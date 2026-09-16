OSS Receives Award Supporting U.S. Missile Defense Agency

OSS Receives Award Supporting U.S. Missile Defense Agency

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced an approximately $400,000 award from a leading U.S. defense prime contractor for advanced modeling and simulation of U.S. missile defense systems in support of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.

The award includes OSS's latest generation 4UP Max PCIe expansion platform configured with eight NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs and represents the first deployment of this configuration with the customer. The system is intended to provide a significant compute technology upgrade for advanced missile defense modeling and simulation workloads.

OSS's 4UP Max is a high-performance PCIe expansion platform engineered to support up to eight high-performance PCIe accelerators in compute-intensive enterprise-class computing and artificial intelligence environments. The platform helps deliver the compute density, power and cooling required for increasingly sophisticated modeling, simulation and analysis applications.

"Advanced missile defense simulation requires significant computing performance to accurately model increasingly complex threats and operating environments," said Mike Knowles, President and CEO of OSS. "This award demonstrates the value of our latest-generation computing platforms for some of the defense industry's most demanding simulation workloads and, we believe, further validates our ability to support critical national defense applications. We are experiencing increased demand for high-end simulation environments where the accurate representation of complex threats and operating conditions is critical."

As defense systems and mission environments become increasingly sophisticated, advanced modeling and simulation applications require greater levels of compute performance, density and scalability. OSS believes these trends are creating additional opportunities for its enterprise-class computing platforms across missile defense and other advanced defense applications, including next-generation homeland missile defense architectures and fifth- and sixth-generation platform performance modeling.

About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the overall AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As one of the fastest growing segments of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com. You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the performance and capabilities of OSS' products, including their ability to satisfy applicable customer, technical and performance requirements and support advanced modeling and simulation workloads; trends in demand for high-performance modeling and simulation environments; and potential; opportunities for OSS to support programs. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contacts:
Paul "PK" Averna
One Stop Systems, Inc.
Tel (703) 509-5631
Email contact

Investor Relations:
Andrew Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
Tel (216) 464-6400
Email contact


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