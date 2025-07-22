Osisko Metals Gaspé Copper Project Intersects 645 Metres Averaging 0.28% Cu

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec.

 

 Osisko Metals Chief Executive Officer Robert Wares commented: " These new results underscore the overall large-scale potential of mineralization at Gaspé Copper, with drill hole 1082 cutting 853 metres of continuous mineralization, including the bottom 424 metres being located immediately below and outside the 2024 MRE model. Furthermore, drill hole 1088 intersected new mineralization 80 metres southwest of the 2024 MRE model, emphasizing the excellent potential for increasing the size of the known deposit at depth and to the south. "

 

Significant new analytical results are presented below (see Table 1) and include 35 mineralized intercepts from ten drill holes. Infill intercepts are all located inside the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate model ("MRE", see    November 14, 2024 news release   ), and are focused on upgrading inferred mineral resources to measured or indicated categories, as applicable. Expansion intercepts are all located outside the 2024 MRE model and may potentially lead to additional resources that will be classified appropriately within the next MRE update. Some of the reported intercepts have contiguous shallower infill as well as deeper expansion (noted on Table 1 below as "Both**"). Maps showing hole locations are available at www.osiskometals.com .

 

 Osisko Metals Gaspé Copper Drill Intercepts July 22, 2025

 

 Osisko Metals New Gaspé Copper Drill Intercepts (plan view) July 22, 2025

 

   Highlights:   

 
  • Drill hole 30-1082
    •   853.5 metres averaging 0.20% Cu (infill and expansion)
      •  
    •   147.5 metres averaging 0.19% Cu (infill)
      •  
    •  
  • Drill hole 30-1089
    •   645.0 metres averaging 0.28% Cu (infill and expansion)
      •  
    •   91.5 metres averaging 0.21% Cu (infill)
      •  
    •  
  • Drill hole 30-1083
    •   427.5 metres averaging 0.26% Cu (infill and expansion)
      •  
    •   153 metres averaging 0.18% Cu (infill)
      •  
    •  
  • Drill hole 30-0974
    •   351.0 metres averaging 0.20% Cu (expansion)
      •  
    •   295.5 metres averaging 0.29% Cu (infill)
      •  
    •  
  • Drill hole 30-1087
    •   334.5 metres averaging 0.23% Cu (infill)
      •  
    •   74.5 metres averaging 0.62% Cu (expansion)
      •  
    •  
  • Drill hole 30-1094
    •   227.5 metres averaging 0.26% Cu (infill)
      •  
    •   49.9 metres averaging 0.24% Cu (expansion)
      •  
    •  
  • Drill hole 30-1088
    •   122.7 metres averaging 0.24% Cu (expansion)
      •  
    •   79.5 metres averaging 0.31% Cu (expansion)
      •  
    •  
  • Drill hole 30-1091
    •   42.6 metres averaging 1.14% Cu (expansion)
      •  
    •   210 metres averaging 0.21% Cu (infill)
      •  
    •  

