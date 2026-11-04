Ormat Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

ENERGY STORAGE DRIVES DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH; ORMAT RAISES MIDPOINT OF 2026 REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE AND EXPANDS EGS PIPELINE POTENTIAL TO 5–6 GW

HIGHLIGHTS

  • STRONG ENERGY STORAGE PERFORMANCE DRIVES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS, WITH REVENUE UP 10.2%, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STOCKHOLDERS UP 32.2%, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 11.1%
  • ENERGY STORAGE SEGMENT CONTINUES TO DELIVER RECORD RESULTS, WITH REVENUE UP 145.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, DRIVEN BY FAVORABLE MERCHANT MARKET PRICING, HIGH AVAILABILITY, AND CONTRIBUTIONS FROM NEWLY ADDED CAPACITY
  • ORMAT RAISES THE MIDPOINT OF ITS FULL YEAR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE
  • CONTINUED PROGRESS IN NEXT-GENERATION GEOTHERMAL, ADVANCING TWO EGS PILOT PROGRAMS AND THE DEVELOPMENT OF ORMAT'S FIRST COMMERCIAL EGS PROJECT.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) (the "Company" or "Ormat"), a leading geothermal and renewable energy company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

  Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change
(%) 		9M 2026 9M 2025 Change (%)
GAAP Measures            
Revenues ($ millions)            
Electricity 163.7 167.1 -2.1% 514.5 507.3 +1.4%
Product 61.5 62.2 -1.2% 285.6 153.6 +85.9%
Energy Storage 49.9 20.4 +145.2% 137.6 52.6 +161.6%
Total Revenues 275.1 249.7 +10.2% 937.8 713.5 +31.4%
Gross profit 77.4 64.0 +20.8% 266.4 193.9 +37.4%
Electricity 22.2% 25.4% -330 bp 25.7% 27.9% -220 bp
Product 16.5% 21.7% -520 bp 18.4% 24.1% -570 bp
Energy Storage 62.1% 39.4% +2,260 bp 59.3% 28.9% +3,040 bp
Gross margin (%) 28.1% 25.6% +250 bp 28.4% 27.2% +120 bp
Operating income ($ millions) 45.3 40.4 +11.9% 159.7 126.7 +26.1%
Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 31.9 24.1 +32.2% 103.1 92.5 +11.4%
Diluted EPS ($) 0.51 0.39 +30.8% 1.65 1.51 +9.3%
             
Non-GAAP Measures            
Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 34.8 24.9 39.8% 146.1 95.5 53%
Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) 0.56 0.41 36.6% 2.34 1.56 50%
Adjusted EBITDA1($ millions) 153.8 138.4 +11.1% 492.6 423.3 +16.4%


"Our strong third-quarter performance was driven by record Energy Storage profitability, supported by newly added capacity, high asset availability and favorable merchant pricing in PJM. Revenue increased 10.2%, net income attributable to stockholders rose 32.2%, and Adjusted EBITDA grew 11.1%. Our year-to-date performance and fourth-quarter outlook support an increase in the midpoints of our full-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance," said Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer of Ormat Technologies. "While we continue to add new capacity and expand our Electricity segment portfolio, segment revenue slightly declined 2.1% year-over-year in the third quarter. This was primarily due to lower generation at Puna following a hurricane-related forced outage, partially offset by the July commencement of commercial operation at our 10 MW Dominica geothermal plant and improved performance at our Olkaria plant."

"We remain focused on executing the growth plan outlined at our recent Investor Day, doubling our YE 2025 capacity and achieving annual revenue and Adjusted EBITDA run rates exceeding $1.5 billion and $1 billion, respectively, by the end of 2030. These targets exclude potential contributions from EGS. With growing demand for reliable, around-the-clock power and an expanding portfolio of contracted projects, we believe Ormat is well positioned to deliver sustainable long-term growth and shareholder value."

