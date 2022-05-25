Precious MetalsInvesting News

Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to update shareholders on its now complete drill program at its McGarry Project. The drill program completed 5,433 metres of diamond drilling over 11 holes. Samples have been sent to the laboratory for assaying and the Company expects to receive the results in early June. Orefinders cautions the timing of lab results has been unpredictable.

The Company is now planning its next drill program on its Knight Project in the Shining Tree Distring of Ontario .

Details of McGarry Phase 1 Drill Program

Orefinders' McGarry project is immediately adjacent to the Kerr-Addison Mine. Drill targets for the Phase 1 program were defined based on the results of advanced 3-D constrained inversion modeling performed by Mira Geoscience of new geophysical data sets generated by an ORION SWATH survey performed for the Company by Quantec Geoscience (NR dated March 1, 2021 ). The new geophysical data sets include both IP (induced polarization) and MT (magnetotelluric) data that together provide high resolution coverage of the Project to depths of around 2,500 meters, which allows for more detailed modeling of the geology and structures at the Project than was previously possible, and for the identification of high priority drill targets.

The Phase 1 drill program and the geological, structural and geophysical context of the high priority drill targets are presented at the following link:

McGarry Phase 1 Drilling Program

QP Statement

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jared Beebe P.Geo ., a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

About Orefinders Resources Inc.

Orefinders is a gold exploration and development company focused exclusively on the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX:AEM) holds an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in Orefinders Knight and McGarry projects (the "Projects") in exchange for spending $60 million on the Projects.

N either TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Orefinders' assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Orefinders. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Orefinders with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Orefinders' profile at www.sedar.com .

Satori Awaits Assays from 2022 Phase I Drilling Completed at Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2022 Phase I drill program at Tartan Lake. A total of 10 holes (2,900 metres) were completed. Seven holes targeted the McFadden showing, an area of intense quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veining hosted in intensely sheared and deformed volcanics, approximately 1.5 kilometres south of the Main Zone.

The remaining three holes targeted the down-plunge extension of the South Zone approximately 100 meters below hole TLSZ21-05 which intersected 9.59 g/t Au over 11.75 metres, the highest value intercept ever reported at the South Zone (See news release dated October 14, 2021).

Arizona Silver Extends High Grade Zone at Philadelphia Project - Drills 2.26 Metres at 11.81 GPT Gold and 39.31 GPT Silver Within 31.01m at 2.38 GPT Gold, 10.58 GPT Silver

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - May 25, 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) is pleased to announce that drilling at the Philadelphia project, Mohave County, Arizona has extended the strike of high grade gold-silver mineralization.  Assays have been returned for two holes with two further holes in the assay laboratory.  Drilling is continuing.

Holes PC22-89 and PC22-90 (beneath the "shark fin")

These holes extend recently drilled high grade mineralization to the north under the "shark fin", a weakly mineralized breccia.  The two holes intersected the target as predicted, confirming the "boiling zone" model that guides our exploration. A high-grade vein was intersected 45 metres down-dip from the outcrop, with the deeper of the two drill holes yielding the best thickness and grade as anticipated.

PC22-90 (deeper hole)

  • High grade (hanging wall) vein: 93.84 to 96.10 metres downhole depth (2.26m) at 11.81 gpt gold, 39.31 gpt silver, within

  • High Grade Vein Interval: 91.68 to 99.70 metres (8.02m) at 7.50 gpt gold, 29.07 gpt silver, within

  • Total Mineralized Zone: 82.41 to 113.41 metres (31.01m) at 2.38 gpt gold, 10.58 gpt silver

PC22-89 (shallower hole)

  • High Grade HW Vein : 72.59 to 73.54 metres (0.95m) at 11.20 gpt gold, 27.88 gpt silver, within

  • Total Mineralized Zone: 60.67 to 81.71 metres (21.04m), 0.97gpt gold, 1.33 gpt silver

Mr. Greg Hahn, Vice President, Exploration commented, " All of the assayed holes in this program have intersected potentially economic grade mineralization.  The two new holes demonstrate how quickly the epithermal vein system changes with depth from no vein at the "shark fin", to a narrow vein 45 metres below the outcrop (PC22-89), to a thick vein interval 35 metres deeper (PC22-90). The vein continues to depth, with intercepts in holes PC22-88 and PC22-91 (with assays outstanding)."

"We followed these holes with PC22-91, a deep test below this mineralization. The rig then moved 300 metres to the south to drill PC22-92, a core drill twin of a previous reverse circulation drill hole. That hole has been completed with the drill rig now sited on PC22-93, 350 metres north of the "shark fin." Assays are awaited," continued Greg Hahn.

Updated geologic sections and photos of core from the completed holes are posted to the web site at: https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia/ .

Geologically, holes PC22-89 and PC22-90 tested the "shark fin," a calcite cemented breccia that contains clasts of quartz vein material and altered Tr2 rhyolite . They were drilled from the same drill pad as the previous core holes but on a new azimuth of 325 degrees instead of 270 degrees. See Section 1.

Hole PC-91 tested down-dip of the holes reported here but was lost at 266 metres in mineralization. The zone started at 173 metres with abundant stockwork quartz in Tr2 breccia and quartz vein clasts, followed by the lower vein breccia.  The drill rods became interminably stuck at 266 metres in the lower vein breccia resulting in the hole being abandoned.  We plan to re-drill the hole at a later date from a different pad to complete the intercept in the footwall vein and to intersect the Arabian Fault.

