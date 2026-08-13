Orogen Royalties Announces Results of the 2026 Annual General Meeting

Orogen Royalties Announces Results of the 2026 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") (TSXV:OGN,OTC:OGNNF)(OTCQX:OGNNF) is pleased to announce the voting results for its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held August 13, 2026. A total of 18,758,519 shares were voted by proxy representing 31.60% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Shareholders approved all matters presented at the meeting as follows:

Resolution

Votes
For

Votes
Against

Withheld/
Abstain

Non Vote

%
For

%
Against

%
Withheld/
Abstain

Number of Directors

18,668,618

89,900

0

1

99.52

0.48

0.00

J. Patrick Nicol

13,176,464

0

97,126

5,484,929

99.27

0.00

0.73

Justin Quigley

13,255,064

0

18,526

5,484,929

99.86

0.00

0.14

Roland Butler

13,257,264

0

16,326

5,484,929

99.88

0.00

0.12

Samantha Shorter

13,241,821

0

31,769

5,484,929

99.76

0.00

0.24

Chad Wells

13,258,164

0

15,426

5,484,929

99.88

0.00

0.12

Appointment of Auditors

18,745,180

0

13,339

0

99.93

0.00

0.07

Remuneration of Auditors

13,246,454

27,136

0

5,484,929

99.80

0.20

0.00

Re-Approval of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

13,159,890

113,700

0

5,484,929

99.14

0.86

0.00

Each of the resolutions approved at the Meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Proxy Circular dated June 25, 2026, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

The Company would like to note that Mr. Timothy Janke did not stand for re-election and has retired from the Company's Board of Directors. Orogen would like to thank Mr. Janke for his dedication to the Company. Tim played an important role in the early days of Orogen from the amalgamation of Evrim Resources and Renaissance Gold and was a key figure in understanding the development of the Arthur (Silicon and Merlin) Gold deposit, that was part of a C$421 million corporate transaction to Triple Flag Precious Metals in July 2025. Orogen wishes Tim and his family all the best in the future.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver Mine in Sonora, Mexico (2.0% NSR royalty) operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by exploration partners.

On Behalf of the Board
Orogen Royalties Inc.

Paddy Nicol
President & CEO

To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, and Marco LoCascio, Vice President of Corporate Development at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Orogen Royalties Inc.
1015 - 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC
Canada V6C 1H2

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company") expect to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Orogen Royalties Inc



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