Blachar added, "Ormat's six decades of geothermal experience and integrated capabilities position the Company to participate in EGS as a developer, owner, operator and technology provider, while pursuing a diversified approach that extends beyond a single emerging technology. We are advancing two pilot projects with SLB and Sage and negotiating power purchase agreements for Dixie Valley, our first planned commercial EGS project, and for other potential projects. Since the start of the year, we have also secured approximately 40,000 acres of BLM leases for EGS development and identified additional acreage with EGS potential within our existing portfolio. Our total EGS land position now stands at approximately 170,000 acres, which we estimate could support 5 to 6 gigawatts of potential future EGS development, a significant opportunity for long-term growth."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income attributable to stockholders for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $31.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $24.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The 32.2% increase was mainly driven by the increase in the Energy Storage revenue and gross profit.
  • Adjusted net income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $34.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $24.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2026, increased 11.1% to $153.8 million, driven by strong contributions from the Energy Storage segment, which benefited from higher merchant prices, high availability and portfolio expansion.
  • Electricity segment revenues declined 2.1% in the third quarter compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by lower generation at Puna due to a hurricane-related forced outage, partially offset by the commencement of commercial operation at our power plant in Dominica and improved performance at our Olkaria plant.
  • Energy Storage revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2026, increased 145.2% compared to the prior year period. Growth was driven by the high availability of our assets, which allowed us to capitalize on strong merchant pricing in the PJM market, as well as new portfolio capacity additions over the past 12 months.
  • Product segment revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2026, declined 1.2% compared to the prior year period due largely to the timing of manufacturing and construction progress.
  • Product segment backlog stands at approximately $183 million as of November 4, 2026.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

  • In August 2026, Ormat decided to proceed with the development of the 100 MW / 400 MWh Denali energy storage facility in California. Upon completion, expected by the end of 2028, the project is anticipated to provide energy storage services under a 20-year tolling agreement with Clean Power Alliance.
  • In July 2026, Ormat achieved commercial operation of its 10 MW Dominica geothermal power plant, reflecting continued execution across the Company's global development pipeline.

EGS UPDATE:

  • Ormat continues to advance the two EGS pilot programs with SLB and Sage, with drilling expected to commence late 2026 or early 2027 in both locations.
  • Ormat is negotiating PPAs for Dixie Valley, Nevada, its first planned commercial EGS project, and for other potential EGS projects.
  • In September 2026, Ormat was selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for up to $35 million in funding, alongside SLB and the University of Utah, to advance enhanced geothermal systems at Dixie Valley, Nevada, and hydrothermal development at Cove Fort, Utah.
  • Since its Investor Day, Ormat has significantly expanded its EGS land position, from approximately 70,000 acres to approximately 170,000 acres. This includes approximately 16,000 acres of new BLM leases acquired in Nevada's October 2026 lease sale and significant existing land portfolio that have been identified as having EGS potential. Ormat estimates that this expanded land position could support approximately 5 to 6 GW of potential future EGS development, compared with the approximately 3 to 4 GW estimate presented at Investor Day.

2026 GUIDANCE

  • Total revenues are expected to be between $1,170 million and $1,200million.
    • Electricity segment revenues between $700 million and $710 million.
    • Product segment revenues of between $310 million and $320 million.
    • Energy Storage revenues of between $160 million and $170 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $640 million and $650 million.
    • Of which approximately $13.0 million is attributed to minority interest.

The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. However, the Company does not provide guidance on net income and is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to net income without unreasonable efforts due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-looking amounts, the probable significance of which cannot be determined. These include impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

DIVIDEND

On November 4, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company's dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on December 2, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 18, 2026.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Ormat will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters discussed in this press release on November 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Participants within the United States and Canada, please dial 1-833-461-5787, approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. If you are calling outside of the United States and Canada, please dial +1-585-542-9983. The access code for the call is 244015737. Please request the "Ormat Technologies, Inc. call" when prompted by the conference call operator. The conference call will also be accompanied by a webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. 

