Palvella Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference

Nasdaq: PVLA) Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Palvella or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare skin diseases for which there are no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, today announced that Wes Kaupinen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palvella, will present at the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Palvella's website at www.palvellatx.com . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Founded and led by rare disease drug development veterans, Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PVLA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare skin diseases for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. Palvella is developing a broad pipeline of product candidates based on its patented QTORIN™ platform, with an initial focus on serious, rare skin diseases, many of which are lifelong in nature. Palvella's lead product candidate, QTORIN™ 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORIN™ rapamycin), is currently being developed for the treatment of microcystic lymphatic malformations, cutaneous venous malformations, and clinically significant angiokeratomas. Palvella's second product candidate, QTORIN™ pitavastatin, is currently being developed for the treatment of disseminated superficial actinic porokeratosis. For more information, please visit www.palvellatx.com or follow Palvella on LinkedIn or X (formerly known as Twitter).

QTORIN™ rapamycin and QTORIN™ pitavastatin are for investigational use only and neither has been approved or cleared by the FDA or by any other regulatory agency for any indication.

Contact Information

Investors
Wesley H. Kaupinen
Founder and CEO, Palvella Therapeutics
wes.kaupinen@palvellatx.com

Media
Marcy Nanus
Managing Partner, Trilon Advisors LLC
mnanus@trilonadvisors.com