  Table 1: Infill and Expansion Drilling Results  

 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  DDH No.    From (m)    To (m)    Length (m)    Cu %    Ag g/t    Mo %    CuEq*    Type  
  30-0974    6.0    301.5    295.5    0.29    1.88      0.30    Infill  
  And    322.5    673.5    351.0    0.20    1.72    0.017    0.27    Expansion  
  And    733.5    781.5    48.0    0.32    2.00      0.33   Expansion
  30-1082    21.0    69.0    48.0    0.19    1.46      0.20   Infill
  And    112.0    259.5    147.5    0.19    1.86      0.20    Infill  
  And    286.5    1140.0    853.5    0.20    1.43    0.023    0.30    Both**  
  (including)    286.5    716.0    429.5    0.20    1.52    0.020    0.28    Infill  
  (including)    716.0    1140.0    424.0    0.21    1.33    0.026    0.32    Expansion  
  30-1083    65.0    101.0    36.0    0.22    1.78      0.23   Infill
  And    138.0    174.0    36.0    0.15    1.66      0.16   Infill
  And    202.5    355.5    153.0    0.18    1.56    0.011    0.31    Infill  
  And    388.5    816.0    427.5    0.26    1.54    0.021    0.35    Both**  
  (including)    388.5    488.0    99.5    0.31    1.90    0.025    0.42    Infill  
  (including)    488.0    816.0    328.0    0.24    1.43    0.020    0.32    Expansion  
  And    846.0    900.0    55.5    0.16    1.34    0.006    0.19   Expansion
  30-1087    13.8    54.0    40.2    0.17    1.82      0.18   Infill
  And    78.0    412.4    334.5    0.23    1.93    0.011    0.28    Infill  
  And    447.0    521.5    74.5    0.62    3.19    0.004    0.65   Expansion
  And    550.2    598.5    48.3    0.36    2.83    0.013    0.43   Expansion
  30-1088    69.0    111.0    42.0    0.32    2.20      0.33   Expansion
  And    139.5    262.2    122.7    0.24    2.63      0.25    Expansion  
  And    445.0    524.3    79.5    0.31    2.19    0.005    0.34   Expansion
  30-1089    5.2    96.0    91.5    0.21    1.54      0.22   Infill
  And    211.5    235.5    25.5    0.13    1.54    0.006    0.14   Infill
  And    268.5    294.0    27.0    0.16    1.54      0.14   Infill
  And    319.5    964.5    645.0    0.28    1.46    0.023    0.37    Both**  
  (including)    319.5    567.8    248.3    0.26    1.65    0.023    0.36    Infill  
  (including)    567.8    964.5    396.7    0.30    1.34    0.023    0.40    Expansion  
  30-1091    5.5    28.5    23.0    0.50    6.62      0.54   Infill
  And    109.5    135.0    25.5    0.13    1.35      0.14   Infill
  And    169.5    379.5    210.0    0.21    2.10      0.22    Infill  
  And    408.0    446.0    38.0    0.22    1.50    0.013    0.28   Expansion
  And    540.4    583.0    42.6    1.14    5.86    0.009    1.20   Expansion
  30-1093    14.0    126.0    112.0    0.25    2.73      0.26    Infill  
  And    346.0    373.5    27.5    0.13    1.19      0.14   Expansion
  And    576.5    643.5    67.0    0.20    2.13      0.21   Expansion
  And    714.8    738.7    23.9    0.50    4.57      0.53   Expansion
  And    811.5    834.4    22.9    0.48    5.40      0.51   Expansion
  30-1094    8.0    235.5    227.5    0.26    2.11      0.27    Infill  
  And    268.5    325.5    57.0    0.13    1.33    0.020    0.21   Infill
  And    388.5    414.5    26.0    0.49    3.00    0.008    0.54   Expansion
  And    511.1    561.0    49.9    0.24    1.99      0.25   Expansion
 

  * Please see explanatory notes below on copper equivalent values and Quality Assurance / Quality Control.  
** "Both" indicates these drill holes have   contiguous shallower infill as well as deeper expansion intercepts.  

 

  Discussion  

 

Drill hole 30-0974 was an extension of a shallow (300 m) hole drilled in 2019, located near the southwestern margin of the 2024 MRE model. It returned 295.5 metres averaging 0.29% Cu and 1.88 g/t Ag (infill) followed by a second intercept of 351.2 metres averaging 0.20% Cu and 1.72 g/t Ag (expansion) and a third deeper intercept of 48.0 metres averaging 0.32% Cu and 2.00 g/t Ag (expansion), extending mineralization to a vertical depth of 780 metres.

 

Drill hole 30-1082, located on top of Copper Mountain near the central part of the 2024 MRE model, intersected 48.0 metres averaging 0.19% Cu and 1.46 g/t Ag (infill), followed by a second intercept of 147.5 metres averaging 0.19% Cu and 1.86 g/t Ag (infill), followed by a third deeper intercept of 853.5 metres averaging 0.20% Cu, 1.43 g/t Ag and 0.023% Mo. The latter incudes an expansion lower intercept, below the base of the 2024 MRE model, of 424.0 metres averaging 0.21% Cu, 1.33 g/t Ag and 0.026% Mo. This hole extends mineralization near the centre of the deposit to a vertical depth of 1140 metres.

 

Drill hole 30-1083, located in the south-central part of the 2024 MRE model, intersected two short 36 metre-long mineralized zones followed by 153.0 metres averaging 0.18% Cu and 1.56 g/t Ag (infill), followed by a deeper intercept of 427.5 metres averaging 0.26% Cu, 1.54 g/t Ag and 0.021% Mo. The latter incudes an expansion lower intercept, below the base of the 2024 MRE model, of 328.0 metres averaging 0.24% Cu, 1.43 g/t Ag and 0.020% Mo. This was followed by a final intercept of 55.5 metres averaging 0.16% Cu and 1.34 g/t Ag. This hole extends mineralization to a vertical depth of 900 metres.