A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. To access the replay within the United States and Canada, please dial 1-833-309-1852. From outside of the United States and Canada, please dial +1-929-828-5978. Please use the replay access code 244015737. The webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. 

ABOUT Ormat Technologies

With over six decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company, and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation ("REG"), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,600MW of gross capacity. Ormat has leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company's activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat's current total generating portfolio is 1,853MW with a 1,358MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, Guadeloupe, and Dominica, and a 495MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

Ormat is the only single-solution company with tangible and proven end-to-end capabilities that span subsurface exploration, project development, power plant technology, construction and operations. The Company is leveraging this experience to advance EGS pilot programs and commercial development opportunities. As electricity demand accelerates, driven by AI data centers, electric vehicles, industrial reshoring, and the electrification of heating and cooling, Ormat's geothermal and EGS capabilities position the Company to help meet this growing demand and lead technological advancement in the market. The Company's industry-leading business model and strong reputation are built on long-standing expertise, operational excellence, high-performance teams, and delivering reliable long-term energy generation.

ORMAT'S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as our projections of annual revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, expenses and debt service coverage with respect to our debt securities, future capital expenditures, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, development or operation of generation assets, including EGS projects and pilot programs, the potential capacity of our lease portfolio, legal, market, industry and geopolitical developments and incentives, technological changes, demand for renewable energy, and the growth of our business and operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," "intends," "targets," "goal", "outlook," "guidance," "contemplate," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words or expressions. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives, goals and expectations for future operations and are based upon management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Although we believe that our plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we may not achieve these plans or objectives. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including risks related to regulatory changes, geopolitical developments, commodity prices, merchant energy pricing, interest rates, supply chain disruptions, the technical and commercial viability of EGS, our ability to obtain power purchase agreements, permits and government funding, and other risks described under "Risk Factors" in Ormat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as legally required, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Ormat Technologies, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2026   2025   2026   2025  
($ in thousands, except per share data)  
Revenues:        
Electricity 163,664   167,110   514,520   507,263  
Product 61,516   62,247   285,638   153,628  
Energy storage 49,941   20,370   137,638   52,616  
Total revenues 275,121   249,727   937,796   713,507  
Cost of revenues:        
Electricity 127,411   124,588   382,276   365,657  
Product 51,390   48,766   233,016   116,568  
Energy storage 18,943   12,336   56,060   37,423  
Total cost of revenues 197,744   185,690   671,352   519,648  
Gross profit 77,377   64,037   266,444   193,859  
Operating expenses:        
Research and development expenses 1,424   1,284   4,057   5,265  
Selling and marketing expenses 6,146   4,895   17,691   13,437  
General and administrative expenses 23,276   20,174   71,716   57,869  
Other operating income
 (1,000 ) (3,125 ) (6,125 ) (10,519 )
Impairment of long-lived assets 150     8,578    
Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities 2,131   377   10,824   1,144  
Operating income 45,250   40,432   159,703   126,663  
Other income (expense):        
Interest income 5,867   1,626   14,368   4,868  
Interest expense, net (44,191 ) (35,677 ) (133,122 ) (106,832 )
Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses) (199 ) (891 ) (1,462 ) 6,237  
Income attributable to sale of tax benefits 15,677   14,356   48,851   48,178  
Other non-operating income (expense), net 192   124   (19,952 ) 422  
Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings of investees 22,596   19,970   68,386   79,536  
Income tax benefit 6,775   4,283   31,911   13,544  
Equity in earnings of investees, net 452   455   153   861  
Net income 29,823   24,708   100,450   93,941  
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,085   (571 ) 2,612   (1,396 )
Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 31,908   24,137   103,062   92,545  
Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders:        
Basic: 0.52   0.40   1.68   1.53  
Diluted: 0.51   0.39   1.65   1.51  
Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders:        
Basic 61,501   60,749   61,312   60,666  
Diluted 62,165   61,252   62,428   61,132  


