Palantir Wins Dresner Advisory Services 2025 Technology Innovation and Application Innovation Awards in Multiple Categories

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), a leading provider of AI systems, today announced it has been recognized as a winner in 15 categories of the Dresner Advisory Services 2025 Technology Innovation Awards and 2025 Application Innovation Awards.
Dresner Tech and App Innovation Awards
Palantir was named a winner in the following categories:
Technology Innovation:
1) Data Engineering
2) Cloud Computing + BI
3) Self-Service BI
4) Guided Analytics
5) Collective Insights
6) Semantic Layer
7) Data and Analytics Governance
8) Data Catalog
9) Agentic AI: Hyperscalers and Cloud Ecosystems
10) ModelOps
11) AI/Data Science/Machine Learning
12) Analytical Data Products
13) Active Data Architecture
Application Innovation:
1) Workforce Planning and Analysis
2) Supply Chain Planning and Analysis
This year's award winners were the top-ranked vendors from Dresner Advisory Service's thematic market studies in the Wisdom of Crowds® series. Wisdom of Crowds® is an annual objective source of in-depth research and reporting on key industry and technology topics, including user trends, perceptions, intentions and other drivers.
"Our thematic reports focus on user priorities, current use, and intentions while also examining the supplier market," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "We congratulate Palantir for their performance across these significant technical and application areas, recognized as a winner in 15 out of the 21 categories."
About Palantir Technologies Inc.
Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com .
