Oracle Reinvents Enterprise Computing for the AI Era with OpenAI

Oracle brings frontier AI into the heart of enterprise computing with OpenAI to transform how organizations work
Oracle AI World -- Oracle today announced a major new collaboration with OpenAI to redefine how the world's businesses run in the age of AI. By bringing together OpenAI models, ChatGPT, and Codex with Oracle's applications, data, and cloud infrastructure, both companies are putting AI directly to work across the systems and operations used by customers that power the world's economy. An expanded suite of products brings that approach to life, by helping people work across systems with AI, enabling them to build and deploy applications, finding and fixing security vulnerabilities, and giving entrepreneurs an integrated foundation to build and run companies.
"OpenAI is transforming how enterprises solve business problems, from chat, to coding, to analytics, to autonomous agents," said Clay Magouyrk, CEO, Oracle. "With this new product suite, we are uniting their transformative AI capabilities with Oracle applications, data, and cloud infrastructure—technology that businesses around the world rely on to run their most critical operations."
"More businesses are choosing OpenAI as we make it easier to put AI to work through the tools and systems they already use," said Greg Brockman, president and co-founder, OpenAI. "Our expanded partnership with Oracle helps bring that opportunity to more companies, putting frontier AI into everyday operations so teams can build software faster, strengthen security and take on more complex knowledge work."
Oracle and OpenAI are putting AI to work across enterprise operations, application development, cybersecurity, and business creation:
Run Your Business Through ChatGPT
OpenAI and Oracle share an ambition to set the standard for the agent-ready enterprise. Both companies are partnering across the full innovation cycle to transform Oracle's applications for agents and bring them into a unified experience in ChatGPT.
Oracle AI Workspace provides a single user experience that brings OpenAI frontier models together with Oracle applications, enterprise data, and cloud services. Through the plugins in ChatGPT on Oracle AI Workspace, employees can access information, complete approved business workflows, and take action alongside Oracle systems. It is designed to connect Oracle Fusion Applications, Oracle NetSuite, Oracle AI Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and other enterprise tools, and data sources.
The Oracle AI Workspace will make the breadth of Oracle's capabilities agent-ready and accessible to ChatGPT users. People can describe business goals and these plugins in ChatGPT will bring together the right Oracle tools and information to help them accomplish it. With ChatGPT, Oracle AI Workspace puts AI directly into the flow of enterprise work while maintaining the governance, approvals, and controls required for enterprise operations.
Strengthen Security with Frontier AI
Oracle and OpenAI are working to make advanced security testing easier for organizations to put into practice. Oracle AI Security Mesh, a managed service that uses OpenAI cyber models, helps customers find and fix vulnerabilities in their applications and infrastructure across OCI, other clouds, and on-premises environments before attackers can exploit them.
The service combines OpenAI frontier cyber models with Oracle's testing tools, independent validation, testing infrastructure, and operational safeguards managed by Oracle, so customers don't need to build and operate their own agentic defensive/offensive systems. Customers define where testing is authorized and control its scope, while Oracle manages the safeguards to reduce the risk of outages or business disruption during testing.
Turn Ideas into Enterprise Applications
Oracle App Composer helps employees turn ideas into enterprise applications that solve recurring business challenges, without requiring coding expertise to build or maintain them. Users can build applications with Codex, while Oracle manages deployment and operations on OCI. Oracle App Composer connects applications to approved Oracle data and workflows and provides access to OCI services, including OCI Kubernetes Engine and Oracle Autonomous AI Database. It also applies enterprise identity, permissions, networking, audit, and application life cycle controls, helping organizations take AI-generated applications from idea to secure enterprise deployment at scale.
Oracle App Composer also supports APEXlang, a new Oracle technology that gives customers the speed of generative development without producing opaque application code that is difficult to maintain.
Build Your Business with AI from Day One
Oracle AI SMB Bundle is a new free-to-start packaged offering that provides $12,000 in Oracle cloud credits each year, giving small businesses the AI tools they need to build products, run their operations, and scale. It brings together ChatGPT Business for daily work, Oracle AI Workspace for accessing business applications and data through ChatGPT, Codex and Oracle App Composer for building apps, and OCI for deploying them. The bundle also includes NetSuite QuickStart, which provides a foundation for managing core operations, including invoicing and cash flow. Terms, conditions, and restrictions apply.
Additional Resources
- Learn more about the Oracle and OpenAI partnership
- Read more about the expanded suite of products
- Learn more about Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.
About Oracle AI World
Oracle AI World is where customers and partners discover the latest product and technology innovations, see how AI is being applied across industries, and connect with experts and peers. Attendees will gain practical tips and insights to drive immediate impact within their organizations and explore how Oracle is helping unlock the full potential of AI. Join the event to see new capabilities in action and hear from thought leaders and industry movers. Register now at oracle.com/ai-world or follow the news and conversation at oracle.com/news and linkedin.com/company/oracle.
Future Product Disclaimer
The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
Statements in this article relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, and intentions are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect Oracle's current expectations and actual results, and could cause actual results to differ materially. A discussion of such factors and other risks that affect Oracle's business is contained in Oracle's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including Oracle's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors." These filings are available on the SEC's website or on Oracle's website at oracle.com/investor. All information in this article is current as of October 27, 2026 and Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
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SOURCE Oracle