Ormat Technologies, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

  September 30, 2026   December 31, 2025
ASSETS
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents 347,968     147,448  
Restricted cash and cash equivalents (primarily related to VIEs) 164,169     133,418  
Receivables:      
Trade less allowance for credit losses of $476 and $308, respectively (primarily related to VIEs) (primarily related to VIEs) 170,120     164,772  
Other 23,241     36,711  
Inventories 44,244     45,268  
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 64,958     30,011  
Prepaid expenses and other 100,746     40,141  
Total current assets 915,446     597,769  
Investment in an unconsolidated companies 198,385     162,111  
Deposits and other (primarily related to VIEs) 179,092     137,744  
Deferred income taxes 148,486     138,903  
Property, plant and equipment, net ($3,441,632 and $3,460,079 related to VIEs, respectively) 3,738,493     3,672,569  
Construction-in-process ($431,352 and $392,644 related to VIEs, respectively) 1,093,232     1,048,174  
Operating leases right of use ($24,940 and $17,236 related to VIEs, respectively) 68,711     41,756  
Finance leases right of use (none related to VIEs) 4,088     4,690  
Intangible assets, net 253,428     274,548  
Goodwill 168,005     168,244  
Total assets 6,767,366     6,246,508  
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 197,983     234,757  
Short term revolving credit lines with banks (full recourse)     80,000  
Commercial paper (less deferred financing costs of $13 and $17, respectively) 99,987     99,983  
Convertible senior notes (less deferred financing costs of $4,530) 361,045      
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 9,005     13,159  
Current portion of long-term debt:      
Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs): 92,893     79,885  
Full recourse 215,353     214,207  
Current portion of financing liability
 8,839     9,749  
Operating lease liabilities 5,325     4,764  
Finance lease liabilities 1,560     1,884  
Total current liabilities 991,990     738,388  
Long-term debt, net of current portion:      
Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs and less deferred financing
costs of $14,887 and $13,488, respectively)
 668,225     645,803  
Full recourse (less deferred financing costs of $3,395 and $4,248, respectively)
 841,210     1,009,090  
Convertible senior notes (less deferred financing costs of $17,647 and $4,103, respectively) 807,353     472,334  
Financing liability 197,779     206,647  
Operating lease liabilities 52,987     29,760  
Finance lease liabilities 2,592     2,850  
Liability associated with sale of tax benefits 166,649     190,168  
Deferred income taxes 73,396     68,661  
Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 6,179     10,378  
Liabilities for severance pay 12,709     11,942  
Asset retirement obligation 143,015     135,574  
Other long-term liabilities 26,881     33,637  
Total liabilities 3,990,965     3,555,232  
       
Redeemable noncontrolling interest 9,701     10,402  
       
Equity:      
The Company's stockholders' equity:      
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 61,986,251 and 61,104,078 shares issued; 61,502,991 and 60,845,411 shares outstanding, respectively 62     61  
Additional paid-in capital 1,677,768     1,654,635  
Treasury stock, at cost (483,260 and 258,667 shares held, respectively) (42,359 )   -17,964  
Retained earnings 990,303     909,343  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 7,580     (2,132 )
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders 2,633,354     2,543,943  
Noncontrolling interest 133,346     136,931  
Total equity 2,766,700     2,680,874  
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity 6,767,366     6,246,508  
           

Ormat Technologies, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, adjusted for (i) mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives not designated as hedging instruments; (ii) stock-based compensation; (iii) merger and acquisition transaction costs; (iv) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities, including induced conversion expense; (v) cost related to a settlement agreement; (vi) non-cash impairment charges; (vii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities; (viii) allowance for bad debts; (ix) bargain purchase gains; and (x) other unusual or non-recurring items. We adjust for these factors as they may be non-cash, unusual in nature and/or are not factors used by management for evaluating operating performance. We believe that presentation of these measures will enhance an investor's ability to evaluate our financial and operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Board of Directors and senior management use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025:

