Orogen Royalties Inc Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

Orogen Royalties Inc Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Orogen Royalties Inc (TSX-V: OGN; OTCQX: OGNNF), a royalty and mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Orogen Royalties Inc upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Orogen Royalties Inc begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "OGNNF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Orogen Royalties focuses on organic royalty creation and selective royalty acquisitions across precious and base metal projects in western North America. By identifying opportunities early and advancing them through partnership, Orogen seeks to build royalty value while limiting financial risk and dilution.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Orogen Royalties CEO Paddy Nicol stated: "We are proud to qualify for trading on OTCQX, the highest-level market of the OTC markets. Trading on OTCQX enables Orogen to enhance its visibility and liquidity with U.S. investors. Orogen looks forward to an exciting future with our organically generated royalty assets in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico."

Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $23.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing an 88.25% increase over Q2 2025. OTC Markets recorded $453.34 billion in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Canada ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Orogen Royalties Inc
Orogen is a royalty and mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of precious metal royalties and copper, gold, and silver projects across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Kenya, and Colombia. Its business comprises two segments: mineral royalties and exploration project generation. The Company also owns a geological database covering regions of Mexico, Central Asia, the South Pacific, western Canada, and the western United States. Orogen identifies, stakes, and acquires early‑stage projects, advancing them enough to demonstrate geological potential before partnering with companies capable of funding and delineating mineral deposits. The Company retains upside through royalties and milestone paymentswhile expanding its royalty portfolio through new acquisitions. Using a prospect generation model, Orogen manages exploration and financial risk, enabling disciplined growth of its royalty assets while maintaining exposure to discovery. This counter‑cyclical approach allows Orogen to acquire projects when valuations are low and monetize them when market conditions improve. This strategy has produced two significant discoveries: the Ermitaño project, now in production under First Majestic Silver Corp., and the Arthur Gold project (formerly the Expanded Silicon project), being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti NA. Orogen's 1.0% NSR on the Arthur Gold project was sold to Triple Flag through a Plan of Arrangement in 2025.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


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