OTC Markets Group Welcomes Pan Global Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Pan Global Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PGZ; OTCQX: PGZFF), a base and precious metal exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Pan Global Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Pan Global Resources Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PGZFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"The upgrade to OTCQX is a milestone for Pan Global as the Company continues to make inroads into the U.S. market," said Andy Marshall, CFO of Pan Global. "Pan Global is exposed to a larger portion of the U.S. investment community with the graduation to the OTCQX. The Company's goal is to build a broader awareness of its advanced copper-tin-silver discovery at the Escacena Project, located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in the south of Spain. Pan Global is enhancing shareholder value with an ongoing multi-target drilling and exploration program and continues to identify additional mineralization."

About Pan Global Resources Inc.

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively targeting copper-rich mineral deposits, given copper's compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one jurisdiction for mining investment. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX ® Best Market, OTCQB ® Venture Market and Pink ® Open Market.

Our OTC Link ® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ OTCQB: PGZFF

  • Initial drilling confirms continuation of near-surface La Romana copper-tin mineralization
  • Visible copper and tin mineralization in first two holes
  • New Induced Polarization (IP) results expand target westwards
  • 25-to-30 drill hole campaign underway

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce that initial drilling at the high priority Romana West target has intersected visible copper and tin mineralization in the first two drill holes. The Romana West target includes the westward projection of a large gravity anomaly coincident with the La Romana discovery and potential extension to the near-surface La Romana Cu-Sn-Ag mineralization. Drilling to date at La Romana shows the mineralization extends over approximately 1.2 kilometers of strike and remains wide open to the west in the direction of the historical La Romana mine workings at the Romana West target. Detailed geophysics, geochemistry and geological surveys are expanding in the area.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL DRILLS 1.3% COPPER AND 0.5 G/T GOLD OVER 5.1M WITHIN 20M AT 0.5% COPPER AND 0.3 G/T GOLD AT CAÑADA HONDA IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SOUTHERN SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL DRILLS 1.3% COPPER AND 0.5 G/T GOLD OVER 5.1M WITHIN 20M AT 0.5% COPPER AND 0.3 G/T GOLD AT CAÑADA HONDA IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SOUTHERN SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

  • Highest-grade copper-gold mineralization in all holes at Cañada Honda drilled to date
  • Mineralization open in all directions
  • Gravity anomaly more than 2km long
  • Cañada Honda one of more than 14 Escacena gravity anomalies

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce positive results for the first of three follow-up drill holes at the Cañada Honda target at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES DRILLING AT ROMANA WEST COPPER-TIN-SILVER TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES DRILLING AT ROMANA WEST COPPER-TIN-SILVER TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

Romana West on strike and contiguous to La Romana copper-tin discovery

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS HIGH GOLD GRADES AND COPPER MINERALIZATION NEAR SURFACE AT CAÑADA HONDA TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS HIGH GOLD GRADES AND COPPER MINERALIZATION NEAR SURFACE AT CAÑADA HONDA TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

13m at 0.5% Cu, 0.8g/t Au & 2.7g/t Ag, including 6.2m at 0.9% Cu, 1.5g/t Au, 3.8g/t Ag , and 5m at 0.5% Cu, 2.7g/t Au, 4.5g/t Ag at the edge of a downhole EM conductor and a large gravity anomaly at Cañada Honda

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL SUMMARY

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL SUMMARY

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

  • More than 16,600 meters of drilling on 10 targets at the Escacena and Águilas projects
  • Expanded area of copper-tin-silver mineralization at La Romana discovery
  • Positive preliminary metallurgical tests
  • Surface access agreement for the Romana West target

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to report its fourth quarter and audited annual financial results for the financial year ended January 31, 2023 were filed on May 24, 2023 . The audited consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") are available on Pan Global's website at https:www.panglobalresources.comfinancial-reports and have been posted under the Company profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The Company reported a year-end cash balance of $8.9 million . All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announced Expected Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units August 18, 2023

Heritage Mining Announced Expected Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units August 18, 2023

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - August 15, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be closing its final tranche ("Tranche Three") of its non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on March 21, 2023 (the "Offering") on Friday August 18, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2023

Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2023

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023, posting a net gain of $0.1 million. Production for the period at Atico's El Roble mine totaled 2.8 million pounds ("lbs") of copper and 2,294 ounces ("oz") of gold in concentrate at a cash cost ( 1) of $2.22 per payable pound of copper (2) .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), intends to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a combination of (i) flow-through common shares (each an "FT Share") to be sold at $0.25 per FT Share, and (ii) non-flow-through units (each an "NFT Unit") to be sold at $0.20 per NFT Unit. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one non-flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company for $0.30 per share for a period of three years. The exact number of FT Shares and NFT Units sold will be determined at closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Announces Grant of Stock Options

Barksdale Announces Grant of Stock Options

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, employees and consultants, exercisable to purchase up to 1,305,000 common shares in the capital of the Company until August 14, 2026 at an exercise price of $0.59 per share. The incentive stock options were granted in connection with the Company's ordinary course annual compensation process and in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Mobilization at Contact Bay

Heritage Mining Announces Mobilization at Contact Bay

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - August 14, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the mobilization of its exploration program for Contact Bay Property ("Contact Bay") as of August 12, 2023, a wholly owned exploration project located 12 kilometres south-southwest of the town of Dryden in Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces $16.8 Million Financing with Key Shareholders

Fireweed Announces $16.8 Million Financing with Key Shareholders

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of up to CAD$16,800,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
