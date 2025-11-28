Pasithea Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $60 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Pasithea Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $60 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

  • Extends cash runway through at least the first half of 2028
  • Led by Vivo Capital, Janus Henderson Investors, Coastlands Capital, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Adage Capital Partners, and Squadron Capital Management

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. ("Pasithea" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: KTTA; KTTAW), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic oral MEK inhibitor for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN), today announced the pricing of a public offering of 80,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at an offering price of $0.75 per share of common stock (or per pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof). The public offering was led by healthcare-dedicated investors, including Vivo Capital, Janus Henderson Investors, Coastlands Capital, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Adage Capital Partners, and Squadron Capital Management.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 1, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $60 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes. The Company's cash position following the closing will extend its cash runway through at least the first half of 2028. Such corporate purposes include, without limitation, ongoing research and pre-clinical studies, clinical trials, the development of new biological and pharmaceutical technologies, investing in or acquiring companies that are synergistic with or complementary to the Company's technologies, licensing activities related to its current and future product candidates, and to the development of emerging technologies, investing in or acquiring companies that are developing emerging technologies, licensing activities, or the acquisition of other businesses and working capital.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-291611) originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 18, 2025, as amended on November 26, 2025, and declared effective on November 28, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, which is part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. When available, electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained for free on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea is a clinical-stage biotechnology company primarily focused on the research and development of its lead drug candidate, PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor intended for the treatment of RASopathies, MAPK pathway-driven tumors, and other diseases. The Company is currently testing PAS-004 in a Phase 1 clinical trial in advanced cancer patients ( NCT06299839 ), and a Phase 1/1b clinical trial in adult patients with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1)-associated plexiform neurofibromas ( NCT06961565 ).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the ability of the Company to consummate the public offering, the satisfaction of the closing conditions of the public offering and the use of proceeds therefrom, the Company's cash runway after the closing of the public offering, the Company's ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of PAS-004 in advanced cancer patients, the Company's ongoing Phase 1/1b clinical trial of PAS-004 in adult NF1 patients, and the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD) and preliminary efficacy of PAS-004, as well as all other statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding the Company's current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding its business, as well as other statements with respect to the Company's plans, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and objectives, the success of the Company's current and future business strategies, product development, pre-clinical studies, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, business strategies, potential growth and financing opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including risks that future clinical trial results may not match results observed to date, may be negative or ambiguous, or may not reach the level of statistical significance required for regulatory approval, as well as other factors set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Pasithea Therapeutics Contact

Patrick Gaynes
Corporate Communications
pgaynes@pasithea.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.KTTANASDAQ:KTTALife Science Investing
KTTA
The Conversation (0)
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results

Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers T3 2025

Heliostar Files Updated Technical Report for the La Colorada Mine

Nevada Sunrise Metals: Advancing High-potential Gold & Critical Metals Projects in Nevada

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Canada-Alberta Pact: Boosting Oil Exports and Clean Energy

gold investing

Barrick Closes US$1.09 Billion Hemlo Sale as Wheaton Finalizes Gold Stream Deal

Cleantech Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results

Cleantech Investing

Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers T3 2025

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Files Updated Technical Report for the La Colorada Mine

Gold Investing

Nevada Sunrise Metals: Advancing High-potential Gold & Critical Metals Projects in Nevada

resource investing

Completion of the Acquisition of the Webbs Consol Silver Project