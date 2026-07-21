Pantera Silver Announces Warrant Exercise for $2,260,866

Pantera Silver Corp. (TSXV: PNTR,OTC:PNTRF) ("Pantera" or the "Company") announces that holders have exercised a total of 11,304,333 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") at an exercise price of $0.20 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,260,866.60. The Warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's private placement financing completed in two tranches on July 8, 2024 and July 18, 2024, and were exercised prior to their respective expiry dates in July 2026. As a result of the warrant exercises, the Company now has 78,938,222 common shares issued and outstanding.

"The exercise of these warrants further strengthens our balance sheet and reflects the continued confidence of our shareholders in Pantera's long-term strategy," said Jay Roberge, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pantera Silver. "With our satellite spectral and magnetic survey complete and the IP geophysical program underway, we are systematically advancing the Rakanco Silver Project toward its inaugural drill program."

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the warrant exercises to advance exploration activities at the Rakanco Silver Project in Bolivia, pursue potential mineral concession acquisitions and strategic staking opportunities, and for general working capital purposes.

About Pantera Silver Corp.
Pantera Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-potential mineral projects through disciplined exploration and experienced technical teams. The Company seeks to create shareholder value by identifying and advancing quality mineral assets while maintaining strong partnerships with local communities and operating responsibly in the jurisdictions and environments in which it works.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Pantera Silver Corp.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Jay Roberge"
CEO/President
Pantera Silver Corp.
panterasilvercorp@gmail.com
http://www.panterasilver.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Pantera Silver Corp disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305920

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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