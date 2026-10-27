Oracle Plans to Expand Multicloud AI Database Services to US Government and Public Sector Workloads

Planned FedRAMP Class D (formerly FedRAMP High) certification is expected to enable customers to run regulated Oracle workloads on Oracle Exadata infrastructure through Oracle AI Database@AWS, Oracle AI Database@Azure, or Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud
Oracle AI World -- Oracle today announced plans to obtain FedRAMP Class D (formerly FedRAMP High) certification for Oracle AI Database@AWS, Oracle AI Database@Azure, and Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud. This will enable US government and public sector organizations with FedRAMP requirements to run regulated Oracle AI Database workloads using Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Exadata Infrastructure in AWS GovCloud (US), Microsoft Azure Government, and Google Cloud Assured Workloads.
FedRAMP Class D certification across Oracle's cloud partners is expected to help customers serving US government and public sector organizations leverage FedRAMP certification packages as part of their own authorization and risk management processes. This will build on the existing FedRAMP-certified government environments of each cloud provider, giving organizations a certified Oracle database service on cloud infrastructure they already trust. By running Oracle databases on Dedicated Exadata Infrastructure within their preferred cloud environment, organizations will be able to bring their data closer to existing applications and AI services without having to manage a separate environment or billing account. AI models in that environment will be able to access live Oracle data with minimal delay, enabling organizations to take greater advantage of AI while keeping data within FedRAMP Class D Certified Services.
Accelerating Application Modernization with Oracle Multicloud AI Database Services
Oracle's multicloud approach enables organizations to migrate on-premises Oracle databases to their preferred cloud environment with minimal application changes. By combining the performance and scalability of Oracle Exadata with AI services available through their preferred cloud provider, organizations can modernize mission-critical applications and build new AI-powered solutions while maintaining architectural consistency with existing Oracle AI Database deployments.
Organizations will be able to purchase Oracle AI Database@AWS, Oracle AI Database@Azure, and Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud through their respective cloud marketplaces or qualified channel partners. These options help simplify procurement, provide a unified customer experience and support model, and enable organizations to work with trusted partners while maximizing their existing cloud investments and taking advantage of Oracle license benefits.
"For many government and public sector organizations, stringent compliance requirements have limited their ability to take full advantage of the cloud," said Nathan Thomas, senior vice president, product management, Oracle. "By bringing Oracle AI Database services to government cloud environments, we're working to remove those barriers and open up new opportunities for customers to modernize mission-critical applications, realize more value from their data, and use AI to deliver better services to the communities they serve."
"Government and public sector organizations need a path to the cloud that supports their mission-critical Oracle workloads," said G2 Krishnamoorthy, vice president, Database Services, AWS. "Oracle AI Database@AWS on AWS GovCloud (US) is built to support FedRAMP High and Impact Levels 4 and 5. It also enables customers to deploy across multiple AWS Availability Zones for high availability and Regions for disaster recovery. Now customers can securely bring their Oracle data to AWS, turning decades of institutional knowledge into intelligent action using services like Amazon Bedrock, without compromising on security or compliance."
"Our collaboration with Oracle continues to expand what's possible for public sector organizations by bringing together the strengths of Microsoft Azure and Oracle AI Database," said Brett Tanzer, vice president, Azure Product Management, Microsoft. "Expanding Oracle AI Database services to Azure Government will give our joint customers greater flexibility to modernize mission-critical workloads and create new opportunities to securely use their data with Microsoft AI and analytics services."
"Bringing together mission-critical Oracle data and powerful agentic capabilities like Gemini shouldn't add additional complexity or expense," said Raj Pai, vice president, product management, Databases, Google Cloud. "Google Cloud's collaboration with Oracle will help government organizations modernize regulated database workloads and create new opportunities to gain insights from their trusted data. Innovations like Oracle AI Database Agent for Gemini Enterprise and Gemini Enterprise Connector for Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud demonstrate how intelligent agents can make that data more accessible through natural language."
Additional Resources
- Product Overview: Oracle AI Database@AWS, Oracle AI Database@Azure, and Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud
- Learn more about FedRAMP Class D certification for Oracle's Multicloud AI Database services
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