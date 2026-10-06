Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) (the "Company" or "Ormat"), a leading geothermal and renewable energy company, today announced that it plans to publish its third quarter financial results in a press release that will be issued on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, after the market closes. In conjunction with this report, the Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Participants within the United States and Canada, please dial 1-833-461-5787, approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. If you are calling from outside the United States or Canada, please dial +1-585-542-9983. The access code for the call is 244015737. Please request the "Ormat Technologies, Inc. call" when prompted by the conference call operator. The conference call will also be accompanied by a live webcast, accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. To access the replay within the United States and Canada, please dial 1-833-309-1852. From outside of the United States and Canada, please dial +1-929-828-5978. Please use the replay access code 244015737. The webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

ABOUT Ormat Technologies

With over six decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company, and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation ("REG"), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,600MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company's activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat's current total generating portfolio is 1,850MW with a 1,355MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 495MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

Ormat is the only single-solution company with tangible and proven end-to-end capabilities to commercialize, scale, and operate Enhanced Geothermal Systems. As electricity demand accelerates, driven by AI data centers, electric vehicles, industrial reshoring, and the electrification of heating and cooling, Ormat's geothermal and EGS capabilities position the Company to help meet this growing demand and lead technological advancement in the market. The Company's industry-leading business model and strong reputation are built on long-standing expertise, operational excellence, high-performance teams, and delivering reliable long-term energy generation.

Ormat Technologies Contact:
Smadar Lavi
VP, Head of IR and ESG Planning & Reporting
775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)
slavi@ormat.com		 Investor Relations Agency Contact:
Joseph Caminiti or Josh Carroll
Alpha IR Group
312-445-2870
ORA@alpha-ir.com

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