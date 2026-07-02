Ovintiv to Host its Second Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call and Webcast on July 24, 2026

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its second quarter 2026 results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT, on Friday July 24, 2026. The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Thursday July 23, 2026. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.Ovintiv.com.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/4jChG1W to receive an instant automated call back.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator. Please dial 888-510-2154 (toll-free in North America) or 437-900-0527 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting:

Investor contact:

(888) 525-0304 

investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media Contact:

(403) 645-2252

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-to-host-its-second-quarter-2026-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-july-24-2026-302816947.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Canada ULC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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