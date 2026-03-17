Panther Minerals Announces Appointment of Rick Mah as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Panther Minerals Inc. ("Panther Minerals" or the "Company") (CSE:PURR)(OTCQB:GLIOF)(FWB:2BC), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rick Mah as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective immediately.
Mr. Mah has more than 25 years of corporate finance experience across the technology, finance and hospitality industries. During that time, he has held progressively senior finance roles with public and private companies. He has supported numerous financing activities, helping raise over $700 million of capital. In addition, he was a key contributor in a number of strategic transactions ranging from $1 million to $3.4 billion, including valuation and integration activities.
Mr. Mah holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and CFA charterholder.
"We are very pleased to welcome Rick to Panther Minerals as our new Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary," said Ram Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Panther Minerals. "Rick brings extensive financial leadership, capital markets knowledge and transaction experience that will be highly valuable as we continue to advance the Company's strategy and growth initiatives. We look forward to benefiting from his expertise as Panther Minerals continues to build shareholder value."
The Company also announces that Mr. David Beck has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective immediately, but will remain a director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Beck for his service in those officer roles and looks forward to his continued contributions as a member of the Board of Directors.
About Panther Minerals Inc.
Panther Minerals Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality precious and base metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Panther Minerals trades on the CSE under the symbol PURR, on the OTCQB under the symbol GLIOF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 2BC.
PANTHER MINERALS INC.
Ram Kumar, CEO and Director
For more information, please call 877-305-4150, email info@pantherminerals.ca.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, the Company's strategic direction, and its future business objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets; reliance on key personnel; and changes in laws, regulations, and regulatory policies. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.
SOURCE: Panther Minerals Inc.
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