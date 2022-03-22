Gaming Investing News
Spring into gaming and outfit your Xbox wireless controller with OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell, now available in Lilac Dream. "This expansion of Easy Grip Controller Shell line offers more options for customization," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke . "The shell not only protects the controller during daily use, it's also an expression of personal style. This addition to the Designed for Xbox Spring Collection ...

"This expansion of Easy Grip Controller Shell line offers more options for customization," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke . "The shell not only protects the controller during daily use, it's also an expression of personal style. This addition to the Designed for Xbox Spring Collection 2022 gives players more choice."

The Designed for Xbox OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell for Series X|S gives you the upper hand while gaming with a sweat reducing material for a no-slip grip. This controller shell protects the controller from scuffs and abrasions while staying super lightweight and ergonomic, never messing up gameplay. Lilac Dream is "Playful in Pastel," perfect for the Xbox fan that wants to add a softer spring color palette to gameplay.

Easy Grip Controller can be paired with all OtterBox gaming accessories. The custom-built design allows for easy access to all the controls and accommodates the OtterBox Mobile Gaming Clip and Power Swap Controller Batteries. Check out the full line-up of products on otterbox.com for more information on these products and more.

OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell and more gaming accessories are available now on otterbox.com and Xbox.com .

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. , garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. 1 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers. To learn about our mission of giving, visit otterbox.com/community-giving .

Explore more at otterbox.com .

1 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

FAZE CLAN ANNOUNCES ITS ANTICIPATED PUBLIC COMPANY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Broadly-experienced Board to Oversee FaZe Clan's Anticipated Growth Across Entertainment, Media and Web3

FaZe Clan, Inc. ("FaZe Clan") the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced its anticipated Board of Directors to take effect upon consummation of FaZe Clan's planned merger with B.Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM) ("BRPM"), a publicly listed special purpose acquisition company. The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

Streamline Media Group Adds Former PlayStation Strategy Executive Gabriel Pessah to their Leadership Team

"The Metaverse is the Next Frontier and We're on the Frontlines" - Streamline's Expansion is Prime Positioning for Leading Web 3

Streamline Media Group (Streamline), global video games and Metaverse developer, adds seasoned Strategy and Corporate Development Executive Gabriel Pessah to the expanding  list of high-profile executives bolstering the company's execution capabilities. Pessah is responsible for strategic growth initiatives, refining corporate strategy, and formalizing Streamline's strategic-planning process.

Block Tackle -- a New Game Studio -- Raises $5M Seed Round Led by Play Ventures and Cadenza Ventures

Initial release is SkateX , an immersive extreme sports game where players own their own skateboards, which function as digital assets (NFTs) in the game and beyond

Key Takeaways:

Esports Entertainment Group Hosts First US Skill-Based Wagering Event at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Tournament held on March 19-20 Launched EEG'S LANDuel Platform

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (EEG or the "Company") today announced its LANDuel launch event, held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 19-20, drew more than 290 registrants for the first sanctioned skill-based wagering event in the U.S.

BROADCAST LEGEND MIKE FRANCESA JOINS BETRIVERS & PLAYSUGARHOUSE AS A BRAND AMBASSADOR

Radio Hall of Famer to provide exclusive brand content from his hometown of NYC

- Today, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a Chicago -based gaming and betting company, is proud to announce the signing of New York sports broadcasting legend Mike Francesa to an exclusive brand and content deal with BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com .

Esports Technologies Wins Esport Product of the Year at the 2022 SiGMA Asia Awards

Recognized for Advancing the Emerging Esports Industry

Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET, "Esports Technologies"), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, has won Esport Product of the Year at the 2022 SiGMA Asia Awards . This award recognized the company's strategic efforts in advancing the rapidly growing esports industry. The SiGMA Asia Awards ceremony was held March 21 in Dubai .