 

Drill hole 30-1087, located in the south-central part of the 2024 MRE model, intersected a short 40 metre-long mineralized zone followed by 334.5 metres averaging 0.23% Cu, 1.93 g/t Ag and 0.011% Mo (infill). This was followed by 74.5 metres averaging 0.62% Cu and 3.19 g/t Ag and then by another 48.3 metres averaging 0.36% Cu and 2.83 g/t Ag (both expansion), extending mineralization to a vertical depth of 598 metres.

 

Drill hole 30-1088, located 80 metres outside the southwestern limit of the 2024 MRE model, intersected 42.0 metres averaging 0.32% Cu and 2.20 g/t Ag followed by 122.7 metres averaging 0.24% Cu and 2.63 g/t Ag. A third intersection at depth comprised 79.5 metres averaging 0.31% Cu and 2.19 g/t Ag (all expansion). Previously undocumented mineralization in this sector reached a vertical depth of 524 metres.

 

Drill hole 30-1089, located in the south-central part of the 2024 MRE model, intersected 91.5 metres averaging 0.21% Cu and 1.54 g/t Ag (infill), followed by two short 26 to 27 metre-long mineralized zones, followed by 645.0 metres averaging 0.28% Cu, 1.46 g/t Ag and 0.023% Mo. The latter incudes an expansion lower intercept, below the base of the 2024 MRE model, of 396.7 metres averaging 0.30% Cu, 1.34 g/t Ag and 0.023% Mo. This hole extends mineralization to a vertical depth of 965 metres.

 

Drill hole 30-1091, located in the southeastern part of the 2024 MRE model, intersected two short 23 to 26 metre-long mineralized zones, followed by 210.0 metres averaging 0.21% Cu and 2.10 g/t Ag (infill). This was followed by 38.0 metres averaging 0.22% Cu and 1.50 g/t Ag and then by another 42.6 metres averaging 1.14% Cu and 5.86 g/t Ag (both expansion), extending mineralization to a vertical depth of 583 metres where the hole was stopped in an open stope of historical E Zone mining operations.

 

Drill hole 30-1093, located near the southeastern margin of the 2024 MRE model, intersected 112.0 metres averaging 0.25% Cu and 2.73 g/t Ag (infill), followed by four short 23 to 67 metre-long mineralized zones (all expansion), which extended mineralization to a vertical depth of 834 metres.

 

Drill hole 30-1094, located near the southern limit of the 2024 MRE model, intersected 227.5 metres averaging 0.26% Cu and 2.11 g/t Ag (infill), followed by 57.0 metres averaging 0.13% Cu and 1.33 g/t Ag (infill), followed by two short 26 to 50 metre-long mineralized zones (both expansion), which extended mineralization to a vertical depth of 561 metres.

 

Mineralization occurs as disseminations and stockworks of chalcopyrite with pyrite or pyrrhotite and minor bornite and molybdenite. At least five retrograde vein/stockwork mineralizing events have been recognized at Copper Mountain, which overprint earlier prograde skarn and porcellanite-hosted mineralization throughout the Gaspé Copper system. Porcellanite is a historical mining term used to describe bleached, pale green to white potassic-altered hornfels. Subvertical stockwork mineralization dominates at Copper Mountain whereas prograde bedded replacement mineralization, which is mostly stratigraphically controlled, dominates in the area of Needle Mountain, Needle East and Copper Brook. High molybdenum grades (up to 0.5% Mo) were locally obtained in both the C Zone and E Zone skarns away from Copper Mountain.

 

The 2022 to 2024 Osisko Metals drill programs were focused on defining open-pit resources within the Copper Mountain stockwork mineralization ( see    May 6, 2024 MRE press release   ). Extending the resource model south of Copper Mountain into the poorly-drilled prograde skarn/porcellanite portion of the system subsequently led to a significantly increased resource, mostly in the Inferred category ( see    November 14, 2024 MRE press release   ).

 

The current drill program is designed to convert of the November 2024 MRE to Measured and Indicated categories, as well as test the expansion of the system deeper into the stratigraphy and laterally to the south and southwest towards Needle East and Needle Mountain respectively. The November 2024 MRE was limited at depth to the base of the L1 skarn horizon (C Zone), and all mineralized intersections below this horizon represent potential depth extensions to the deposit, to be included in the next scheduled MRE update in Q1 2026.

 

All holes are being drilled sub-vertically into the altered calcareous stratigraphy which dips 20 to 25 degrees to the north. The L1 (C Zone) and the L2 (E Zone) skarn/marble horizons were intersected in most holes, as well as intervening porcellanites that host the bulk of the disseminated copper mineralization.

