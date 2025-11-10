Orchestra BioMed Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Business Updates

Orchestra BioMed Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Business Updates

  • Secured $147.6 million in proceeds and committed capital following completion of strategic transactions and concurrent public and private equity offerings, led by $71.6 million in committed capital from Medtronic and Ligand, as well as $30 million from Terumo

  • Initiated patient enrollments in the Virtue Trial evaluating Virtue ® Sirolimus AngioInfusion™ Balloon ("Virtue SAB") trial versus commercially available paclitaxel-coated balloon

  • Demonstrated partnership-driven business model execution with expanded strategic collaboration with Medtronic and new right of first refusal agreement with Terumo

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, "Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided a business update highlighting recent financial and regulatory milestones.

Q3 2025 and Recent Business Highlights:

  • Completed multiple strategic transactions and concurrent public and private equity offerings totaling $147.6 million in gross proceeds to support continued advancement of the Company's pivotal trial-stage Atrioventricular Interval Modulation Therapy ("AVIM Therapy") and Virtue SAB clinical programs. Gross proceeds are comprised of:
    • $55 million received or to be received by May 1, 2026, subject to certain conditions, in strategic investments from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: LGND, "Ligand") and Medtronic, plc (NYSE: MDT, "Medtronic")
    • $62.6 million received from a $46 million oversubscribed, underwritten public offering of common stock and prefunded warrants and $11.6 million and $5 million received from private placements of common stock to Medtronic and Ligand, respectively
    • $30 million received from Terumo Corporation, including a $10 million payment in exchange for granting Terumo a right of first refusal ("ROFR") and a $20 million purchase of non-voting preferred stock, convertible into common stock at a minimum of $12 per share (the "Preferred Stock")
  • Extended cash runway into Q4 2027 , supporting potentially significant value-creating catalysts, including:
    • BACKBEAT study enrollment completion in mid-2026
    • Follow up for the BACKBEAT study primary endpoint data
    • Completion of enrollment of the Virtue Trial (as defined below) in mid-2027
  • Initiated patient enrollments in the Virtue SAB U.S. pivotal trial , a randomized head-to-head IDE registrational clinical trial comparing Virtue SAB with the commercially available AGENT™ DCB paclitaxel-coated balloon for the treatment of coronary in-stent restenosis (the "Virtue Trial"). Target completion of enrollment is expected in mid-2027.
  • Entered into new strategic rights agreement with Terumo , superseding prior agreement which is now terminated, and providing Terumo with a ROFR with respect to certain strategic transactions relating to Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary artery disease.
    • Orchestra BioMed retains all development and distribution rights for Virtue SAB across all indications and has strategic optionality to explore potential transactions
    • Orchestra BioMed is sponsoring and in full operational control of the Virtue Trial
    • Orchestra BioMed received $30 million for granting the ROFR and selling Terumo the Preferred Stock in additional payments on top of the prior $30 million payment and $5 million equity investment
  • Expanded strategic collaboration with Medtronic, providing pathway for future development of AVIM Therapy-enabled leadless pacemakers.
  • Implemented FDA-approved BACKBEAT global pivotal study protocol enhancements , broadening patient enrollment criteria for a more than 24-fold increase in the potentially eligible patient pool.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Commentary from David Hochman:

Mr. Hochman stated: "The last several months have been a period of exceptional execution, during which we secured nearly $150 million in capital and committed capital, positioning Orchestra BioMed to advance both of our pivotal-stage, high-impact programs with full momentum. Enrollment is actively underway in our pivotal, registrational trials for both AVIM Therapy and Virtue SAB. We are proud to have achieved a favorable realignment with Terumo, expanded our collaboration with Medtronic, and secured significant additional funding on terms we believe are highly attractive for shareholders, including a new strategic financial partnership with Ligand. As a result, we are well-financed through key clinical and regulatory milestones. We believe 2026 will be a landmark year for Orchestra, with the target completion of enrollment in the BACKBEAT study and active execution of the Virtue Trial toward completion of enrollment in the Virtue Trial in 2027."

Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

  • Cash and cash equivalents and Marketable securities totaled $95.8 million as of September 30, 2025. On November 7, 2025, we received $30.0 million pursuant to new strategic rights and Terumo stock purchase agreements. The Company has commitments from Ligand and Medtronic to receive a combined $35.0 million in additional proceeds on or before May 1, 2026, based on the terms of agreements with those parties.
  • Net cash used in operating activities and for the purchase of fixed assets was $14.9 million during the third quarter of 2025, compared with $13.8 million for the third quarter in 2024, with the primary driver being increased research and development costs during the third quarter of 2025.
  • Revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $0.9 million, compared with $1.0 million for the third quarter in 2024.
  • Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were $14.0 million, compared with $11.6 million for the third quarter in 2024. The increase was primarily due to additional costs associated with the ongoing BACKBEAT global pivotal study.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were $7.1 million, compared with $5.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in professional fees.
  • Net loss for the third quarter of 2025 was $20.8 million, or $0.40 per share, compared with a net loss of $15.4 million, or $0.41 per share, for the third quarter of 2024. Net loss for the third quarter of 2025 included $3.0 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense as compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2024.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through strategic collaborations with market-leading global medical device companies. The Company's two flagship product candidates - Atrioventricular Interval Modulation (AVIM) Therapy and Virtue ® Sirolimus AngioInfusion™ Balloon (Virtue SAB) - are currently undergoing pivotal clinical trials for their lead indications, each representing multi-billion-dollar annual global market opportunities. AVIM Therapy is a bioelectronic treatment for hypertension, the leading risk factor for death worldwide, and is designed to be delivered as a firmware upgrade to a pacemaker and achieve immediate, substantial and sustained reductions in blood pressure in patients with hypertensive heart disease. The Company has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), one of the largest medical device companies in the world, for the development and commercialization of AVIM Therapy for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients. AVIM Therapy has FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for these patients, as well as an estimated 7.7 million total patients in the U.S. with uncontrolled hypertension despite medical therapy and increased cardiovascular risk. Virtue SAB is a highly differentiated, first-of-its-kind drug delivery angioplasty balloon system designed to deliver a proprietary extended-release formulation of sirolimus, SirolimusEFR™, for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease, the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Virtue SAB has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA for the treatment of coronary ISR, coronary small vessel disease and below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. For further information about Orchestra BioMed, please visit www.orchestrabiomed.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

References to Websites and Social Media Platforms

References to information included on, or accessible through, websites and social media platforms do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites or social media platforms, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.

About AVIM Therapy

AVIM Therapy is an investigational therapy compatible with standard dual-chamber pacemakers designed to substantially and persistently lower blood pressure. It has been evaluated in pilot studies in patients with hypertension who are also indicated for a pacemaker. MODERATO II, a double-blind, randomized pilot study, showed that patients treated with AVIM Therapy experienced net reductions of 8.1 mmHg in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (aSBP) and 12.3 mmHg in office systolic blood pressure (oSBP) at six months when compared to control patients. In addition to reducing blood pressure, clinical results using AVIM Therapy demonstrate improvements in cardiac function and hemodynamics. The BACKBEAT (BradycArdia paCemaKer with atrioventricular interval modulation for Blood prEssure treAtmenT) global pivotal study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of AVIM Therapy in lowering blood pressure in patients who have systolic blood pressure above target despite anti-hypertensive medication and who are indicated for or have recently received a dual-chamber cardiac pacemaker. AVIM Therapy has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension in patients who have increased cardiovascular risk.

About Virtue SAB

Virtue SAB is a highly differentiated, first-of-its-kind drug delivery angioplasty balloon system designed to deliver a proprietary extended-release formulation of sirolimus, SirolimusEFR™. It uses a non-coated microporous AngioInfusion™ Balloon to protect the drug in transit and consistently deliver a large liquid dose, overcoming certain limitations of drug-coated balloons. SirolimusEFR delivered by Virtue SAB has been shown in published preclinical series involving hundreds of arterial deliveries to achieve sustained tissue levels well above the known required therapeutic tissue concentration for inhibiting restenosis (1 ng/mg tissue) for the entire critical healing period of approximately 30 days. Virtue SAB demonstrated positive three-year clinical data in coronary ISR in the SABRE study, a multi-center, prospective, independent core lab-adjudicated clinical study of 50 patients conducted in Europe. Virtue SAB has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA for the treatment of coronary ISR, coronary small vessel disease and peripheral artery disease below-the-knee.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the initiation, enrollment, timing, implementation and design of the Company's ongoing pivotal trials, including the timing of completion of enrollment in the BACKBEAT study and the Virtue Trial, the receipt of committed capital, the Company's expected cash runway, realizing the clinical and commercial value of AVIM Therapy and Virtue SAB, the potential safety and efficacy of the Company's product candidates, and the ability of the Company's partnerships to accelerate clinical development. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; risks related to regulatory approval of the Company's commercial product candidates and ongoing regulation of the Company's product candidates, if approved; the timing of, and the Company's ability to achieve expected regulatory and business milestones; the impact of competitive products and product candidates; and the risk factors discussed under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025 and the risk factor discussed under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC on May 12, 2025.

The Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, the Company cautions against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date of this press release. The Company does not plan and undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made herein, except as required by law.