The drill rig was moved to our southern access area located 300 meters to the south of the Section 1 holes reported above. The intervening 300 metre strike is undrilled to date pending road construction. A core hole, PC22-92 was drilled parallel to RC hole PRC21-85, which intersected 115.9 metres of 1.34 gpt gold and 5.78 gpt silver, our thickest drill intercept to date. The core twin is intended to provide a comparison of RC drilling results to core results where groundwater flow is present.

Lithologies compared quite favourably between the two drill holes. The presence of quartz in the footwall granite is readily explainable by a unique bi-lithic breccia consisting of quartz vein clasts and granite clasts below the stockwork quartz in Tr2 rhyolite, and by the continuation of stockwork quartz in the granite below the bi-lithic breccia. Both holes PC22-91 and PC22-92 are in the laboratory.

The drill is currently on hole PC22-93, located 350 meters north of the holes reported in this press release, drilling beneath a prominent hill of stockwork quartz in granite. The hole is currently down 54 metres, having intersected brecciated stockwork quartz in the Arabian Fault and in the footwall granite beginning at 27 metres depth. The hole is targeted for 180 metres, to test the full extent of the stockwork quartz system exposed on the hill.

There are no drill holes testing the 350 metre-strike length between this hole and the two holes reported in this release. Meridian Gold drilled the upper 30 metres of the hill in the early 1980s with good results, but they failed to test the down-dip potential due to right-of-way limitations at the time. Those issues were eliminated in the late 1990's when the highway was relocated.

QA/QC Program

All assaying was conducted by ALS Global, an independent analytical laboratory. Core was trucked to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, where the samples are inventoried, dried, crushed and pulverized.  Pulverized splits are sent to the ALS analytical facility in Vancouver, British Columbia for analyses. All material handling is done under a strict chain of custody protocol.  Gold is determined by fire assay with an AA finish and silver is determined by ICP-MS methods within a 31-element suite.

The Company maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of standards and blanks to the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the independent QA/QC protocols of ALS Global.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property. The company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property that hosts Carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link:

and visit our website at: www.arizonasilverexploration.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration INC.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2022 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2022 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2022 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

Snowline Gold Expands Its 100% Owned Flagship Projects Through Staking and Constructs 45-Person Camp

  • 1172 new claims staked adding 23,229 hectares across three existing projects
  • Expands total Yukon land position by 22% to roughly 127,300 hectares
  • New, centrally located 45-person camp under construction in preparation for 2022 field season
  • Drill program scheduled to commence June 1

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has expanded its 100% owned Rogue and Cynthia projects in the east central Yukon through staking. In total, 1,172 new claims were staked covering 23,229 hectares (232 km2), bringing the company's Yukon mineral tenure holdings to 127,310 hectares (1,273 km2) across its seven projects. Claims were staked to bolster existing property positions following the Company's recent drill and surface sampling discoveries. The claims cover additional geochemical anomalies and connect properties, which will enhance exploration efficiency. The increased land position further solidifies Snowline's competitive advantage in an emerging gold district that hosts multiple gold discoveries and mineralization styles

"Our successful exploration campaign in 2021 demonstrated a high level of mineral potential in a previously underappreciated and sparsely explored region," said Scott Berdahl, CEO and director of Snowline Gold. "This targeted expansion reflects our renewed, results-based conviction behind our exploration thesis. It cements our first-mover position as we aim to explore not just a discovery, but a potential new gold district. Our soon-to-begin 2022 exploration program will build on last season's discoveries alongside first-ever drill testing of multiple new targets."

NV Gold Significantly Enlarges Epithermal Gold Mineralization at its Slumber Project, Nevada

Hole SL-27 Returns 112m @ 0.26 gpt, Hole SL 25 Returns 47m @ 0.32 gpt

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") The Company reported an update today on its 2021-2 Slumber Project in Nevada, USA

Leocor Gold Defines 7km Gold/Copper Trend at the Baie Verte Project, NW Newfoundland

(TheNewswire)

Leocor Gold Inc.

  • Follow up drill program planned for June

Freegold Intersects 2.49 g/t Au over 167.7m and 0.94g/t Au over 617 m at Golden Summit

 Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce results from an additional 12 holes ( 6,091m ) as part of the program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit").  The highway-accessible Golden Summit project is located approximately 32 km northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska . The remaining results from the 2021 program are expected over the coming weeks.

Gold mineralization in the Dolphin/Cleary area is hosted within a broad structural corridor of gold mineralization that is hosted in Dolphin stock, a multiphase intrusive complex, and metasedimentary rocks comprised of various schists. Drilling and historic shallow underground mining has intersected this gold mineralization that extends from surface to depths of over 1,000 m from the Dolphin stock in the west to the Cleary Hill mine workings in the east, a distance of over 1.5km. Gold mineralization is hosted within high-grade quartz veins and silicified zones that occur within a broader lower-grade envelope of quartz stockwork mineralization. Freegold's drill programs continue to successfully delineate both these higher-grade veins as well as the encompassing lower-grade stockwork mineralization to depths well below the depths of previous drilling and outside of the current pit constrained gold resource.

