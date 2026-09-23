Oracle to Advance Cancer Care with New Oncology EHR

Is expected to empower care teams with AI-driven workflows, insights, and connected patient information to help enable more effective, personalized treatment
Oracle Health and Life Sciences Summit Oracle today announced its Oracle Health Oncology EHR. Building on the capabilities of Oracle's modern, AI-powered ambulatory EHR, the new solution is purpose-built for the distinct demands of cancer care, bringing together oncology-specific workflows, AI-fueled clinical intelligence derived from multiple data sources, and connected information to support patient care from diagnosis through treatment and follow-up.
"A cancer diagnosis changes everything for patients and their families. Care teams should not be slowed down by fragmented information, lack of clinical insights, and antiquated technology that forces the patient to search for and recount their history repeatedly, risking critical missed details," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "Oracle Health Oncology EHR is designed to bring the patient's story together and provide personalized treatment recommendations, helping clinicians focus their time and expertise where they matter most: caring for the person in front of them."
Putting the needs of patients and oncology teams at the center of care
Cancer care is among the most complex forms of medicine. The multidisciplinary nature of treatment requires oncologists and their teams to coordinate rapidly changing treatment plans, chemotherapy regimens, laboratory and imaging results, medications, referrals, and insurance requirements across multiple care settings. When that information is fragmented, clinicians lose valuable time assembling the context needed to make decisions, while patients face a disconnected care experience during an already difficult time.
With embedded AI agents and clinical decision support built in, the context-aware EHR is expected to help care teams navigate the complexity of cancer care by delivering an intuitive and responsive experience across inpatient and outpatient settings.
Oracle Health's AI-powered assistant for oncologists is expected to connect results, decision support, and action across the cancer care journey. From patient snapshots and pre-visit summaries that surface what has changed, to specialized assistants for Tumor Board preparation and guideline-grounded treatment planning, the assistant can help clinicians make sense of complex information and carry their decisions into workflows such as orders, referrals, documentation, and coding. Oracle's broader vision is a connected ecosystem of role-based AI assistants supporting nurses, patients, care coordinators, researchers, and the wider multidisciplinary cancer care team, helping people work together with shared context throughout the patient journey.
Planned capabilities are intended to help users benefit from:
- Unified cancer-care timelines: enabling access to a clear, chronological view of cancer-related diagnoses and treatments to support continuity of care and informed decision-making.
- Connected worklists for nurse navigators: to support care coordination from clinician diagnosis through treatment and survivorship, helping navigators maintain holistic, connected care plans.
- Intelligent precision oncology insights: that unify genomic, radiology, pathology, laboratory, pharmacy, and social determinants of health data to support diagnoses and evidence-based treatment decisions, with a foundation for future capabilities such as pathway guidance, predictive analytics, trial matching, cost comparisons, and industry content.
- Streamlined regimen planning workflows: which simplify chemotherapy and immunotherapy ordering with lifetime cumulative-dose calculations, mobile ordering, response-to-treatment documentation, and simplified regimen maintenance, helping care teams manage treatment changes and support consistent, evidence-based care.
To learn more, join the live action today at the Oracle Health and Life Sciences Summit by visiting https://www.oracle.com/health/health-life-sciences-summit/.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit www.oracle.com.
Future Product Disclaimer
The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
Statements in this article relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions, and prospects are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in Oracle's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors." These filings are available on the SEC's website or on Oracle's website at https://www.oracle.com/investor. All information in this article is current as of September 2026 and Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-to-advance-cancer-care-with-new-oncology-ehr-302887952.html
SOURCE Oracle