Investor Contact
Silas Newcomb
Orchestra BioMed
Snewcomb@orchestrabiomed.com

Media Contact
Kelsey Kirk-Ellis
Orchestra BioMed
Kkirkellis@orchestrabiomed.com

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
September 30, December 31,
2025 2024
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,012 $ 22,261
Marketable securities 53,808 44,551
Accounts receivable, net 52 92
Inventory 365 173
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,531 2,094
Total current assets 97,768 69,171
Property and equipment, net 1,595 1,384
Right-of-use assets 1,653 2,103
Strategic investments, less current portion 2,495 2,495
Deposits and other assets 1,296 1,020
TOTAL ASSETS $ 104,807 $ 76,173
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable $ 8,473 $ 5,134
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,837 6,084
Operating lease liability, current portion 696 550
Deferred revenue, current portion 4,649 4,439
Total current liabilities 20,655 16,207
Deferred revenue, less current portion 8,659 10,989
Royalty purchase agreement 16,167 -
Loan payable 14,204 14,292
Operating lease liability, less current portion 1,135 1,687
Other long-term liabilities 248 40
TOTAL LIABILITIES 61,068 43,215
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. - -
Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 340,000,000 shares authorized; 56,464,731 and 38,194,442 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. 6 4
Additional paid-in capital 412,512 342,780
Accumulated other comprehensive income 45 52
Accumulated deficit (368,824 ) (309,878 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 43,739 32,958
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 104,807 $ 76,173


ORCHESTRA BIOMED HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2025 2024
Revenue:
Partnership revenue $ 721 $ 803
Product revenue 140 184
Total revenue 861 987
Expenses:
Cost of product revenues 49 68
Research and development 14,027 11,595
Selling, general and administrative 7,098 5,666
Total expenses 21,174 17,329
Loss from operations (20,313 ) (16,342 )
Other (expense) income:
Interest (expense) income, net (515 ) 916
Total other (expense) income (515 ) 916
Net loss $ (20,828 ) $ (15,426 )
Net loss per share
Basic and diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.41 )
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 52,186,503 37,621,495
Comprehensive loss
Net loss $ (20,828 ) $ (15,426 )
Unrealized gain on marketable securities 29 121
Comprehensive loss $ (20,799 ) $ (15,305 )

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTNYSE:MDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Corp. (" New Found Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the Company will be participating in several upcoming conferences, including the Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025. The focus of these conferences will be to discuss... Keep Reading...
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders. First Quarter 2024 Results Results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 are... Keep Reading...

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in... Keep Reading...
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Keenan P. Eng to the position of Vice President Exploitation and Mr. Austin Nieuwdorp CA, CPA to the position of Vice President Finance and Controller both... Keep Reading...
ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y) ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will hold its 57th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday , May 15, 2024. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of ATCO's full year 2023 and first quarter 2024... Keep Reading...
Medical devices on a desk.

How to Invest in Medical Device Stocks and ETFs

The medical device market offers investors unique exposure to the overall life science space, especially in an era of fast-growing tech advancements in healthcare.This industry covers a wide range of health and medical instruments and equipment used in the treatment, mitigation, diagnosis and... Keep Reading...
illustration of brain and cell phone.

BlinkLab Completes First Patient Test for US Autism Diagnostic Study

Digital healthcare company BlinkLab (ASX:BB1) has tested the first patient in its US autism diagnostic study, which is geared at validating the company's Dx1 test as a diagnostic aid for clinicians. BlinkLab states in its Wednesday (March 12) release that the study is the largest digital... Keep Reading...
HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Limited (ASX: HMD), a medical data and technology company leading the digital transformation of maternity care, is delighted to announce it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), a leading global provider of smartwatches and GPS-enabled products, aimed at... Keep Reading...
Cardiologist wearing virtual reality glasses.

2 Biggest Medical Device ETFs in 2025

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular investment strategy, and generally contain a variety of publicly traded companies under one stock symbol, often with a focus on a specific sector.Depending on the ETF, investors may be able to track up-and-coming companies, get exposure to top firms or... Keep Reading...
Cyclomedica

Cyclopharm Signs US Agreement with HCA Healthcare for Technegas®

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC) is pleased to announce the signing of a major contract with Hospital Corporation of America Healthcare (HCA), one of the largest single healthcare providers in the United States. This agreement marks a significant milestone for the company which will allow the... Keep Reading...
CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries CommenceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Two Pools Gold Project Update

High-Grade Gold and Antimony Zones Delineated at St George

Noble Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Nextech3D.ai Announces CEO Evan Gappelberg Acquires 550,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Buys

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Two Pools Gold Project Update

Precious Metals Investing

High-Grade Gold and Antimony Zones Delineated at St George

Gold Investing

Heliostar Eyes Gold Production to 300,000 Ounces by End of Decade

Base Metals Investing

Noble Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

uranium investing

US Reinstates Uranium as Critical Mineral, Boosting Domestic Producers

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?