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2026       2025       2026       2025  
($ in thousands)  
Net income $ 29,823     $ 24,708     $ 100,450     $ 93,941  
Adjusted for:              
Interest expense, net (including interest income and amortization of deferred financing costs)   38,324       34,051       118,754       101,964  
Income tax benefit   (6,775 )     (4,283 )     (31,911 )     (13,544 )
Adjustment to investment in unconsolidated companies: our proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla and Ijen   3,704       3,580       10,765       10,857  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion   78,925       73,239       230,426       213,071  
EBITDA $ 144,001     $ 131,295     $ 428,484     $ 406,289  
Mark-to-market (gains) or losses of derivative instruments   607       1,198       (184 )     (1,206 )
Stock-based compensation   5,498       4,941       16,466       14,473  
Allowance for bad debts   1       158       669       210  
Induced conversion expense in connection with the issuance of the 2031 Convertible Notes               34,413        
Impairment of long-lived assets   150             8,578        
Merger and acquisition transaction costs   1,394       479       2,826       1,488  
Bargain purchase gain               (9,616 )      
Settlement agreement expenses and other               168       900  
Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities   2,131       377       10,824       1,144  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 153,782     $ 138,448     $ 492,628     $ 423,298  


Ormat Technologies, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS 1

Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS are adjusted for one-time expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. The use of Adjusted Net income attributed to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS is intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business.

The following tables reconcile Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted EPS to Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025:

  Three Months Ended
September 30		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2026   2025     2026     2025
(in millions, except for EPS)          
GAAP Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders   31.9   24.1     103.1     92.5
Induced conversion expense in connection with the issuance of the 2031 Convertible Notes         34.4    
Bargain purchase gain         (9.6 )  
Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities   1.68   0.3     8.55     0.9
Impairment of long-lived assets   0.12       6.8    
Merger and acquisition transaction costs   1.10   0.4     2.23     1.18
Allowance for bad debts
     0.1     0.53     0.17
Settlement agreement expenses and other         0.13     0.71
Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders $ 34.8 $ 24.9   $ 146.1   $ 95.5
GAAP diluted EPS ($)   0.51   0.39     1.65     1.51
Induced conversion expense in connection with the issuance of the 2031 Convertible Notes         0.55    
Bargain purchase gain         (0.15 )  
Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities   0.03   0.01     0.13     0.02
Impairment of long-lived assets   0.00       0.11    
Merger and acquisition transaction costs   0.02   0.01     0.04     0.02
Allowance for bad debts
     0.00     0.01     0.00
Settlement agreement expenses and other         0.00     0.01
Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.56 $ 0.41   $ 2.34   $ 1.56

___________________
1 Adjusted diluted EPS is computed based on adjusted net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding before rounding. The individual components in the table are rounded to the nearest applicable unit; therefore, recalculation using the rounded amounts may not result in the adjusted diluted EPS presented.

Ormat Technologies Contact:
Smadar Lavi
VP Head of IR and ESG Planning & Reporting
775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)
slavi@ormat.com		   Investor Relations Agency Contact:
Joseph Caminiti or Josh Carroll
Alpha IR Group
312-445-2870
ORA@alpha-ir.com

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Ora Gold Limited (ASX: OAU, “Ora” or the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results from infill RC drilling at the Crown Prince Project (M51/886) part of Ora’s broader Garden Gully tenure (Figure 1). HighlightsOra has received assays for a 7,500m, 66-hole infill RC drilling program at Crown... Keep Reading...
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Quarterly Activities Report for the Period ended 30 September 2024

Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU) (“Ora” or the “Company”), a Western Australian gold explorer, is pleased to provide shareholders and investors with an exploration and operations overview to accompany the Appendix 5B for the quarter ending 30 September 2024 (“Quarter”, “Reporting Period”).... Keep Reading...

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