Orla Mining Reports Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Orla Mining Reports Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("ORLA" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held today. All nominees, as set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 8, 2026, were elected as directors of ORLA at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Orla Mining Ltd. Logo

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Charles Jeannes

249,433,613

99.91

231,897

0.09

Jason Simpson

249,474,105

99.92

191,406

0.08

Jean Robitaille

229,883,308

92.08

19,782,202

7.92

David Stephens

249,101,848

99.77

563,663

0.23

Elizabeth McGregor

249,419,097

99.90

246,414

0.10

Tamara Brown

249,452,393

99.91

213,117

0.09

Ana Sofía Ríos

249,453,070

99.91

212,441

0.09

Rob Krcmarov

246,442,566

98.71

3,222,945

1.29

Joanna Pearson

247,565,880

99.16

2,099,631

0.84

The shareholders also approved: (1) the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and (2) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation, also known as "say-on-pay". Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Outcome of Vote

Votes For

% For 

Against

% Against

Withheld

% Withheld

Appointment of Auditors

Carried

257,611,878

99.92

-

-

214,300

0.08

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on
Executive Compensation

Carried

242,358,890

97.07

7,306,618

2.93

-

-

The Company filed its Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and it is available under the Company's profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The Company's 2025 Audited Financial Statements are available on the Company's website at https://orlamining.com/investors/disclosure-portal/.

Shareholders may also receive a copy of these Company documents without charge upon request by e-mail at info@orlamining.com.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla's corporate strategy is to acquire, develop, and operate mineral properties where the Company's expertise can substantially increase stakeholder value. The Company has three material projects, consisting of two operating mines and one development project, all 100% owned by the Company: (1) Camino Rojo, in Zacatecas State, Mexico, an operating gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine and the potential underground Project. The property covers over 139,000 hectares which contains a large oxide and sulphide Mineral Resource; (2) Musselwhite Mine, in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, an underground gold mine that has been in operation for over 25 years and produced over 6 million ounces of gold, with a long history of resource growth and conversion; and (3) South Railroad (South Carlin Complex), in Nevada, United States, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach gold project located on the Carlin trend. The technical reports for the Company's material projects are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com, and on SEDAR+ and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Bradbury
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

www.orlamining.com
info@orlamining.com

SOURCE Orla Mining Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/16/c2708.html

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