 

  Table 2: Drill hole locations  

 
                                                                      
  DDH No.    Azimuth (°)    Dip (°)    Length (m)    UTM E    UTM N    Elevation  
30-0974 42 -88 501.0 316178.9 5425842.2 585.3
30-1082 0 -90 1161.0 316097.0 5426259.0 754.8
30-1083 0 -90 930.0 316300.0 5426004.9 642.3
30-1087 0 -90 770.5 316411.0 5425787.0 583.7
30-1088 0 -90 654.0 316100.0 5425613.0 570.6
30-1089 0 -90 1032.0 316273.8 5426098.5 686.9
30-1091 0 -90 583.0 316500.0 5425897.0 608.1
30-1093 0 -90 849.0 316687.0 5425707.0 577.5
30-1094 0 -90 720.0 316178.9 5425842.2 720.0
 

   
Explanatory note regarding copper-equivalent grades   

 

  Copper Equivalent grades are expressed for purposes of simplicity and are calculated taking into account: 1) metal grades; 2) estimated long-term prices of metals: US$4.25/lb copper, $20.00/lb molybdenum and US$24/oz silver; 3) estimated recoveries of 92%, 70% and 70% for Cu, Mo and Ag respectively; and 4) net smelter return value of metals as percentage of the price, estimated at 86.5%, 90.7% and 75.0% for Cu, Mo and Ag respectively.  

 

   Qualified Person   

 

  The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared, and approved by Mr. Bernard-Olivier Martel, P. Geo. (OGQ 492), an independent "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").  

 

   Quality Assurance / Quality Control   

 

  Mineralized intervals reported herein are calculated using an average 0.12% CuEq lower cut-off over contiguous 20-metre intersections (shorter intervals as the case may be at the upper and lower limits of reported intervals). Intervals of 20 metres or less are reported unless indicating significantly higher grades . True widths are estimated at 90 – 92% of the reported core length intervals.

 

  Osisko Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC program for core handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses, including insertion of blanks and standards in the sample stream. Drill core is drilled in HQ or NQ diameter and securely transported to its core processing facility on site, where it is logged, cut and sampled. Samples selected for assay are sealed and shipped to ALS Canada Ltd.'s preparation facility in Sudbury. Sample preparation details (code PREP-31DH) are available on the ALS Canada website. Pulps are analyzed at the   ALS   Canada   Ltd.   facility   in   North   Vancouver,   BC.   All   samples   are   analyzed   by   four   acid   digestion followed by both ICP-AES and ICP-MS for Cu, Mo and Ag.  

 

   About Osisko Metals   

 

  Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals sector, with a focus on copper and zinc. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper mine from Glencore Canada Corporation in July 2023. The Gaspé Copper mine is located near Murdochville in Québec   '   s Gaspé Peninsula. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system, with current    Indicated Mineral Resources of     824 Mt averaging 0.34% CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 670 Mt averaging 0.38% CuEq    (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' November 14, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resource at Gaspé Copper". Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.  

 

  In addition to the Gaspé Copper project, the Company is working with Appian Capital Advisory LLP through the Pine Point Mining Limited joint venture to advance one of Canada   '   s largest past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project, located in the Northwest Territories. The current mineral resource estimate for the Pine Point project consists of    Indicated Mineral Resources of 49.5 Mt averaging 5.52% ZnEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.3 Mt averaging 5.64% ZnEq    (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals   '   June 25, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals releases Pine Point mineral resource estimate: 49.5 million tonnes of indicated resources at 5.52% ZnEq". The Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, NWT, close to infrastructure, with paved road access, an electrical substation and 100 kilometers of viable haul roads.  

 

  For further information on this news release, visit    www.osiskometals.com    or contact:  

 

Don Njegovan, President
Email: info@osiskometals.com  
Phone: (416) 500-4129

 

   Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information   

 

  This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the tax treatment of the FT Units; the timing of incurring the Qualifying Expenditures and the renunciation of the Qualifying Expenditures; the ability to advance Gaspé Copper to a construction decision (if at all); the ability to increase the Company's trading liquidity and enhance its capital markets presence; the potential re-rating of the Company; the ability for the Company to unlock the full potential of its assets and achieve success; the ability for the Company to create value for its shareholders; the advancement of the Pine Point project; the anticipated resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system and Gaspé Copper hosting the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America.  

 

  Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: the ability of exploration results, including drilling, to accurately predict mineralization; errors in geological modelling; insufficient data; equity and debt capital markets; future spot prices of copper and zinc; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of mining equipment and positive relations with local communities and groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.  

 

   Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.   

 

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b33977a-2c63-4bf2-9cdb-d5d703b082d3
  https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9434cd6c-7d6f-458a-9439-d1eb4e66a5a1  

 

  Primary Logo 

 

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

