Palo Alto Networks Unveils AI-Generated Ad Campaign, Showcasing Secure Innovation in Action

Palo Alto Networks Unveils AI-Generated Ad Campaign, Showcasing Secure Innovation in Action

The "Be A Genius. Deploy Bravely" campaign embraces the new age of advertising and encourages customers to deploy AI bravely

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced the launch of its latest advertising campaign, developed using a transformative, AI-powered process. The new approach allowed the company to move from concept to final production in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional methods, fully embracing the new age of advertising that is faster, more intelligent, and significantly more cost-effective.

The campaign, which consists of a ten-part series of ads featuring well known innovators from the past like Benjamin Franklin , Marie Curie and Leonardo da Vinci whose discoveries led to the formation of new industries, was created entirely with AI. The series is currently running across major business media outlets including CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes; Fortune and are also on social media platforms like YouTube and LinkedIn as part of an extended reach, multi-quarter brand campaign.

View " Be A Genius. Deploy Bravely. ™" previews

By using AI tools, including Google Veo, Gemini and Artlist the Palo Alto Networks marketing team dramatically accelerated key phases of the creative lifecycle, including concept creation, content generation, and multi-language localization. More specifically, their in-house creative team was able to leverage AI as a partner to suggest ideas, write copy, and generate visuals without the need for expensive photoshoots, video production or external agencies.

The team also used AI to assess and predict the creative's effectiveness. Before a scene was finalized, AI models analyzed the scripts and storyboards to evaluate their potential engagement and emotional resonance with target audiences. This data-driven approach allowed them to refine messaging and visuals for maximum impact, ensuring the final assets were optimized for performance from the very beginning.

As a result, production timelines were reduced from an average of nine months for a major advertising campaign, down to just one week per ad video. Previous campaigns cost tens of millions of dollars to produce, while the expense of one of these AI-generated ads was less than $1,000 . Finally, the total number of internal employee hours spent developing and launching the AI-generated campaign was reduced by a factor of 20 vs. the traditional approach that required engaging multiple creative agency partners.

Kelly Waldher , Chief Marketing Officer at Palo Alto Networks, commented:
"The AI revolution is here, and it's transforming every aspect of business, including marketing. We're embracing AI to not only tell our story but to set a new industry benchmark for speed, engagement, and efficiency. This allows us to maximize our share of voice in the market and ensure our story is seen and heard on the world's most influential platforms. And, we are showing our customers that we're just as excited as they are about leveraging AI's capabilities, and doing it securely. By using AI tools from idea to global launch, and in record time with minimal cost, we're demonstrating what it means to adopt AI innovation bravely."

Palo Alto Networks' internal marketing AI transformation mirrors the journey customers are on, emphasizing the critical need for organizations to feel confident leveraging AI to reimagine every facet of their business. As companies race to harness the power of AI, enabling its safe adoption has never been more vital. Prisma® AIRS ™, the world's most comprehensive AI security platform, was designed specifically for this purpose. By securing models, data, apps and AI agents across every stage of the AI lifecycle, Palo Alto Networks enables organizations to unlock the immense value of AI innovation and deploy bravely .

About Palo Alto Networks
As the global AI and cybersecurity leader, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is dedicated to protecting our digital way of life via continuous innovation. Trusted by more than 70,000 organizations worldwide, we provide comprehensive AI-powered security solutions across network, cloud, security operations and AI, enhanced by the expertise and threat intelligence of Unit 42. Our focus on platformization allows enterprises to streamline security at scale, ensuring protection fuels innovation. Explore more at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma AIRS, Deploy Bravely and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palo-alto-networks-unveils-ai-generated-ad-campaign-showcasing-secure-innovation-in-action-302560256.html

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Palo Alto Networks Inc.PANWNASDAQ:PANW
PANW
The Conversation (0)
Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Palo Alto Networks is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor that sells security appliances, subscriptions, and support into enterprises, government entities, and service providers. The company's product portfolio includes firewall appliances, virtual firewalls, endpoint protection, cloud security, and cybersecurity analytics. The Santa Clara, California, firm was established in 2005 and sells its products worldwide.

Palo Alto Networks to Present at Upcoming Investor Event

Palo Alto Networks to Present at Upcoming Investor Event

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that members of its management team will be presenting at the following financial community event:

Bank of America 2024 Global Technology Conference
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
7:50 a.m. PDT

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Palo Alto Networks Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Palo Alto Networks Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Fiscal third quarter revenue grew 15% year over year to $2.0 billion
  • Remaining performance obligation grew 23% year over year to $11.3 billion
  • Non-GAAP operating margin grew 200 bps year over year to 26%

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2024, ended April 30, 2024 .

Total revenue for the fiscal third quarter 2024 grew 15% year over year to $2.0 billion , compared with total revenue of $1.7 billion for the fiscal third quarter 2023. GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter 2024 was $278.8 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $107.8 million , or $0.31 per diluted share, for the fiscal third quarter 2023.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Palo Alto Networks Unveils Enhanced Flexibility and Customization with Cortex XSIAM, the Precision AI Powered SOC Platform

Palo Alto Networks Unveils Enhanced Flexibility and Customization with Cortex XSIAM, the Precision AI Powered SOC Platform

News Summary:

  • Cortex XSIAM shifts paradigm so that third-party EDR data is as easily ingestible as first-party data
  • Cortex XSIAM's BYOML framework empowers custom ML models for tailored security solutions
  • Cortex XSIAM expands cloud detection and response capabilities for complete visibility and protection

Cortex XSIAM ® from Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is the AI-driven security operations platform that enables organizations to transform their security operations with a unified platform that delivers all critical capabilities in one powerful solution. Today, the global cybersecurity leader announced the ability for customers to integrate their own custom machine learning models, seamlessly integrating third-party EDR data and also leveraging cloud detection and response capabilities. Cortex XSIAM now offers Palo Alto Networks customers the flexibility and customization to create a security solution that aligns perfectly with their organization's goals.

Keep reading...Show less

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

rare earth investing

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

uranium investing

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Gold Investing

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Base Metals Investing

AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project