trump's Advancing America's Clean Beautiful Coal Announcements

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) released the following statement in relation to the Trump Administration's commitment to American energy and the coal industry through today's Advancing America's Clean Beautiful Coal announcements:

"We applaud President Trump for the bold actions taken today to restore balance to U.S. energy policy and reaffirm coal's vital role in keeping the lights on. As electricity demand surges around the world, we are grateful to have an administration that recognizes the unmatched reliability and affordability of beautiful clean coal when it comes to energy security and economic progress for all Americans. We also recognize the Trump Administration for partnering with private industry to achieve leadership in rare earth elements and critical minerals that are essential for advanced technologies. Thank you to Interior Secretary Burgum, Energy Secretary Wright, Administrator Zeldin, their teams and the Energy Dominance Council for this important work."

Peabody is a leading coal producer, providing essential products for the production of affordable, reliable energy and steel. Our commitment to sustainability underpins everything we do and shapes our strategy for the future. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com .

Mary Compton
pr@peabodyenergy.com

Peabody Energy mines and sells coal through approximately 21 coal mines in the United States and Australia. Peabody also markets and brokers coal, both as principal and agent, and trades coal and freight-related contracts through offices in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The company operates in the following segment: Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining and Corporate and Other.

