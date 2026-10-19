Patagonia Gold Announces Filing of the Technical Report for the Calcatreu Gold-Silver Project Preliminary Economic Assessment

Patagonia Gold Corp. ("Patagonia" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGDC,OTC:HGLD) announces that it has filed an independent technical report entitled "Calcatreu Project, Rio Negro Province, Argentina, Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report", dated October 2, 2026, and having an effective date of January 14, 2026 (the "Technical Report") for its flagship Calcatreu Gold-Silver Project ("Calcatreu"), located in Río Negro Province, Argentina.
The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects by NCL Ingeniería y Construcción SpA and supports the preliminary economic assessment and updated mineral resource estimate for Calcatreu that were disclosed in the Company's news release dated September 28, 2026, as corrected by the Company's news release dated October 6, 2026. The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (at www.sedarplus.ca).
About Patagonia Gold
Patagonia Gold Corp. is a South America focused, publicly traded, mining company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company seeks to grow shareholder value through exploration and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina. The Company is primarily focused on the Calcatreu project in Rio Negro and the development of the Cap-Oeste underground project. Patagonia, indirectly through its subsidiaries or under option agreements, has mineral rights to over 375 properties in several provinces of Argentina and is one of the largest landholders in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.
For more information, please contact:
Christopher van Tienhoven, Chief Executive Officer
Patagonia Gold Corp.
T: +54 11 5278 6950
E: cvantienhoven@patagoniagold.com
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