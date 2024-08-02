Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the presentations from the August 1 st OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS AT: https://bit.ly/4fvVmF8

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through August 6 th .

August 1 st Presentations:

Presenting Company Ticker(s)
Global Uranium & Enrichment Ltd. OTCQB: GUELF | ASX: GUE
Lindian Resources Ltd. OTCQB: LINIF | ASX: LIN
Evofem Biosciences, Inc. OTCQB: EVFM
Applied Energetics, Inc. OTCQB: AERG
Hypercharge Networks Corp. OTCQB: HCNWF | TSXV: HC
CULT Food Science Corp. OTCQB: CULTF | CSE: CULT
NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. OTCQB: NSBBF | TSXV: BET
Sigyn Therapeutics Inc. OTCQB: SIGY
Onar, Inc. OTCQB: RELT
First Tellurium Corp. OTCQB: FSTTF | CSE: FTEL
LNG Energy Group Corp. OTCQB: LNGNF | TSXV: LNGE

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors. 


Media Contact:  OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Q2 Corporate Update Webinar on August 14th at 11am ET

NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Q2 Corporate Update Webinar on August 14th at 11am ET

  • NorthStar Gaming's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be hosting a webinar to provide a Business Update and discuss their Q2 financials, followed by live Q&A. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked below.
  • Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about NorthStar's sports media and sports wagering platform.

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be presenting an in-depth Corporate Update, including a discussion surrounding the Company's Q2 Earnings, current operations and upcoming milestones. The Company expects to announce its second quarter 2024 financial results on August 13, 2024. Additionally, the Company announced that subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide market-making services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and other applicable legislation.

We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 1st

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 1st

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference to be held on August 1 st 2024.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming to Present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference August 1st

NorthStar Gaming to Present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference August 1st

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET, OTCQB: NSBBF), based in Toronto, focused on the emerging iGaming and Online Sports Betting market in Ontario and across Canada today announced that Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO, will present live at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 1 st .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Soccer or Football? Northstar Gaming Poll Finds Most Canadians Unexpectedly Divided When Referring to the Game as Soccer or Football but the Friendly Debate Remains Uncapped

Soccer or Football? Northstar Gaming Poll Finds Most Canadians Unexpectedly Divided When Referring to the Game as Soccer or Football but the Friendly Debate Remains Uncapped

Three in five Canadians (60%) refer to the sport as soccer while less than a quarter (21%) refer to it as football or use both names interchangeably (18%).

Among Canadians who call the game soccer, the majority do so to distinguish the sport from North American football (71%), while a quarter use the name because their family and friends (24%) do.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NorthStar Gaming Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 7, 2024 (the "Meeting").

Each of the director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 6, 2024 (the "Circular") were re-elected as directors of the Company, including Vic Bertrand, Brian Cooper, Dean Macdonald, Chris McGinnis, Michael Moskowitz, Alex Latner, Sylvia Prentice, and Barry Shafran. Chris Hodgson did not stand for re-election as a director, and the Company thanks him for his service on the board.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

Carbon Done Right (TSXV: KLX), remains committed to completing a dual listing on London's AIM Exchange, but will delay that process until market conditions in the UK and Canada improve. The Company completed a final draft of the Admission Document required to complete a London AIM Exchange listing but encountered challenges related to the timing of the UK election, concerns about the state of public markets overall and delays from the requirement that the full year 2023 financial audit be completed ahead of the listing.

While the delays represent a setback to the Company's ambitions to bring and exciting, diversified and vertically integrated carbon developer to the UK market, the team has continued to make advances at the country level including a number of milestones that will be announced in the coming weeks. Notably, the Company completed the Project Design for the flagship large scale restoration project in Sierra Leone, is working on the final validation of that project including a site visit by the validator in early August. The Company recently announced the fulfilment of the latest milestone under the pre-purchase agreement with a large corporate buyer.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Engages Hatch to Consult on Plant Construction for Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture

RecycLiCo Engages Hatch to Consult on Plant Construction for Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4) a pioneer in the field of sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Hatch Ltd to provide consulting services in connection with the Stage 2 battery recycling plant to be operated in Taiwan by RecycLiCo Zenith Battery Materials Technology Co., the Company's joint venture with Zenith Chemical.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Fiscal Year End Financial Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Announces Receipt of Fifth Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Carbon Done Right Announces Receipt of Fifth Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) ("Carbon Done Right" or the "Company") a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce the completion of all milestones required for the fifth disbursement under the pre-purchase agreement announced on the 14th June, 2023.

Carbon Done Right CEO James Tansey stated, "This fifth milestone demonstrates our continued progress with the project's implementation. Our team is actively planting through the summer and has already cleared over 500 ha of land. The restoration sites focus on abandoned land in Sierra Leone and provide direct income to the smallholders within these communities and long-term revenue sharing benefits. Restoring nature's capacity to sequester carbon is a key strategy for reversing and preventing climate change. The in-country team is busy preparing for the 2024 planting season where we expect to plant native tree species on up to 2,000 ha of additional degraded land."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp Announce Revisions to Terms of Proposed Transaction and Concurrent Financing, Signing of Definitive Agreement for Proposed Business Combination

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp Announce Revisions to Terms of Proposed Transaction and Concurrent Financing, Signing of Definitive Agreement for Proposed Business Combination

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV: FWTC) (" FWTC ") and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. (TSXV: FMAC.P) (the " FMAC ") are pleased to announce that, further to their joint news releases of May 14, 2024 announcing the proposed transaction between FWTC and FMAC (the "Transaction"), and June 18, 2024 announcing the proposed private placement financing concurrent with the Transaction (the "Concurrent Financing"), they have revised the terms of the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing and have entered into a definitive agreement dated July 22, 2024 with respect to the Transaction (the "Definitive Agreement"). The Transaction is intended to be FMAC's qualifying transaction for purposes of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. FWTC, after completion of the Transaction, is referred to as the " Resulting Issuer ".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Bill Payments Via the Lightning Network and Unique User Signup Milestone

Bitcoin Well Announces Bill Payments Via the Lightning Network and Unique User Signup Milestone

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta July 16, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces the ability for customers in Canada to pay their household bills and credit cards with bitcoin on the Lightning Network, as well as the achievement of 21,000 unique users signed up to the Bitcoin Portal.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

ASX Retraction Statement

At-The-Market Raise

Successful Completion of $24M Placement

×