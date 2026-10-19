Patagonia Gold Announces Filing of the Technical Report for the Calcatreu Gold-Silver Project Preliminary Economic Assessment

Patagonia Gold Announces Filing of the Technical Report for the Calcatreu Gold-Silver Project Preliminary Economic Assessment

Patagonia Gold Corp. ("Patagonia" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGDC,OTC:HGLD) announces that it has filed an independent technical report entitled "Calcatreu Project, Rio Negro Province, Argentina, Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report", dated October 2, 2026, and having an effective date of January 14, 2026 (the "Technical Report") for its flagship Calcatreu Gold-Silver Project ("Calcatreu"), located in Río Negro Province, Argentina.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects by NCL Ingeniería y Construcción SpA and supports the preliminary economic assessment and updated mineral resource estimate for Calcatreu that were disclosed in the Company's news release dated September 28, 2026, as corrected by the Company's news release dated October 6, 2026. The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (at www.sedarplus.ca).

About Patagonia Gold

Patagonia Gold Corp. is a South America focused, publicly traded, mining company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company seeks to grow shareholder value through exploration and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina. The Company is primarily focused on the Calcatreu project in Rio Negro and the development of the Cap-Oeste underground project. Patagonia, indirectly through its subsidiaries or under option agreements, has mineral rights to over 375 properties in several provinces of Argentina and is one of the largest landholders in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

For more information, please contact:

Christopher van Tienhoven, Chief Executive Officer
Patagonia Gold Corp.
T: +54 11 5278 6950
E: cvantienhoven@patagoniagold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

PGDC:CCtsxv:pgdcgold investing
PGDC:CC
The Conversation (0)
Patagonia Gold

Patagonia Gold

Keep Reading...
Gold and silver bars on scales over financial chart.

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Shrug Off Hot Inflation Data, Prices Bounce Back

The gold price dropped and then bounced back this week, sinking to around US$4,080 per ounce midway through the period before recovering.Silver put on a similar performance, sinking below US$56 per ounce.We'll get into what caused those declines in a moment, but before we do, I want to flag that... Keep Reading...
Gold bars with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Gwardar Resources Leads with Gain of Over 35 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks on the ASX.This week's top five gainers includes companies focused on gold, copper, helium and more.Read on to discover this week's top gaining Australian mining stocks on the ASX and what drove their... Keep Reading...
Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold, Silver's Next Leg — This "Engine" to Drive Prices?

Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold, Silver's Next Leg — This "Engine" to Drive Prices?

Dr. Mark Thornton, senior fellow at the Mises Institute, shares his outlook for gold and silver, laying out the factors that have been weighing on prices and commenting on what may kick off their next leg higher — in his view, the return of speculators could provide a boost. "Speculators we... Keep Reading...
A desert landscape with shrubs, old wooden structures and mountains under a partly cloudy sky.

Reviving the Walker Lane Trend — Nevada’s Next Golden Frontier

Nevada's Walker Lane Trend is rapidly becoming a prime target for mineral exploration, offering investors a unique blend of proven production history and untapped potential.This geological corridor along the California-Nevada border is experiencing a resurgence, driven by recent discoveries,... Keep Reading...
Two people in suits shake hands, agreeing to a deal.

SSR Mining Expands Nevada Footprint With Roxmore Purchase

SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM,NASDAQ:SSRM) will acquire Roxmore Resources (TSX:RM) in an all-cash transaction that expands its flagship Nevada footprint and solidifies its standing as the third-largest gold producer in the US.The deal centers on Roxmore’s Converse gold project, located just six... Keep Reading...
A stack of gold and black credit cards with a visible chip sit on a dark textured surface.

OneGold Launches Card to Spend Gold, Silver Anywhere

Vaulted precious metals platform OneGold announced the launch of a new Mastercard (NYSE:MA) that instantly liquidates users' gold and silver holdings at spot prices to fund everyday retail purchases and ATM cash withdrawals.The OneGold Card card was introduced alongside a full rebuild of the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Investor Awareness Agreements

Miivo Announces Marketing Services Agreement with RMK Marketing

GoldInxs Mining Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement and Announces Board Changes

RENFORTH INTERSECTS BROAD NICKEL-COBALT AND ZINC-COPPER-SILVER MINERALIZATION IN VICTORIA UNDERCUT DRILLING, INCLUDING 118.0 m OF 0.081% Ni AND 10.9 m OF 0.544% Zn

Related News

uranium investing

Justin Huhn: Uranium Bottoming? Signals Lining Up, My Strategy Now

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Investor Awareness Agreements

rare earth investing

Greenland Rejects Seabed Mining in Unanimous Vote

precious metals investing

GoldInxs Mining Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement and Announces Board Changes

base metals investing

RENFORTH INTERSECTS BROAD NICKEL-COBALT AND ZINC-COPPER-SILVER MINERALIZATION IN VICTORIA UNDERCUT DRILLING, INCLUDING 118.0 m OF 0.081% Ni AND 10.9 m OF 0.544% Zn

copper investing

Ivanhoe Electric Reportedly in Talks to Sell US Copper

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Deployment of Mobile Inserma System, Extending Hard Disk Drive Processing to Customer Sites Across the United States